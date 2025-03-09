Zhaire Smith News: Season-high 34 in G League

Smith recorded 34 points (10-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 45 minutes during Saturday's 115-104 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Smith has set season-high marks in scoring in back-to-back games, topping his 27-point effort against the Vipers on Thursday with a 34-point outing during Saturday's rematch. He's scored in double figures in five straight games and drawn three consecutive starts. Before this stretch, Smith reached that plateau in only nine of his first 29 G League appearances this season.