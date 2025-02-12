Victor Wembanyama News: Double-double vs. Boston

Wembanyama registered 17 points (7-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 116-103 loss to the Celtics.

It was a relatively quiet night on the offensive side of the floor for Wembanyama, but the 2023 first-overall pick still managed to grab a team-high 13 rebounds while registering his 28th double-double of the regular season. Wembanyama has a chance to take his offensive game to another level following the All-Star break once new acquisition De'Aaron Fox is fully acclimated to his new team.