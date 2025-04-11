Carson Beck Injury: Will begin throwing soon

Beck (elbow) will begin a throwing program Monday with hopes of being ready for the fall, Brandon Marcello of 247Sports.com reports.

The Hurricanes conclude their practices Saturday, and Beck is slated to begin throwing shortly after that. The quarterback underwent elbow surgery in December, and the plan remains to have him ready for the start of the season in late August. Beck spent the 2024 season with Georgia, completing 64.7 percent of his throws for 3,485 yards while posting a 28:12 TD:INT.