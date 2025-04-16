College Football
Devin Voisin headshot

Devin Voisin News: Could stay at South Alabama

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2025 at 10:26am

Voisin may not enter the transfer portal and could stay at South Alabama for the 2025 season, Creg Stephenson of AL.com reports.

Voisin was previously reported to be heading to the transfer portal along with quarterback Gio Lopez, who is testing the market. However, the senior wideout hasn't officially entered the transfer portal and may wind up sticking with the Jaguars in 2025 after all, though Stephenson stressed that the situation should change.

Devin Voisin
South Alabama
