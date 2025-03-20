Alex Adams Injury: Partaking in spring ball

Adams (lower body) is on the field for Akron's spring practice per the program, but the extent of his participation is unknown at the moment.

Adams appears to be partaking in spring practice, although it's not entirely clear if the wideout is a full participant. After missing the entire 2024 season with a lower body injury, it wouldn't be surprising if Adams still needs to recover this offseason. Still, he's at the very least a limited participant and is certainly trending in the right direction.