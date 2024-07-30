College Football Draft Kit: 2024 Fantasy Running Back Rankings

This article is part of our College Football Draft Kit series.



College Football season is fast approaching and RotoWire's college football staff has written their breakdowns on the top players to target at each position. After kicking things off through the air with our top quarterbacks, next up is the top ground-and-pound backs in college, featuring some of the more heavily utilized backs in the FBS ranks.

These rankings are based on a half-point per reception scoring and may vary based on league scoring settings.

2024 College Football Running Back Rankings

1) Ollie Gordon, Oklahoma State

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Rushing Receiving Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds TD Yds Rec TD Ollie Gordon Oklahoma State Jr 7,12 329 27.4 12 1618 19 295 36 1

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Gordon's 2023 season was spectacular, posting a nation-leading 1,732 rushing yards and 21 rushing scores, earning him the Doak Walker Award for the best running back in the country. It wasn't all volume either; Gordon averaged an impressive 6.1 yards per carry on 285 attempts. He also became the first Cowboys' runner to accumulate both 100-yard rushing and receiving in a game since 1989. It's worth noting that he did have some legal troubles in the offseason, but it appears that won't cause him to miss any games during the 2024 season. If Gordon can come close to matching his 2023 production, he's certainly in the mix to be the first Cowboy since Barry Sanders to win the Heisman, and he'll ultimately will flip fantasy seasons for those who roster him.

2) Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Rushing Receiving Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds TD Yds Rec TD Ashton Jeanty Boise State Jr 3,8 312 26 12 1319 14 458 40 5

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Jeanty ranks among the best do-it-all backs in college football, serving as a workhorse to the tune of 220 carries for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns while supplying another 43 catches for 569 yards and five scores as a receiver. He ranked second to only Ollie Gordon in terms of fantasy production in 2023, and the pair of backs are the clear 1-2 to come off the board entering 2024 as well. Taylen Green is gone, but Malachi Nelson figures to be a more than capable replacement. It's quite plausible for Jeanty's touch count to ascend further in 2024 with Green, who accounted for around a 14 percent carry share last season, transferring to Arkansas and a less run-heavy quarterback in Nelson slated to take over. George Holani, the one experienced back from last year's roster, has also graduated, leaving inexperience behind Jeanty in the backfield in an explosive Boist State offense. Jeanty will also accommodate Dirk Koetter as the offensive coordinator again after a single season under Bush Hamdan, though Jeanty and Koetter were under the same offensive umbrella in 2022 as well.

3) Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Rushing Receiving Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds TD Yds Rec TD Omarion Hampton North Carolina Jr 8,11 249 20.7 12 1327 13 194 25 1

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Hampton ran wild in 2023, piling up 1,504 rushing yards and 15 scores while averaging 5.9 yards per carry. Throw in 29 catches for 222 yards and a touchdown, and Hampton is one of the best returning halfbacks in the country this fall. The biggest question mark right now in Chapel Hill is how the Tar Heels' offense will look following the departure of Drake Maye to the NFL. Set to replace him is either former Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson, who is coming off an unspectacular and injury-riddled campaign, or returnee Conner Harrell. If Johnson/Harrell can keep this offense operating at a high capacity and keep defenses respecting the Tar Heels' passing game, Hampton should continue to pile on the stats.

4) Devin Neal, Kansas

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Rushing Receiving Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds TD Yds Rec TD Devin Neal Kansas Sr 7,10 227 18.9 12 1228 12 165 19 1

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Neal gets better with age, as he followed up his first 1,000-yard rushing season in 2022 with 203 carries for 1,280 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2023. He also had a career year in the passing game, boasting 25 catches on 34 targets for 217 yards and a touchdown. QB Jalon Daniels will return from a back injury and will be the subject of much of the media's attention. However, Neal is the soul of this Jayhawks team. That shouldn't shock those who know head coach Lance Leipold, who routinely relied on his running backs in his coaching stint at Buffalo from 2015-20. Neal can potentially be one of the best running backs in the country as he aims to justify his early-round cost in fantasy drafts.

5) DJ Giddens, Kansas State

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Rushing Receiving Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds TD Yds Rec TD DJ Giddens Kansas State Jr 6,11 226 18.8 12 1187 10 234 23 2

2024 Fantasy Outlook

With six 100-yard rushing performances during the 2023 season, Giddens established himself over Florida State transfer Treshaun Ward as the top back for the Wildcats. Ward entered the portal again and transferred to Boston College, leaving Giddens atop the depth chart, with Colorado transfer Dylan Edwards coming in as the backup. The steady junior back was a pleasant surprise last year with 1,226 yards and 10 touchdowns on 223 carries, including 207 yards and four touchdowns against UCF in Week 4. He was also valuable in the passing game, totaling 29 catches for 323 yards and three more scores. Giddens will be important in helping new quarterback Avery Johnson grow accustomed to his new starting role, and he should be heavily leaned on as both a rusher and receiver again in 2024, making him one of the more valuable backs in fantasy.

6) Phil Mafah, Clemson

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Rushing Receiving Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds TD Yds Rec TD Phil Mafah Clemson Sr 3,9 224 18.7 12 1141 14 138 25 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

After a breakout season in which he ran for 965 yards and 13 touchdowns, Mafah is set to be the lead back in Clemson's backfield. Prior to last fall, the tailback hadn't been used as the primary ball carrier for the Tigers. But as the season wore on, Mafah's workload increased and he proved he was capable of lead-back duties. With 21 catches last season, he also started to incorporate himself into the passing game, a trend that should only increase as he takes over the Tigers' backfield full-time. Will Shipley's departure means that besides Mafah, Clemson returns next to nothing in terms of running back production. Mafah's backups, Jay Haynes and Keith Adams Jr., combined for 95 rushing yards last season. This will be Mafah's backfield, and he should dominate the carries until further notice.

7) Darius Taylor, Minnesota

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Rushing Receiving Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds TD Yds Rec TD Darius Taylor Minnesota So 8,12 224 18.7 12 1364 11 137 16 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Taylor was poised for a massive year in his freshman season and still was a dominant force on the ground through only six games as he battled with an injury. The 6-foot running back rushed 138 times for 799 yards and five touchdowns, paving the way for Jordan Nubin to get the primary workload when Taylor was injured. As long as Taylor can stay healthy in 2024, he should be poised for the lead role in the backfield and plenty of opportunities as the Gophers' passing game remains questionable, especially as transfer quarterback Max Brosmer, the frontrunner, has not played at the FBS level yet in his career. The rushing game should be relied on heavily, and Taylor is the key to getting yardage when completing passes may be a problem.

8) Jordan James, Oregon

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Rushing Receiving Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds TD Yds Rec TD Jordan James Oregon Jr 4,13 217 18.1 12 1045 11 258 29 1

2024 Fantasy Outlook

James showed in his sophomore season that he could post solid yardage and efficiency even if he wasn't at the top of the depth chart. The 5-foot-10 running back rushed 107 times for 759 yards and 11 touchdowns in the 2023 season, tying the rushing touchdowns of now Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving. As the supplementary help to Irving, James showed his ability to produce on the ground, averaging 7.1 yards per carry. As the sole running back for the Ducks, James is primed to have a breakout year and slot in as one of the top running backs in now the Big Ten as long as he can stay healthy and keep the run game going concurrently with Oregon's explosive passing attack.

9) Jaydn Ott, California

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Rushing Receiving Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds TD Yds Rec TD Jaydn Ott California Jr 5,10 216 18 12 1152 10 163 24 2

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Ott followed up his breakout freshman campaign with a monster sophomore season, racking up 1,302 rushing yards and 12 scores on 5.3 YPC. Ott was the leading rusher in the Pac-12 and it wasn't particularly close. Now, he'll return for a junior year where he'll once again be the clear-cut top back for California. Ott will share the backfield with two transfers: Byron Cardwell (Oregon) and Kadarious Calloway (Old Dominion). Both tailbacks have some production to their names at their previous institutions, but neither should pose a threat to Ott's lead role. If there's one area to keep an eye on with Ott, it's his prevalence as a receiver in California's backfield. Last year, he posted just 24 catches compared to 46 in his freshman year. That trend may continue with offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch returning for his second year in Berkeley. Still, Ott figures to be one of the ACC's best overall backs this fall.

10) Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Rushing Receiving Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds TD Yds Rec TD Tahj Brooks Texas Tech Sr 7,12 215 17.9 12 1344 9 130 28 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Texas Tech's best player in 2023, Brooks rattled off 1,542 rushing yards and ranked fourth in the country in rushing production. Brooks has amassed 25 career touchdowns in his three years with the Red Raiders and can really do it all with the ball in his hand. From Week 3 through Week 12, Brooks averaged 137.6 yards on 25.7 rushing attempts (5.4 YPC) and was just two yards shy in Week 7 of stringing together nine straight 100-yard rushing performances.While his career-best 29 catches amounted to only 69 receiving yards last season, he finished with 164 and a touchdown on 27 grabs the year prior, so there's certainly hope for improvement again on that front as well. Brooks has a knack for making defenders miss, and there's a great chance he will put forth his second consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season with the Red Raiders in 2024.

11) Ismail Mahdi, Texas State

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Rushing Receiving Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds TD Yds Rec TD Ismail Mahdi Texas State Jr 4,9 214 17.9 12 1310 10 138 19 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Mahdi is coming off a breakout campaign for the Bobcats in which he amassed 1,331 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground as well as 20 catches for 275 yards and a score through the air. He'll return to what should now be one of the better offensive backfields in the Sun Belt with the addition of 2023 Sun Belt Player of the Year Jordan McCloud at quarterback. Those two pose a terrifying threat to opposing defenses, especially in option scenarios where they can both use their legs. They'll benefit each other, as McCloud's presence will make defenses respect the pass, opening lanes for Mahdi and vice versa. UTEP transfer tailback Deion Hankins, who elected to join the Bobcats for his final year of eligibility, could eat into a handful of Mahdi's carries. However, he's still expected to receive the lion's share of snaps at running back and should once again be one of the most dynamic runners in the Sun Belt.

12) Malik Sherrod, Fresno State

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Rushing Receiving Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds TD Yds Rec TD Malik Sherrod Fresno State Sr 6,12 214 17.9 12 1019 10 253 42 1

2024 Fantasy Outlook

In what should be his final year of eligibility, Sherrod will return to lead the Fresno State backfield once again. He's coming off his best season to date, running for 966 yards and five touchdowns on 5.6 yards per carry in his first season as a lead back. Sherrod also adds a ton of value as a receiver, reeling in 44 catches for 260 yards and another score last fall. The Bulldogs offense as a whole is very experienced, especially in the trenches, and returns its starting quarterback in Mikey Keene. Thus, it's reasonable to expect this unit to take a step forward in 2024, and Sherrod could undoubtedly be a benefactor of that. He'll be the unquestioned top dog in Fresno State's backfield and could wind up as one of the better ball-carriers in the Mountain West when all is said and done.

13) Quinton Cooley, Liberty

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Rushing Receiving Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds TD Yds Rec TD Quinton Cooley Liberty Sr 214 17.8 12 1233 14 38 5 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Cooley benefitted greatly from his move transfer portal move last offseason, claiming an enhanced role in Liberty head coach Jamey Chadwell's offense after logging no more than 51 totes in his two seasons of production at Wake Forest. Cooley is set to reprise his lead-back duties for the Flames in 2024 after turning in 1,401 rushing yards and 14 rushing scores, and he should again benefit from flanking an explosive signal-caller under center in Kaidon Salter, who ran for 1,089 yards and 12 touchdowns himself last season. With a fairly easy schedule on tap again for the Flames, Cooley repeating his performance from last season should be on the table.

14), Mario Anderson, Memphis

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Rushing Receiving Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds TD Yds Rec TD Mario Anderson Memphis Sr 6,13 213 17.8 12 973 11 280 32 1

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Anderson didn't see the field prior to the 2024 season, but he made the most of his first campaign as a regular contributor with South Carolina, compiling 143 totes for 703 yards and a trio of touchdowns, adding 22 grabs for 153 yards and a touchdown as a receiver. He elected to enter the transfer portal before his senior year and joins a Memphis squad that has produced numerous NFL talents at the running back position. Anderson impressed during spring ball and appears set to inherit a fruitful lead back role for the Tigers that saw Blake Watson produce 1,152 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 192 carries as well as 53 catches -- third-most in FBS -- for 480 yards and three touchdowns a season ago.

15) Makhi Hughes, Tulane

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Rushing Receiving Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds TD Yds Rec TD Makhi Hughes Tulane So 7,13 211 17.6 12 1331 9 105 14 1

2024 Fantasy Outlook

After receiving only eight carries in the opener during the 2023 campaign, Hughes averaged 19.2 carries per contest the rest of the way. The loss of head coach Willie Fritz figures to result in a scheme change of sorts. New head coach Jon Sumrall's offense at Troy threw the ball 48.5 percent of the time last season compared to Fritz's 41.1 percent at Tulane, but that adjustment should be offset by the fact that the Trojans ran 3.5 more plays per game, and Sumrall leaned more on his lead back at a heifer rate, resulting in a whopping 297 carries for Kimani Vidal last season. Hughes is undoubtedly capable of handling a similar workload, compiling 258 of his own carries last season, so the opportunity should remain for him to post similar numbers during 2024.

16) Donovan Edwards, Michigan

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Rushing Receiving Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds TD Yds Rec TD Donovan Edwards Michigan Sr 7,12 209 17.4 12 1020 11 226 25 1

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Following Blake Corum's departure and many key players in Michigan's offense moving on to the next level, Edwards will have plenty of opportunities to lead the reigning champs. The 6-foot-1 running back tied for fourth-most on the team in receiving yards this past season, and only one of the top five pass catchers in receiving yards, tight end Colston Loveland, returns as a to Ann Arbor in 2024. Edwards could thus be an even bigger factor in a passing game that exhibits several holes. The changing of the guard under center from first-round pick J.J. McCarthy to likely Alex Orji also means there could be added emphasis on the ground game. Edwards could be relied on heavily on the ground, especially at the start of the season, as Orji gets his feet under him in his first stint as a starter.

17) Gavin Sawchuk, Oklahoma

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Rushing Receiving Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds TD Yds Rec TD Gavin Sawchuk Oklahoma So 6,12 209 17.4 12 1126 12 104 16 1

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Sawchuk was the Sooners' leading rusher in 2023 in a deep committee, and now it appears he'll have the backfield to himself as OU transitions to SEC play. Gone are Marcus Major (Minnesota) and Tawee Walker (Wisconsin), opening up 35 percent of the carries that the recruiting class and transfer portal didn't exactly fill. It's not just increased opportunity for Sawchuk, though. He was far-and-away Oklahoma's most efficient rusher in 2023 with a 6.2 YPC and nine touchdowns. Another development potentially working in his favor is OU's change at quarterback. Dillon Gabriel is gone, meaning this is young Jackson Arnold's first season as the starter. Arnold is talented enough to keep the offense afloat, but seeing the Sooners lean on Sawchuk to provide cover would not be surprising. With promising numbers and an increased workload on tap, Sawchuk's fantasy appeal is easy to see.

18) LeQuint Allen, Syracuse

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Rushing Receiving Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds TD Yds Rec TD LeQuint Allen Syracuse Jr 3,8 205 17.1 12 1061 9 210 36 1

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Allen is among the handful of true three-down bellcows among the power conference ranks, logging 244 carries for 1,069 rushing yards and nine touchdowns and adding another 40 grabs for 215 yards as a receiver. While Babers is gone, new offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon's most recent college stop was a stint as the co-offensive coordinator for Baylor for 2017-19. The Bears split work during that time between a trio of capable backs, but the production resulted in well north of 1,000 rushing yards, and Allen figures to handle a heavier workload for the Orange, given what he's already displayed and a lack of proven talent behind him. Nixon has served as a running backs coach at various stops during his coaching career and will maintain that position with the Orange as well, presumably foreshadowing a run-heavy approach again. Allen will also need to adjust to life post-Garret Shrader, with the much less mobile Kyle McCord set to take over under center after transferring in from Ohio State.

19) TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Rushing Receiving Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds TD Yds Rec TD TreVeyon Henderson Ohio State Sr 3,8 205 17 12 999 12 187 16 1

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Four games missed in 2023 due to an undisclosed injury dampened Henderson's production during his junior year, and he's missed a combined seven regular-season contests in the last two seasons. His ability to stay healthy will most certainly dictate whether he surpasses 1,000 yards, which he only managed in his healthy freshman campaign. Additionally, the Buckeyes bringing in Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins leaves fewer carrries on the plate for Henderson. The promising note is that the Buckeyes have some overturn in the passing attack Kyle McCord and Marvin Harrison gone, but Will Howard is likely viewed as an upgrade under center. Henderson has shown the ability to run through defenders, especially those at some of the top programs in the country, with 926 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns across just 10 games this past season. It should be interesting to see how Ohio State deals with both Judkins and Henderson in the backfield, but fresh legs for the pair and a potentially more explosive offense mean scoring opportunities should be plentiful.

20) Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Rushing Receiving Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds TD Yds Rec TD Quinshon Judkins Ohio State Jr 3,8 205 17 12 1030 12 155 16 1

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons at Ole Miss made the move to a Buckeyes team already sporting star back TreVeyon Henderson a puzzling choice. The 6-foot running back was not only a staple of the Ole Miss offense, but was the centerpiece of the Ole Miss offense, registering 2,725 yards on the ground and 31 rushing touchdowns across the past two seasons. The new NIL rules likely played a factor in the move, resulting in two of college football's star backs in the same backfield. Judkins won't necessarily have an easy ticket to 1,000 yards again alongside Henderson, who has been prevalent in the team's run game for the past three years. However, this offense certainly has the tools and explosiveness to support two big campaigns in the backfield.

21) Damien Martinez, Miami

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Rushing Receiving Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds TD Yds Rec TD Damien Martinez Miami Jr 7,12 204 17 12 1188 11 124 13 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Better late than never for Martinez, who was a late April transfer portal addition for the Hurricanes. Martinez filled a big void Miami had at the top of its halfback room, and it now appears set to deploy Martinez as the lead runner this fall. He was outstanding in two seasons at Oregon State, especially his most recent sophomore campaign, where he racked up 1,185 yards and nine touchdowns on 6.1 yards per carry. Martinez figures to share the backfield primarily with sophomore Mark Fletcher, who ran for 514 yards and five scores last fall. Ajay Allen, who tallied 70 carries last season, could also be in the mix as a third back. Still, Martinez should lead this running back room for what should be an explosive offense facilitated by the dynamic quarterback Cameron Ward.

22) Jahiem White, West Virginia

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Rushing Receiving Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds TD Yds Rec TD Jahiem White West Virginia So 5,10 200 16.7 12 1270 8 145 9 1

2024 Fantasy Outlook

White became the first true freshman West Virginia back to surpass 200 rushing yards in a game since 2011 when he rumbled for 204 yards on 21 carries (9.7 YPC) against Cincinnati in Week 12. He also notched a 75-yard touchdown reception in that game. White was one of the best true freshmen in the country, amassing four 100-yard rushing performances and six total touchdowns. Although White will undoubtedly share the rock some with fellow back CJ Donaldson and QB Garrett Greene, he still figures to be the primary backfield option and figures to see a significant jump in workload overall after sporting a 38 percent carry share over the final five games, totaling 75 carries for 572 yards and two scores while adding four grabs for 119 yards and two receiving touchdowns over that span.

23) CJ Baxter, Texas

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Rushing Receiving Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds TD Yds Rec TD CJ Baxter Texas So 6,10 200 16.7 12 1092 9 176 26 1

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Fans caught a glimpse of the 2023 five-star's ability to handle a full workload after Jonathon Brooks tore his ACL last year, and the early signs were encouraging. Baxter handled 69 rushing attempts in the final five games and ran for 330 yards (4.8) and two touchdowns to go with 13 catches on 14 targets in that span. 4.8 YPC doesn't stand out, especially when Brooks was peeling off 6.1 YPC, but it's important to remember Baxter was a true freshman. Even with Texas moving to the SEC, Baxter still profiles as an elite fantasy running back who is not only talented but should handle the bulk of the workload for an explosive Texas offense.

24) Woody Marks, USC

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Rushing Receiving Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds TD Yds Rec TD Woody Marks USC Sr 3,11 199 16.6 12 1116 7 222 22 2

2024 Fantasy Outlook

The 2023 Trojan backfield was essentially wiped out this offseason, with top rusher MarShawn Lloyd heading to the NFL, followed by second-leading rusher Austin Jones. Marks will join a new-look USC, and he has the chance to make some noise in his final season of collegiate football. The 5-foot-10 running back played his first four seasons with Mississippi State, where his numbers as a rusher were capped a bit due to the air-raid scheme. However, he does have 154 catches to his name through three seasons, so there are no concerns about him being a three-down option. The Trojans offense has plenty of passing game turnover, headlined by quarterback Caleb Williams' reign coming to an end in favor of Miller Moss, who impressed in his Holiday Bowl audition. Marks will get one final year with a clean slate and may be relied on heavily as USC searches for its identity with many key players missing.

25) Antario Brown, Northern Illinois

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Rushing Receiving Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds TD Yds Rec TD Antario Brown Northern Illinois Sr 3,10 198 16.5 12 1277 10 48 11 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Brown was a force on the field for the Huskies in the 2023 season, tearing up defenses and bruising defenders with quite the finishing stat line. The 5-foot-10 running back totaled 1,296 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 212. The team has experienced some changes in the offseason, most notably the loss of starting quarterback Rocky Lombardi. Depending on the reliability of Lombardi's replacement under center, it wouldn't be shocking to see a shift to an even heavier ground approach in 2024, which could mean a slight uptick in carries for Brown. Even a similar output would place Brown among the intriguing fantasy running back options in 2024.

26) Kyle Monangai, Rutgers

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Rushing Receiving Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds TD Yds Rec TD Kyle Monangai Rutgers Sr 3,10 198 16.5 12 1185 11 85 9 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Monangai has virtually no competition as the lead back for the Scarlet Knights. Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt tallied the second-most carries in the 2023 season, and he even had 100 fewer than Monangai. In addition, the introduction of Minnesota transfer Athan Kaliakmanis under center raises some questions about the passing game of the Rutgers squad. Kaliakmanis isn't quite the athlete Wimsatt is, so Monangai could see an even heavier carry share, not to mention there's room for better production near the goal line. The only issue for the 5-foot-9 senior suffered a minor injury, halting his practice abilities in spring, but it sounds as though he should be good for fall camp. If the recovery timeline holds true, the running back is ready for another year of producing on the ground for a team where the rushing game may be the only possibility for consistent yardage, especially against national contenders in the Big Ten.

27) Abu Sama III, Iowa State

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Rushing Receiving Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds TD Yds Rec TD Abu Sama III Iowa State So 3,9 196 16.4 12 1104 12 85 11 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Sama compiled perhaps one of the most impressive performances for a running back in the 2023 season when he rumbled for 276 yards on 16 carries in the snow versus Kansas State. The true freshman had scoring runs of 60, 71, and 77 yards, including a touchdown on his first play of the game. While he didn't begin the year as the starter, Sama's freshman year proved to be a massive success, tallying 84 carries for 614 yards and six touchdowns for a glistening 7.3 yards per carry. The departures of Eli Sanders (New Mexico) and Cartevious Norton (Charlotte) position Sama for more volume in 2024, and he's set up to succeed in a Cyclones offense that returns the majority of its starting lineup from last season.

28) RJ Harvey, UCF

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Rushing Receiving Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds TD Yds Rec TD RJ Harvey Central Florida Sr 4,12 196 16.4 12 988 11 174 16 1

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Harvey posted a breakout season in 2023, chalking up 1,416 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, adding 19 catches for 238 yards and a pair of scores. He finished with those totals despite a slow start to the year, as the senior didn't have a 100-yard rushing performance until Week 6 at Kansas. From then on, he was one of the best in the country, averaging 129.8 rushing yards on 19.1 attempts for a cool 6.8 yards per carry. UCF's backfield is deeper in 2024, with transfers Peny Boone (Toledo), Myles Montgomery (Cincinnati), and dual-threat QB KJ Jefferson (Arkansas), but Harvey should still lead the way in an explosive Golden Knights offense that averaged 31.3 points per game last season.

29) Jalen Buckley, Western Michigan

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Rushing Receiving Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds TD Yds Rec TD Jalen Buckley Western Michigan So 4,10 192 16 12 1063 10 163 19 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Following Sean Tyler's departure via the transfer portal to Minnesota after the 2022 season, there was uncertainty about who would claim the starting role in the Broncos' backfield. Those questions were answered emphatically in Week 1, with Buckley toting the rock 30 times for 194 yards and a touchdown. Despite missing a game, Buckley broke through the 1,000-yard barrier in the final game of the season, totaling 189 carries for 1,003 yards and 10 touchdowns. His production down the stretch, notching 75 carries for 36 yards and five touchdowns in the final four games, bodes well for another big season in 2024.

30) Marcus Carroll, Missouri

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Rushing Receiving Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds TD Yds Rec TD Marcus Carroll Missouri Sr 5,10 192 16 12 1035 10 136 17 1

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Missouri struck gold in the portal with the Cody Schrader pickup and is hoping that the same will be true of Carroll, who comes to Columbia from Georgia State. Carroll carried the load in 2023 with 274 carries - good for 5th in the nation and just two fewer than Schrader. Fantasy managers can't just assume Carroll will level up to the SEC and take on that exact same workload, but that possibility can't be discounted either. Missouri has now become of a font of fantasy production and Carroll should have a crack at taking on a big piece of the workload. Investors will want to educate themselves on fellow transfer Nate Noel from Appalachian State before making that pick, though.

31) Dean Connors, Rice

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Rushing Receiving Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds TD Yds Rec TD Dean Connors Rice Sr 6,12 192 16 12 842 7 334 40 2

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Connors assumed the bulk of rushes in the 2023 season, finishing the year with 771 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 121 totes. He posted 30 carries more than the team's second-leading rusher, Juma Otaviano, whose departure should open the door for Connors to increase his workload in 2024. Connors was also highly productive as a receiver, turning in 43 catches for 403 yards and a trio of touchdowns, so there's additional upside for the senior in PPR formats.

32) Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Rushing Receiving Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds TD Yds Rec TD Bhayshul Tuten Virginia Tech Sr 7,12 188 15.7 12 852 11 192 24 1

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Tuten's production expectantly fell off a bit moving from the FCS ranks at North Carolina A&T to a power conference, but he still displayed dominance on the ground to the tune of 173 carries for 863 yards (5.0 YPC) and 10 touchdowns. Quarterback Kyron Drones returns to flank Tuten in the backfield as part of a mass of returning production for the Hokies in what figures to be one of the better offenses in the ACC entering the 2024 campaign.

33) Chip Trayanum, Kentucky

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Rushing Receiving Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds TD Yds Rec TD Chip Trayanum Kentucky Sr 6,11 187 15.6 12 945 9 178 18 2

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Kentucky helped turn Ray Davis into an NFL Draft pick last season, and Trayanum is hoping to be next in line after an uneventful stop at Ohio State following his departure from Arizona State. Trayanum has never had a starter's workload - his career-high in carries is just 85 - and his career YPC is a pedestrian 4.9. Still, Trayanum was rated as a four-star talent out of high school and as a transfer and this could be his shot to show what he can do as a full-time starter in an offense that loves to ride with its workhorse.

34) Cameron Skattebo, Arizona State

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Rushing Receiving Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds TD Yds Rec TD Cameron Skattebo Arizona State Sr 5,9 185 15.4 12 911 8 281 24 1

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Skattebo was known for the "Wild-Skatt" formation, helping the Sun Devils add a new element to their struggling offense during the 2023 season. The Sacramento State transfer rushed for 788 yards and nine touchdowns on 164 carries while adding 24 catches for 286 yards and another score despite the team struggling to a 3-9 record. With an improved roster and upgraded play at QB and WR, it's possible Skattebo could face some lighter boxes and near the 1,000-yard rushing mark again, a benchmark he surpassed at the FCS level in 2022. This senior has a nose for the end zone as well, tallying a touchdown in nine of his 12 contests last year.

35) Trevor Etienne, Georgia

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Rushing Receiving Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds TD Yds Rec TD Trevor Etienne Georgia Jr 4,9 184 15.3 12 839 11 180 20 1

2024 Fantasy Outlook

The former Florida back transferred to rival Georgia and is expected to lead the backfield. In Year 1 under Mike Bobo, Georgia leaned on the now-departed Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton for the bulk of the work. Etienne churned out a pair of 700-yard seasons in Gainesville and is arguably more talented than either Milton or Edwards were, so it stands to reason that he could post better production and higher volume than his predecessors. It's worth noting that Georgia has some unproven sleepers in its backfield behind Etienne, though, such as Roderick Robinson and Branson Robinson. Additionally, Georgia has not had a runner come close to 200 carries since D'Andre Swift in 2019, so Etienne may need to make his mark through explosiveness.

36) TJ Harden, UCLA

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Rushing Receiving Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds TD Yds Rec TD TJ Harden UCLA Jr 2,9 183 15.3 12 938 10 144 18 1

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Harden was essentially stuck in a committee in the 2023 season with Carson Steele. Steele got the upper hand with 11 more carries on the year and 20 more rushing yards, but Harden's athleticism got him two more touchdowns. With Steele moving on to the NFL, Harden has the chance for a breakout season as he could get the bulk of reps on the ground. In a backfield that wasn't solely his during the 2023 campaign, Harden was still able to register 827 yards and eight touchdowns rushing. Second on the running back depth chart is the ever-versatile Keegan Jones, who played wide receiver last season but returned to the backfield this season after a brief foray in the transfer portal, though the team added another experienced back in Jalen Berger to fill out the depth. Harden has done a great job in exploiting defenses and being a star on the field even when he wasn't the sole rusher for UCLA, so this year could be huge even if Harden doesn't completely dominate the carry share.