College Football Draft Kit: 2023 Wide Receiver Fantasy Rankings

This article is part of our College Football Draft Kit series.

2023 College Football Draft Kit: Wide Receiver Rankings

Our Draft Kit rolls on with a look at the top receivers for the upcoming season. While the usual suspects sport receivers near the top of the board again, including two from Ohio State, there are also numerous under-the-radar target hogs among the Group of Five ranks worthy of fantasy attention heading into 2023. We cover a wide variety of options in the rankings below.

2023 College Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings and Outlooks

1.) Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Harrison is one of the most hyped-up players in the country entering this season and for good reason. The Buckeye looks like the next great pass-catcher off the assembly line that is Brian Harline's wide receiver room. In his first year as a full-time starter, Harrison posted 77 catches, 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns. As C.J. Stroud's favorite target, the receiver backed up all of the hype generated after his three-touchdown showing in the Rose Bowl following the 2021 season. Harrison is a specimen of a wide receiver, with unbelievable hands and incredible body control. He's also an elite underneath separator, which helps him rack up receptions against hapless cornerbacks. Ohio State will be breaking in a new starting quarterback, likely Kyle McCord, but it's unwise to bet against Ryan Day and the prolific offenses he's fielded in his tenure as head coach in Columbus. Harrison is the best receiver on what figures to be one of the best offenses in the country. The Biletnikoff, Heisman, and a top-five NFL draft selection are all on the table for the wideout.

-Seamus Rohrer

2.) Rome Odunze, Washington

The combination of Odunze and Jalen McMillan provides a solid one-two punch for Michael Penix and his passing attack. Odunze had a massive year thanks to Penix's passing prowess, accumulating 75 passes for 1,145 yards and seven touchdowns. Washington's game plan provides plenty of chances for both receivers, but Odunze tends to run deeper routes, while McMillan is more of a possession receiver. The fantasy prospects for both wideouts are bright, and their stats are virtually identical.

-Jeff Edgerton

3.) Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

In 2021, the Hilltoppers' passing game rewrote the record books. Corley was there as a secondary option, but he still racked up 73 catches for 691 yards and seven scores. He was the top guy in 2022, and even with Bailey Zappe on the Patriots, the Hilltoppers were still one of the best passing games in the FBS. Austin Reed turned to Corley time and time again as he racked up 101 catches for 1,283 yards and 11 touchdowns. Yes, he had three touchdowns against Austin Peay, but he also had 12 catches for 99 yards in a visit to Auburn. Reed is back, and clearly, he sees Corley as his guy. He eked over 100 receptions last time, and he could do it again, and 1,000 yards seems like something you can count on in this offense as well. If you are in a league where receptions earn you points, then Corley should be even higher on your list of receivers to keep in mind.

-Chris Morgan

4.) Tory Horton, Colorado State

Horton compiled an impressive resume during his first season with the Rams in 2022, boasting 71 catches for 1,131 yards and eight touchdowns on 112 targets, which equated to a 35.4 percent target share, ranking him second in the FBS last season behind Isaiah Alston at run-heavy Army Army, though Alston averaged just 3.8 targets per contest. Horton and quarterback Clay Millen are back, so there's little reason to anticipate a significant deviation from the heavy reliance on Horton in the passing game and another massive output in 2023.

-Chris Benzine

5.) Jacob Cowing, Arizona

Cowing became Jayden de Laura's top target last season after arriving through the transfer portal via UTEP. The talented wideout logged 1,034 receiving yards and ranked fourth in the conference in that category. Although Dorian Singer emerged as de Laura's deep threat, Cowing outdid his teammate with 18 more receptions. The senior dealt with some knee issues during the season but made an appearance in every game and shapes up to be a top producer in the Pac-12 once again, especially with Singer on the move to USC.

-Jeff Edgerton

6.) Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Egbuka is often overshadowed by his fellow Buckeye wide receiver, the unbelievable Marvin Harrison. However, Egbuka shouldn't be taken lightly. He'd be the top wideout option in almost every receiver core in the country besides Ohio State. Last year, he tallied 74 catches for 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns as the second-leading receiver on the Buckeyes' prolific offense. With Harrison returning for another year, Egbuka will again be the number two receiver in Columbus. A lot is riding on the development of Kyle McCord, Ohio State's heir apparent to C.J. Stroud. There's a chance McCord can't quite live up to the lofty standards set by Stroud, but head coach Ryan Day has always deployed a formidable offensive unit. A slight drop-off in offensive efficiency and production would still make the Buckeyes one of the top units in the country. Egbuka should be one of the primary beneficiaries of a passing game that has remained dynamic over the course of several new quarterbacks.

-Seamus Rohrer

7.) Joshua Cephus, UTSA

In an elite Group of Five passing game, Cephus was the possession guy in 2022. He had 87 catches over 13 games, but they went for 985 yards and six scores. Now, those are still top-notch numbers, but it showed his role compared to Zakhari Franklin and De'Corian Clark. While the Roadrunners have moved up to the AAC, they've kept Jeff Traylor at head coach and also kept Frank Harris as their quarterback. Clark is back, but Franklin is not. He had 93 catches for 1,137 yards and 15 touchdowns, and he turned that into a transfer to Ole Miss. Cephus has been a stellar second target for Franklin for the last couple of years. In 2021, he had 71 catches for 819 yards and six scores. Cephus may benefit greatly from Franklin's change of scenery, as it will likely allow him to move outside to a more natural fit at his 6-foot-3 size.

-Chris Morgan

8.) Jalen McMillan, Washington

Michael Penix has blue-chip wideout talent with McMillan and Rome Odunze, and it's hard to find a more productive tandem in the FBS. McMillan compiled 79 passes for 1,098 yards and nine touchdowns last season. McMillan and Odunze have very similar statistics, and the target allotment from Penix was almost identical last season. Although McMillian is more of a mid-route possession receiver, he had an obvious nose for the end zone and is a reliable red-zone target.

-Jeff Edgerton

9.) Xavier Worthy, Texas

If not for inconsistent quarterback play during the 2022 season, Worthy could have been one of the best wide receivers in all of college football. With even worse play at the position in 2021, Worthy had 62 catches for 981 yards and 12 touchdowns during his freshman season. Following that up with just 60 catches for 760 yards and nine touchdowns seems like a disappointment, but it just means that he perseveres through whatever is happening around him. His production is expected to see an uptick this year when you consider that Bijan Robinson has moved on to the NFL. In previous years, it didn't make much sense for Texas to not hand the ball off to Bijan, but now the Longhorns can focus more on the passing game. While the team added Georgia transfer Adonai Mitchell, Worthy should remain the target for quarterback Quinn Ewers. The Texas offense is absolutely loaded this season with 10 returning starters, which is a big reason why they are the preseason favorites to win the Big 12 Conference.

-Nick Grays

10.) Troy Franklin, Oregon

While Franklin will enter fall camp as Oregon's top wide receiver, he enters an interesting situation due to the arrival of Troy's Tez Johnson from the transfer portal. Johnson is quarterback Bo Nix's adopted brother. His transfer choice is certainly no accident, as the two connected often in high school. Still, Franklin enjoyed plenty of looks from Nix last season, catching 61 of 89 targets for 891 yards and nine touchdowns.

-Jeff Edgerton

11.) Matthew Golden, Houston

Golden has an excellent opportunity at elite production as Tank Dell graduated to playing on Sundays with the Houston Texans. Dell had six 100-yard receiving performances on his way to 109 catches for 1,398 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2022. Golden is the top returning receiver after pulling down 38 catches (on 59 targets) for 584 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games during his freshman season. The Cougars' new top wideout will have to get used to a new signal caller as Clayton Tune also took his talents to the NFL. Donovan Smith comes in from Texas Tech and has some experience zipping the ball around in a pass-first offense. Houston's defense will likely struggle in the new Big 12 offense, so there's good reason to believe this team will pass the ball quite a bit in most of their games. That makes Golden an intriguing pickup for fantasy teams, as he could be primed for a breakout season.

-Nick Grays

12.) Tyrin Smith, UTEP

All roads led back to El Paso for Smith. After a solid secondary role in 2021, Smith was essential to UTEP's passing game in 2022, tallying 71 catches for 1,039 yards and seven touchdowns. Smith finished a game with over 100 yards four times, and he did that with Gavin Hardison under center, who remains the quarterback for the Miners. Now, Smith originally planned to ride the waves of the 2022 season with a transfer, and he did indeed commit to Texas A&M. However, the senior receiver then had second thoughts and returned to UTEP to serve as the clear top receiver for the team. With Conference USA looking less impressive, Smith could play the "big fish in a little pond role" in 2023, which could lead to some flashy numbers. There is no threat to his role as the No. 1 guy for UTEP, so it's all in Smith's hands.

-Chris Morgan

13.) Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

Despite the presence of Jacob Cowing and Dorian Singer, McMillan enjoyed a spectacular freshman season with 39 catches for 702 yards and eight touchdowns. McMillian came into his own midseason with a superb seven-catch, 132-yard game against Washington, scoring two touchdowns. His 6-5 frame presents a very visible target for Jayden de Laura, who has an embarrassment of riches at wide receiver as he enters his second season in Tucson. McMillan should continue to see a fair share of touches again and could take an even larger slice of the pie in 2023 with Singer transferring to USC, positioning him to build on a stellar rookie season where he showed tremendous potential.

-Jeff Edgerton

14.) Squirrel White Tennessee

The opportunities could be plentiful for White this season, as the Vols have a bevy of targets available at wide receiver after losing both Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman. Bru McCoy and Ramel White return, though both are bigger, more traditional receivers. Despite being just 5-10, 165-lbs, White more than held his own as a redshirt freshman last season, hauling in 30 balls for 481 yards and two touchdowns. This included a banner performance in the Capital One Orange Bowl, reeling in nine passes for 108 yards and a touchdown from quarterback Joe Milton, who will now take the reins full-time with Hendon Hooker in the NFL. White averaged 16 yards per catch in all last season. Oregon transfer Dont'e Thornton is worth mentioning, as he has impressed since coming to Knoxville with both his size and speed. However, White's familiarity with both the offense as well as Milton should give him the nod early on in terms of balls thrown his way.

-Jesse Siegel

15.) Alex Adams, Akron

Adams finished third among Zips receivers in targets (91) during the 2022 season behind Shocky Jacques-Louis (112) and Daniel George (111) and second in receiving yards (855) behind Jacque-Louis (931), Adams' nine receiving touchdowns were more than the rest o the team combined. It's also worth noting that Adams' role really picked up down the stretch, with the LSU transfer averaging 11.2 targets per contest over the last five games. That figures to carry over in 2023, especially with Jacques-Louis gone, placing Adams at the front-and-center of an Akron passing attack that returns DJ Irons under center, so there shouldn't be a significant drop off in passing production. Look for Adams to take that next step in 2023 and become the centerpiece of the wideout room.

-Chris Benzine

16.) Luther Burden, Missouri

Burden shined as a true freshman for a Missouri offense that otherwise struggled at times to move the ball and score points last season. Burden caught 45 passes for 375 yards and six touchdowns during his inaugural campaign. He also took 18 carries for 88 yards and two more scores, flashing his versatility as a playmaker. Burden is the leading returning receiver for the Tigers after Dominic Lovett transferred to Georgia and Brian Bannister graduated. Brady Cook returns under center for the Tigers, and while Cook was mediocre at best in 2022, he and Burden will have a chance to continue their chemistry built together last year. Mizzou brought in graduate transfer Theo Weese from Oklahoma to bolster the wide receiving corps as well, though Weese struggled to gain consistent targets last season with the Sooners after a solid 2021 season. Regardless, Burden should be the surefire top target for Missouri in 2023.

-Jesse Siegel

17.) Jahmal Banks, Wake Forest

The Demon Deacons are loaded in the receiver room with Banks, Taylor Morin, and Ke'Shawn Williams who all caught at least 37 balls and had at least 500 yards receiving during the 2022 season, though Greene is expected to miss extended time to open 2023. They combined for 25 touchdowns and that's not even counting AT Perry's team-leading 11 touchdown receptions. Quarterback Sam Hartman was on fire in Dave Clawson's prolific offense; however, Hartman bolted for Notre Dame which means the team will turn back to sophomore Mitch Griffis who played in four games last year. Griffis did see some success in his limited action with five scores versus just one turnover. Even if Griffis is not quite as productive as Hartman, Wake Forest should have a prolific passing game again in 2023. Banks' 6-foot-4 frame should also position him as the prime candidate to get red-zone looks.

-Nick Grays

18.) Jalil Farooq, Oklahoma

Farooq ended the 2022 season on a heater with a touchdown reception in three straight games. That's a good indicator as he looks to assume the top receiver spot for returning starter Dillon Gabriel who was the Big 12's Newcomer of the Year. Farooq converted 36 of 61 targets for 461 yards and five touchdowns a year ago. That's just touching the surface, though, as Oklahoma looks to replace Marvin Mims' 54 catches for 1,083 yards and six touchdowns. It's worth noting that Oklahoma did add some additional depth at the wide receiver position by bringing in Michigan transfer Andrel Anthony. Whoever does end up being the number one wideout will have huge fantasy implications, as Oklahoma projects to have one of the best offenses in the nation.

-Nick Grays

19.) Devontez Walker, North Carolina - Status for 2023 pending

A transfer from Kent State, Walker seems the favorite to lay claim to top receiving duties in an uptempo Tar Heels offense that threw the ball 524 times during the 2022 campaign. While offensive coordinator Phil Longo left for Wisconsin, the offense should remain relatively similar, and star quarterback Drake Maye returns under center as one of the best signal-callers in the country. Walker finished with 58 grabs for 921 yards and 11 touchdowns last season and should have another monster season in store. However, there is some concern surrounding his status for the season, as the NCAA has reportedly denied his immediate eligibility waiver for 2023. The school has appealed the decision, but drafting the wideout certainly carries some risk at this point. -Chris Benzine

20.) Sam Wiglusz, Ohio

With the majority of Ohio's offense remaining intact in 2023, there's little reason to anticipate a significant dropoff from an explosive Bobcats output last season. Wiglusz headed the passing attack, racking up 73 catches on just 99 targets and turning them into 877 yards and 11 touchdowns. Wiglusz's showing also includes a three-game span at the end of the season where Rourke was sidelined by injury, including the last game of the regular season, which produced just one catch for 20 yards and a touchdown on three targets, so there's reason to be optimistic for a slight upgrade in his numbers as a senior.

-Chris Benzine

21.) Malik Nabers, LSU

Kayshon Boutte received the publicity heading into the 2022 campaign for the Tigers, but it was Nabers who snatched the spotlight en route to a stupendous sophomore campaign. Nabers developed quite a rapport with new quarterback Jayden Daniels, as the pair connected 72 times for 1,017 yards on the season. Nabers appeared to get better as the season went on, posting over 100 yards receiving in three of the final four contests. That included the SEC Championship Game against eventual champion Georgia and a career-best nine catches for 163 yards in the 63-7 thrashing of Purdue in the Citrus Bowl. With the aforementioned Boutte having moved on but Daniels returning, the path is now even clearer for Nabers to dominate the targets as a junior, especially now that offseason gun charges against him were dropped and no further discipline is expected. Nabers will aim to make a few more jaunts to the end zone this season, as the only knock on him was that he scored just three times in 2022.

-Jesse Siegel

22.) Evan Stewart, Texas A&M

Stewart led the Aggies in receiving as a true freshman, which was no small feat considering the presence of other playmakers like Ainias Smith, Moose Muhammed and running back Devon Achane. Smith was not healthy last season, which may have played a role, and he does return in 2023. So does Muhammed. However, Stewart was the clearcut favorite target of whichever quarterback lined up under center in 2022. There is still uncertainty at quarterback heading into the season for A&M; Connor Weigman is the frontrunner, but Max Johnson remains as well. Haynes King has moved on to Georgia Tech. Still, the fact that Stewart snagged 53 receptions for 649 yards in his first collegiate season, which was otherwise extremely rocky and disappointing from a team perspective, bodes well for his prospects as a sophomore in 2023.

-Jesse Siegel

23.) De'Corian Clark, UTSA

The Roadrunners were a steamroller on offense in 2022. Their passing game was so prolific that they had three receivers with over 700 yards. One of those was Clark, who had 51 catches for 748 yards and eight scores. Here's the thing, though. Clark did that while missing six games after having surgery on his leg. It's entirely possible that Clark would have had over 1,000 yards if he had stayed healthy. Clark is back for 2023, and so is his quarterback Frank Harris. Who isn't back, though, is Zakhari Franklin, who transferred to Ole Miss. Franklin was stellar last year, notching 93 catches for 1,137 yards and 15 touchdowns. That's a lot of targets to find a new home from Harris. Clark clearly is in the mix. Even with the move to the AAC, if Clark is healthy, why would you not expect over 1,000 yards and double-digit touchdowns? He could be the top receiver for what has been an excellent offense the last couple of years.

-Chris Morgan

24.) Jamari Thrash, Louisville

After putting up 1,122 yards and seven touchdowns on 61 receptions for a Georgia State team the amassed just 2,443 yards through the air, Thrash comes into a Louisville locker room that has gone through a complete overhaul. The Cardinals fired their head coach and brought in Jeff Brohm from Purdue. Over the past two seasons, Brohm's offenses have tended to throw the ball around the field, as the Boilermakers racked up 3,906 yards and 4,620 yards through the air in 2022 and 2021. Thrash is viewed by many as the expected go-to receiver in Louisville's offense, which could mean big things on the horizon for him in 2023.

-Jake Blanchard

25.) Luke McCaffrey, Rice

In the end, it turns out that McCaffrey was miscast as a quarterback. He struggled at that position with Nebraska, and even with Rice when he dropped down from the Big Ten to Conference USA. The Owls moved McCaffrey to receiver for the 2022 season, the position that made his dad Ed a success at the NFL level. His son was no slouch at the position either, catching 58 passes for 723 yards and six touchdowns and added 148 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries for good measure. That is with McCaffrey missing two games as well. For 2023, another faded top prospect is joining McCaffrey on the Owls as they make the move to the AAC. JT Daniels is now Rice's top quarterback. While he never found his footing at the blue-blood programs he played for, with all due respect to Rice's 2022 quarterback TJ McMahon, McMahon is no Daniels. McCaffrey legitimately seems like he could be one of the top receivers in the AAC in 2023.

-Chris Morgan

26.) Antwane Wells, South Carolina

Wells transferred last year from James Madison, but the step up in competition from an FCS program did little to affect his production with the Gamecocks in the vaunted SEC. While he was not able to repeat his 15-touchdown performance from the 2021 campaign, he still finished second in the SEC in receptions and fifth in the conference in receiving yards. Wells registered four 100-yard outings in 2022, including 189 yards against Arkansas and 177 yards versus Tennessee, both ranked squads at the time of their matchups. Overall, Wells finished with 68 grabs for 936 yards and five touchdowns. With Spencer Rattler returning under center for South Carolina, Wells appears primed for a stellar senior season to finish out his collegiate career.

-Jesse Siegel

27.) Derwin Burgess, Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern was the school that would run the ball down your throat, which is how they managed to survive the move from the FCS to the Sun Belt. Then, the Sun Belt got serious about football, and Georgia Southern had to follow suit. Enter Clay Helton. Say what you will about his time at USC, but he had enough success there to believe he could succeed at the Group of Five level, and Burgess seemed to benefit greatly from Helton being hired. In 2022, Burgess had 58 catches for 717 yards and seven touchdowns, and that's with missing three games. Davis Brin, a Tulsa transfer, is his likely new quarterback, and if not, it will be JC French, who was previously on the roster at Georgia. There is reason for legitimate excitement about the possibilities for Burgress in the 2023 campaign. After showing his leg injury was fully healed in offseason practices, the sky is the limit.

-Chris Morgan

28.) DT Sheffield, Washington State

Optimism is brewing in Pullman because Sheffield was an absolute baller in JUCO at Northwest Community College in Mississippi. He pulled down 57 passes for 1,089 yards and 10 touchdowns, including a pair of scores in the JUCO Championship Game during his 2021 season. Quarterback Cameron Ward will like his new receiver quite a bit during the 2023 season, and flashes of their chemistry showed during the team's spring game. Ward is the real deal at quarterback, too, as he completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 3,231 yards and 23 touchdowns a season ago. Sheffield projects to be the top receiver for the team because last season's lead wideout, De'zhaun Stribling, transferred to Oklahoma State. The Cougars' top returning receiver is running back Nakia Watson, so Sheffield will have all the opportunity in the world to make his name known in the fantasy world.

-Nick Grays

29.) Jordan Kerley, SMU

Kerley had 37 catches for 588 yards and six touchdowns last season, and he did that while missing three games and playing minimally in two more. Encouragingly, he finished the 2022 season with 22 catches for 296 yards and three touchdowns over the final four games. Those are reasons for optimism. What about reasons for concern? Well, it's the change to the depth chart at quarterback. Tanner Mordecai was a star under center for the Mustangs the two previous seasons, but he used that as a springboard to follow Luke Fickell (and Phil Longo) to Wisconsin to try to solve the Badgers' longstanding quarterback issue. It's next-man-up time in Dallas, which means the untested Preston Stone, a backup the last two seasons, in the starting role. If Kerley is healthy, and Stone does his best Mordecai impression, a significant upgrade in Kerley's production from last season is well within reach. -Chris Morgan

30.) Dorian Singer, USC

Singer jumped ship and transferred from Arizona to Pac-12 rival USC, and he figures to make an impact right away. With Jordan Addison off to the NFL, Singer joins a wideout room that is still stacked with talent, but Singer's prolific numbers will be hard to ignore. Singer was one of Jayden de Laura's favorite targets last season, catching 66 passes for 1,105 yards and six touchdowns. He's widely expected to have a healthy role in the offense and figures may prove the most fantasy-relevant option in the 2023 iteration of the Trojans' wide receiver room.

-Jeff Edgerton

31.) J. Michael Sturdivant, UCLA

Sturdivant arrives at UCLA via the transfer portal and didn't have to travel far as he played his first two years in the conference at Cal. He led the Bears in 2022 with 65 catches (on 107 targets) and seven touchdowns. With another No. 1 wideout at Cal in Jeremiah Hunter, it makes sense that Sturdivant comes over to the Bruins with aspirations to be their top receiver. He'll have the opportunity to flourish in Chip Kelly's receiver-friendly offense and will pair with freshman Dante Moore, Ethan Garbers or Kent State transfer Collin Schlee at quarterback. Sturdivant is a player that can handle a significant workload as he had seven games with double-digit targets during the 2022 season. No returning receiver on the Bruins had over 24 catches last year, so they'll need Sturdivant's experience. He should be a solid fantasy producer in the 2023 season as well.

-Nick Grays

32.) Elijhah Badger, Arizona State

Regardless of who ends up under center for the Sun Devils, they'll have a reliable target in Badger, who led all wideouts on the roster by a wide margin in 2022. Over 12 games last season, Badger logged 70 receptions for 866 yards and seven touchdowns. Colorado transfer Jordyn Tyson is expected to line up opposite Badger, but the 6-1, 185-pound speedster is set up for a stellar campaign if new coach Kenny Dillingham makes the right choice at quarterback.

-Jeff Edgerton

33.) Lajohntay Wester, Florida Atlantic

You look at Wester's overall numbers, see that he had 62 catches for 719 yards and eight touchdowns, and you may feel encouraged. However, it was a tale of two seasons. Over the last six games of the 2022 campaign, Wester had 23 catches for 277 yards and zero touchdowns. That's concerning, to be sure. Is there any reason for enthusiasm for the receiver? Perhaps. For starters, he's the only returning Owls receiver who had more than five, yes five, receptions in 2022. Second, Wester is potentially getting a better passer under center to throw him the ball. N'Kosi Perry is out, and the former Miami quarterback was quite good last season. However, Casey Thompson is the presumed new starter for the Owls, and he once threw 24 touchdowns for the Texas Longhorns. Also joining Thompson is his former head coach at Texas, Tom Herman. Wester needs to prove himself, but he doesn't have many challengers for targets.

-Chris Morgan

34.) Barion Brown, Kentucky

Brown had one of the better freshmen seasons of any wide receiver in the country last season, hauling in 50 passes for 628 yards and four touchdowns. He turned heads against two-time defending champion Georgia last November with 10 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown in a narrow 16-6 loss to the Bulldogs. The Wildcats will have to replace Will Levis under center, though, and Devin Leary has transferred into Kentucky to assume the position. Leary is recovering from off-season pectoral surgery, though is expected to be healthy for the season. Leary posted a 35:5 TD:INT in 2021, but missed six games last year due to injury. Tayvion Robinson also returns to reprise his role opposite Brown, but the Wildcats have also lost leading rusher Chris Robinson. In other words, there could be a lot of moving parts outside of the wide receiving room this season, which may make matching production from a season ago difficult for Brown.

-Jesse Siegel

35.) Justin Lockhart, San Jose State

There is, and this is a rare occurrence in college football history, excitement about the San Jose State passing game. Mostly, that's due to Chevan Cordeiro. The Hawaii transfer excelled in his first season with the Spartans, and some think he will end up as the top quarterback in the Mountain West. Where there is a major question, though, is who his top receiver will be in 2023. Lockhart is the preseason favorite, but it is tentative. Having transferred from Nevada as part of that exodus, Lockhart had 578 yards with San Jose State last season, but only with one touchdown. That's a concern, but touchdown hog Elijah Cooks (10 last season) graduated, and Lockhart has the size (6-foot-3) to be the primary red-zone threat in 2023.

-Chris Morgan

36.) Jerand Bradley, Texas Tech

Bradley and the Red Raiders enter their second consecutive season with Offensive Coordinator Zach Kittley. Kittley's first season with HC Joey McGuire was a huge success as Texas Tech averaged 34.2 points and 461 yards per game. Bradley led the way for the receivers with 51 catches (on 85 targets) for 744 yards and six touchdowns. Bradley's best performances of the year came in the team's last two games against Oklahoma and Ole Miss with a combined 16 catches for 261 yards and two touchdowns on 24 targets. Expectations are high for the Red Raiders in 2023 as they return 11 offensive starters, including quarterback Tyler Shough. Shough's skillset will beautifully pair with Bradley's unique speed and ability to stretch the field. Fellow receivers Drae McCray (Austin Peay transfer), Myles Price, Xavier White, and Loic Fouonji will all figure into the game plan, but Bradley remains the best bet to be the leading receiver for the Red Raiders yet again.

-Nick Grays