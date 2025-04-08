Carson Beck Injury: Out for spring game

Beck (elbow) is out for Miami's spring game Saturday, Adam Lichtenstein of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

It looks like Beck will have to wait until the summer for his throwing elbow to get clearance. He was making significant progress this spring, though not enough to throw footballs just yet, which should have been a clear sign of his spring-game availability. Fortunately for Beck, he still has multiple months to recover before Miami's 2025 season gets underway.