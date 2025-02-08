Zyon Pullin News: Makes second career appearance

Pullin closed with no counting stats in one minute during Saturday's 125-112 loss to the Thunder.

Pullin took to the court for just the second time in his young career, albeit for one minute during garbage time. The Grizzlies went 15 players deep, a move that we shouldn't expect to see too much moving forward. For that reason, Pullin is unlikely to feature on a regular basis, even when the team is dealing with injuries.