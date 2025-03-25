Branson Robinson Injury: Extremely limited in spring ball
Robinson will be very limited for the Bulldogs in spring practice, Jordan D. Hill of 247Sports.com reports.
Robinson reportedly won't partake in 11-on-11s, 7-on-7s or individual work. There's not much left for him to partake in, and it sounds as if the tailback will work out completely separate from the rest of the team. He'll look to rejoin practices come fall camp.
