College Football Draft Kit: 2024 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

This article is part of our College Football Draft Kit series.

While head coach Jedd Fisch bolted for Washington this offseason, McMillan and Arizona starting quarterback Noah Fifita didn't follow suit and stuck around in Tucson as the Wildcats prepare to join the Big 12 in 2024. Fifita and McMillan were arguably the most lethal passing combination in college football last season, and that continuity in the passing game should pay dividends. Despite a presumed scheme change this year under new head coach Brent Brennan, McMillan still figures to command a heavy target volume, especially with Arizona's No.

With the core of draft season approaching, the RotoWire staff continues its coverage of their breakdowns of the top players at each position. Following the grinders on the ground in the running back rankings article found below, we're going deep with our wideouts to round out our rankings coverage.

With the core of draft season approaching, the RotoWire staff continues its coverage of their breakdowns of the top players at each position. Following the grinders on the ground in the running back rankings article found below, we're going deep with our wideouts to round out our rankings coverage.

These rankings are based on a half-point per reception scoring and may vary based on league scoring settings.

2024 College Fantasy Football Draft Kit

2024 College Football Wide Receiver Rankings

1) Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Rushing Receiving Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds TD Yds Rec TD Tetairoa McMillan Arizona Jr 4,11 225 18.8 12 1254 79 10 2 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

While head coach Jedd Fisch bolted for Washington this offseason, McMillan and Arizona starting quarterback Noah Fifita didn't follow suit and stuck around in Tucson as the Wildcats prepare to join the Big 12 in 2024. Fifita and McMillan were arguably the most lethal passing combination in college football last season, and that continuity in the passing game should pay dividends. Despite a presumed scheme change this year under new head coach Brent Brennan, McMillan still figures to command a heavy target volume, especially with Arizona's No. 2 wideout last season, Jacob Cowing, graduating. McMillan compiled 90 grabs for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns a season ago, and similar numbers are certainly within reach again in 2024.

2) Luther Burden, Missouri

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Receiving Rushing Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds Rec TD Yds TD Luther Burden Missouri Jr 5,10 223 18.6 12 1254 81 9 30 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Burden has looked every bit the part of a five-star recruit since stepping on campus in 2022. He showed flashes as a true freshman and delivered on his potential as a sophomore with 86 grabs for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns on 122 targets. His YPT average skyrocketed from 5.3 as an overexposed freshman to 9.9 in 2023. With quarterback Brady Cook returning and offensive coordinator Kirby Moore still in place, everything is set up for Burden to turn in another elite season. Missouri's offense is ascending and Burden will be the rocket fuel for it once again.

3) Tory Horton, Colorado State

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Receiving Rushing Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds Rec TD Yds TD Tory Horton Colorado State Sr 5,11 214 17.8 12 1182 95 8 0 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Horton's been one of the most dominant wide receivers in Colorado State's program history. He's recorded back-to-back seasons leading the team in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns, with this past season narrowly being the better of the two. During 2023, he brought in 96 passes for 1136 yards and eight touchdowns, and Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi's return under center brings stability to the passing attack that produced Horton's 2023 output, suggesting there's little reason he can't replicate the effort.

4) Ricky White, UNLV

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Receiving Rushing Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds Rec TD Yds TD Ricky White UNLV Sr 4,10 207 17.2 12 1270 75 7 1 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

White was quite the target in 2023, producing more than double the receiving yards of the next-best wide receiver on the Rebels' roster. He finished the season with 81 grabs for 1,386 yards and seven touchdowns while tallying 100 or more receiving yards in five of his last six contests. With starting quarterback Jayden Maiava transferring to USC, UNLV brought in Holy Cross transfer Matthew Sluka to plug the hole under center. Even if White sees a minor downturn in his fantasy stats this season, Sluka, on the surface, seems like a serviceable replacement, and White should command enough of a target share to warrant an early pick in fantasy drafts.

5) Jalen Royals, Utah State

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Receiving Rushing Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds Rec TD Yds TD Jalen Royals Utah State Sr 5,10 207 17.2 12 1150 75 9 0 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Royals came out of nowhere in 2023, bringing in 71 receptions for 1,080 yards and a whopping 15 touchdowns after three games and zero receptions in 2022. He managed to produce that line despite being alongside another star receiver in Terrell Vaughn, who ended the season with 89 receptions for 933 yards and 11 touchdowns. Now that Vaughn is gone, Royals will undoubtedly be the No. 1 target in the Utah State passing game. This will likely add to his already hefty volume in the air attack, though senior Micah Davis could be a strong candidate to take on some of Vaughn's targets. Nonetheless, Royals should continue to eat in 2024, and the Aggies brought in multiple transfers at quarterback in search of an answer, with Iowa transfer Spencer Petras claiming the starting role out of spring camp. Petras' time didn't go particularly well with the Hawkeyes, but a reduced level of competition and added talent in Royals out wide should make things go more smoothly for him in Logan.

6) Tez Johnson, Oregon

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Receiving Rushing Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds Rec TD Yds TD Tez Johnson Oregon Sr 4,13 202 16.9 12 1089 79 9 0 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Johnson was a reliable pass catcher for Bo Nix in the 2023 season, bringing in 86 receptions for 1,182 yards and 10 touchdowns. He finished behind Troy Franklin in all the major stat categories, but Franklin is now in the NFL. This means Johnson has a legit shot to be Oklahoma transfer Dillon Gabriel's top option in the passing game. Johnson will have to compete with transfer speedster Evan Stewart, but both wide receivers should get plenty of looks from Gabriel as he takes the reins from Nix. Johnson finished out the 2023 season with his first-ever 1,000-yard year, and he will get plenty of opportunities to replicate this under head coach Dan Lanning's offense.

7) Evan Stewart, Oregon

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Receiving Rushing Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds Rec TD Yds TD Evan Stewart Oregon Jr 4,13 202 16.8 12 1086 67 10 0 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Being regarded as the number one receiver in the transfer portal is not a small task, and Stewart chose an exciting team as his suitor after logging 1,163 receiving yards and six touchdowns across 18 total games with Texas A&M. He'll team up with transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who has amassed 55 touchdown passes in his last two seasons at Oklahoma before heading to Eugene. Additionally, Troy Franklin heads to the NFL, opening numerous targets for Stewart to absorb alongside returning senior Tez Johnson. Even so, Oregon's offense should produce enough to make both wideouts top-tier options in fantasy leagues during the 2024 campaign.

8) Sean Atkins, South Florida

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Receiving Rushing Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds Rec TD Yds TD Sean Atkins South Florida Sr 6,9 191 15.9 12 1006 88 7 45 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Atkins locked up 92 passes for 1,054 yards and seven touchdowns in his first year of significant action at the college level. The 5-foot-10 wide receiver also shined down the stretch, tallying 41 grabs for 504 yards and four touchdowns over his final five games. He'll again team up with quarterback Byrum Brown, with whom he built a menacing relationship. If the two can even come close to replicating the 2023 season, Atkins should prove to rank among the fantasy elite at wide receiver again this year.

9) Kevin Concepcion, NC State

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Receiving Rushing Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds Rec TD Yds TD Kevin Concepcion North Carolina State So 9,12 186 15.5 12 881 74 8 131 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

With Thayer Thomas graduating following the 2022 campaign, the coveted slot role in the Wolfpack offense was up for grabs, and it was a true freshman in Concepcion who ran with it, both figuratively and literally. He not only finished the 2023 campaign with 71 catches for 839 yards and 10 touchdowns, but he also added 41 carries for 320 yards on the ground. He also tossed a 17-yard touchdown pass for good measure. Even if NC State finds more reliability in the backfield this season with the addition of Jordan Waters from Duke, Concepcion won't be shut out from the ground game, which should continue to supplement his fantasy value as a wideout. Coastal Carolina transfer quarterback Grayson McCall, who spent five seasons with the Chanticleers, enters the fray under center in 2024, taking over the job from the graduated Brennan Armstrong and MJ Morris, who transferred to Maryland in the offseason. Even so, the change under center figures to be an upgrade for the Wolfpack, and, subsequently, Concepion's outlook.

10) Xavier Restrepo, Miami

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Receiving Rushing Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds Rec TD Yds TD Xavier Restrepo Miami Sr 7,12 181 15.1 12 1058 79 6 0 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Restrepo was the focal point in Miami's passing game in the 2023 season, finishing with 85 catches for 1,092 yards and six touchdowns. Although the Hurricanes will lose starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, they acquired a potential upgrade at the position via the transfer portal in Washington State quarterback Cam Ward, who recorded back-to-back 3,000-yard passing seasons before making the switch this offseason. Restrepo's production flourished over the final three games of 2023, as he racked up 25 catches for 409 yards and a pair of touchdowns. This late-season surge could foreshadow a massive season on deck that will pin him among the earlier targets at the wide receiver position in 2024.

11) Joey Hobert, Texas State

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Receiving Rushing Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds Rec TD Yds TD Joey Hobert Texas State Sr 4,9 180 15 12 931 78 8 1 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Hobert shined in his first season at Texas State, leading the team in receptions (76), receiving yards (895) and tying for the most receiving touchdowns with eight. He did this while competing with Ashtyn Hawkins and Kole Wilson for targets, both of whom surpassed 700 receiving yards. However, the fight for targets will decline in 2024, with Hawkins transferring to Baylor. While there will be one fewer mouth to feed this season, Hobert must acclimate to a new signal caller. The Bobcats endured a bit of a QB shuffle over the offseason, with incumbent quarterback TJ Finley transferring out of the program after Arizona QB Jayden De Laura committed to Texas State. Nine days after committing, De Laua withdrew from the program and entered the NFL Draft, leaving the Bobcats scrambling for a quarterback. Still, they landed JMU Transfer Jordan McCloud, who won Sun Belt Player of the Year in 2023. There should still be plenty of opportunity for Hobert to push for a 1,000-yard season in 2024.

12) Pofele Ashlock, Hawaii

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Receiving Rushing Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds Rec TD Yds TD Pofele Ashlock Hawaii So 2,5,13 180 15 12 801 80 10 0 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Hawaii's return to the run-and-shoot offense was on full display in 2023, and Ashlock was at the center of it, finishing with the most receptions on the team (83) and tying for the most receiving touchdowns at nine with Steven McBride. McBride took the receiving yards crown with 1,024, but an offseason suspension from criminal charges will likely keep McBride off the field for a prolonged time, meaning Ashlock should be the top option in the passing game in 2024. Starting quarterback Brayden Schager will return under center, and the offensive scheme should aid pass catchers again this season, so Ashlock will return to the field with all he needs to be a force for the Rainbow Warriors this campaign.

13) Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Receiving Rushing Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds Rec TD Yds TD Emeka Egbuka Ohio State Sr 3,8 178 14.8 12 908 73 8 26 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Marvin Harrison is gone, and Egbuka is primed for his best season yet. The wide receiver saw his usage decline from 2022 to 2023, with more than 500 fewer receiving yards between the seasons. Although the 2023 campaign wasn't his best (41-515-4), the two pass catchers with more yards than him, Harrison and tight end Cade Stover, are no longer Buckeyes, paving the way for Egbuka to take over top-dog honors. Ohio State now has talented Kansas State transfer Will Howard under center, and he's likely viewed as an upgrade under center from Kyle McCord, who transferred to Syracuse this offseason. With a solid signal-caller at the helm in Howard and the opportunities that will be present, Egbuka should rank among the best fantasy wideouts in the Big Ten and perhaps the country in 2024.

14) Tre Harris, Ole Miss

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Receiving Rushing Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds Rec TD Yds TD Tre Harris Mississippi Sr 8,12 177 14.7 12 1045 60 7 0 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Harris returns for his senior campaign as the de facto No. 1 wideout for the Rebels. In 2023, he managed 985 yards and eight touchdowns, leading the squad in both categories. It was his second-straight season with at least 50 receptions, 925 yards receiving and eight touchdowns through the air. Dayton Wade is now in the NFL, which should open up even more opportunities, though Jordan Watkins also returns on the outside. Harris has shown great rapport with starting quarterback Jaxson Dart, who is a dark horse for the Heisman Trophy in 2024. The departure of stud running back Quinshon Judkins should only further tilt the scales in favor of the passing game in coach Lane Kiffin's high-octane offense. Harris has a legitimate shot at being the top wideout in the SEC this season.

15) Will Pauling, Wisconsin

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Receiving Rushing Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds Rec TD Yds TD Will Pauling Wisconsin Jr 4,11 174 14.5 12 905 81 7 7 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Pauling was one of the only bright spots of Wisconsin's passing game in 2023. He brought in 74 passes for 837 yards and six touchdowns, thriving in the slot role that remains a staple in OC Phil Longo's offense. Tanner Mordecai has moved on to the pro ranks, but the Badgers ventured to the transfer portal again to nab a signal-caller in Miami transfer Tyler Van Dyke, who seems the most likely candidate to start. Regardless, Pauling should be heavily targeted in the offense again as the Badgers look for a better Year 2 in the "Dairy Raid." Pauling's ability to get open and stretch the field should keep him at the top of Van Dyke's radar, and if the Badgers can keep consistency at the quarterback position, Pauling could challenge for his first-ever 1,000-yard season in 2024.

16) Travis Hunter, Colorado

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Receiving Rushing Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds Rec TD Yds TD Travis Hunter Colorado Jr 6,10 172 14.3 12 930 73 7 0 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Hunter captivated the country in 2023 while playing both sides of the ball with significant snaps at defensive back and wide receiver. There was a lot of conversation surrounding whether he could hold up during the season playing that many snaps. Despite missing three games after leaving early in Week 3 against Colorado State, Hunter still finished with 57 catches on 77 targets for 721 yards and five touchdowns, so there's certainly room for growth on his final line. The team brought in wideout reinforcements in Florida Atlantic's Lajohntay Wester and Vanderbilt's Will Sheppard, but Xavier Weaver also departs, and Wester seems more likely to take over the slot from Jimmy Horn. The team may also employ four-wide sets. Hunter's production at wide receiver last season is difficult to ignore, and he could have an even bigger season in store in 2024.

17) Eugene Wilson, Florida

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Receiving Rushing Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds Rec TD Yds TD Eugene Wilson Florida So 5,9 171 14.3 12 783 69 9 44 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Wilson had a rather sensational freshman campaign, reeling in 61 balls for 538 yards and six touchdowns. Leading receiver Ricky Pearsall has taken his talents to the NFL, leaving Wilson as the surefire No. 1 wideout for the Gators in 2024. Aiding his cause is the return of Graham Mertz under center; Mertz is exceptionally experienced and coming off his best collegiate season. The continuity on offense, including a reliable running game with Montrell Johnson, should create plenty of opportunities on the outside for Wilson to shine. The only potential catch to Wilson's giddyup is the team's late addition of Elijhah Badger via the transfer portal, but Wilson still projects as the team's top wideout.

18) Jamaal Pritchett, South Alabama

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Receiving Rushing Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds Rec TD Yds TD Jamaal Pritchett South Alabama Sr 7,11 171 14.3 12 927 73 7 0 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Pritchett burst onto the scene in 2023, emerging as Southern Alabama's No. 2 wideout behind Caullin Lacy - who transferred to Louisville - to log 57 catches for 883 yards and eight scores. He'll enter 2024 as the clear-cut No. 1 option for the Jaguars, as they transition from Carter Bradley to rising sophomore Gio Lopez at quarterback. If Pritchett can absorb Lacy's 2023 workload, he could near top-10 wideout status in fantasy, after Lacy ranked top-eight in both receptions and receiving yards last season. There really aren't any threats to Pritchett's workload, with Devin Voisin - who tore his ACL last September - expected to key in as the team's No. 2 wideout and plenty of question marks behind the duo.

19) Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Receiving Rushing Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds Rec TD Yds TD Brennan Presley Oklahoma State Sr 7,12 171 14.2 12 881 86 5 38 1

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Oklahoma State's No. 1 receiver started slowly in 2023 but came on late and finished with a career year, boasting 101 catches on 144 targets for 991 yards and six touchdowns. Over the last nine games, Presley averaged 9.1 catches on 12.7 targets per game, which is elite volume for fantasy purposes. The Cowboys had a ton of change at quarterback last year and it took a while for Alan Bowman to get a stranglehold on the job. With Bowman established as the starter in 2024, Presley should perform right out of the gate and could challenge his first 1,000-yard receiving season. Presley leads an impressive group of receivers that also includes Rashod Owens and De'zhaun Stribling

20) Germie Bernard, Alabama

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Receiving Rushing Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds Rec TD Yds TD Germie Bernard Alabama Jr 4,10 170 14.2 12 910 65 6 45 1

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Bernard follows his former Washington coach to Alabama, where he can become more of an impact wideout for the Tide. Bernard still had a solid sophomore campaign as a member of the Huskies, snagging 34 balls for 419 yards and two touchdowns. Bernard will vie with Kobe Prentice and Kendrick Law for targets from quarterback Jalen Milroe; Prentice and Law combined for just 33 catches a season ago, though admittedly, they were further down the depth chart last year. Bernard was more of a possession receiver in Washington, though he has the size to become a favorite option for Milroe in the red zone.

21) Roc Taylor, Memphis

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Receiving Rushing Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds Rec TD Yds TD Roc Taylor Memphis Sr 6,13 170 14.1 12 1057 67 5 3 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Taylor took a massive step forward to become the primary target for star quarterback Seth Henigan in 2023, ending the year with team-leading marks of 69 catches and 1,083 yards, adding four touchdowns. The first 1,000-yard season of his career was well-earned, but it wouldn't have come without a 102-yard receiving game in the final matchup of the season, marking Taylor's sixth game over the century mark in receiving. Demeer Blankumsee (53-901-7) returns alongside Taylor to form the team's top pairing of wideouts again, but the bigger news is that Henigan remains in the fold after throwing for 3,880 yards and 32 touchdowns last season, setting up the Tigers' passing attack and Taylor for another massive showing.

22) Kyren Lacy, LSU

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Receiving Rushing Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds Rec TD Yds TD Kyren Lacy LSU Sr 6,10 169 14.1 12 903 61 8 2 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Lacy has the chance to explode for the Tigers in 2024. Coach Brian Kelly's potent offense produced the Heisman Trophy winner in the form of Jayden Daniels and two wideouts drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft in the form of Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas. Lacy operated as the third wideout in last year's offense but still managed 30 catches for 558 yards and seven touchdowns. Lacy flashed his big-play ability, averaging a stellar 18.6 yards per tote. While opportunities should be plentiful with Nabers and Thomas gone, the caveat for Lacy will be whether Garrett Nussmeier can fill the big shoes left by the aforementioned Daniels. While no one expects Nussmeier to run like Daniels, Nussmeier has seen the field in parts of the last three seasons for the Tigers, so he is far from an unknown commodity. That being said, it will be interesting to see if the Nussmeier-Lacy connection will be the next great LSU tandem or if there will be some struggles and a feeling-out process first.

23) Elic Ayomanor, Stanford

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Receiving Rushing Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds Rec TD Yds TD Elic Ayomanor Stanford So 3,11 168 14 12 997 64 6 0 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Ayomanor was essentially Stanford's offense in 2023, especially as the team failed to create any threat in a running game. The 6-foot-2 wide receiver finished the year with 62 receptions for 1,013 yards and six touchdowns, accounting for more than a third of the team's receiving yardage and more than half of the passing receiving touchdowns. While Ashton Daniels isn't a sttr under center, he proved the Cardinal's most serviceable option and likely retains the reins under center heading into 2024. Stanford didn't do much to bolster the rushing attack during the offseason, so Ayomanor and the passing offense may shoulder a heavy workload again in 2024, placing him firmly among the better wide receiver fantasy options.

24) Noah Smith, Sam Houston

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Receiving Rushing Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds Rec TD Yds TD Noah Smith Sam Houston Sr 168 14 12 727 72 6 109 2

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Smith was perhaps one of the only bright spots in Sam Houston's 2023 offense, which made it worrisome that he could seek out greener pastures via the transfer portal. The 5-foot-10 wide receiver instead decided to stay with the Bearkats for what could be his final season after tallying 79 receptions for 783 yards and six touchdowns. Following Keegan Shoemaker's graduation, Smith will team up with a new starting quarterback in Jase Bauer, who found success in his part-time starting role at Central Michigan last year. Smith also contributes more on the ground than the average receiver, rushing 27 times for 102 yards and a pair of touchdowns last season, marking the third time he's tallied at least that many carries in the last four years. Assuming Smith continues to provide dual-threat production, he should slot in among the better fantasy wideouts again in 2024.

25) Deion Burks, Oklahoma

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Receiving Rushing Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds Rec TD Yds TD Deion Burks Oklahoma Jr 6,12 166 13.9 12 890 70 7 3 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

A transfer from Purdue, Burke recorded 47 catches for 629 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He averaged 13.4 yards per grab in 2023. The leading receiver from last year's squad, Drake Stoops, is gone, though Nic Anderson returns the fold. Perhaps more importantly, though, the Sooners lost starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel to the transfer portal. Jackson Arnold steps into the spotlight after passing for 365 yards in the Alamo Bowl at the tail end of last year. However, Oklahoma also moves to the SEC this season, which could result in tougher opposing defenses and a much more difficult schedule overall. Nevertheless, Burke should be frequently targeted this season as more of a possession option.

26) Jayden Higgins, Iowa State

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Receiving Rushing Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds Rec TD Yds TD Jayden Higgins Iowa State Sr 3,9 164 13.6 12 1005 54 6 0 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Higgins' monster bowl game with nine catches for 214 yards and a touchdown vaulted him to the top receiver spot for the Cyclones in regards to receiving yardage with 983 yards on the year. Teammate Jaylin Noel was similarly productive on the season, accumulating 66 catches for 820 yards and seven touchdowns. Higgins had fewer catches (53) and touchdowns (six) than Noel, but Higgins' late-season uptick positions him as the more intriguing of the two entering 2024. Both should be vying for career years with QB Rocco Becht returning and the Cyclones welcoming back 10 returning starters on the offensive side of the ball. Iowa State will be sneaky good in the Big 12 Conference, and you could say the same thing about Higgins on fantasy rosters.

27) Lajohntay Wester, Colorado

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Receiving Rushing Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds Rec TD Yds TD Lajohntay Wester Colorado Sr 6,10 163 13.6 12 770 73 8 19 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Wester balled out at Florida Atlantic in 2023 with 108 catches on 152 targets for 1,168 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 12.7 targets per game. He even added a rushing score on his way to being named First Team All-AAC. Wester may not dominate the target share quite as much in Boulder, but he joins a Colorado offense that threw the ball 57.0 percent of the time last season; an offense led by stud quarterback and potential 2025 NFL Draft first overall pick Shedeur Sanders. While Xavier Weaver is gone, Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn return, and Colorado also added Vanderbilt transfer Will Sheppard to form perhaps the best receiver room in all of the Big 12 Conference. Wester should be squarely in the plans for the explosive Buffaloes passing attack and has major upside should he prove to be the top wideout option.

28) Squirrel White, Tennessee

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Receiving Rushing Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds Rec TD Yds TD Squirrel White Tennessee Jr 5,9 163 13.6 12 923 67 6 12 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

White is the leading returning receiver for the Vols, and he nearly doubled up the next Tennessee wideout from last year's squad in terms of receptions. Wright finished a standout 2023 campaign with 67 grabs for 802 yards and two touchdowns. A quarterback change is in store for the Vols in 2024, though that may not necessarily be bad. Highly touted recruit Nico Iamaleava has been handed the reigns to the offense following the departure of Joe Milton, and White should continue to see plenty of targets from the young gunslinger. Tennessee brought in Chris Brazzell from Tulane to round out the wide receiving room, but Brazzell should operate more in the red zone and on the outside, given his 6-foot-5 frame. White should still be considered one of the focal points of the Tennessee offense, though it might be optimistic to expect a plethora of touchdowns, given his lack of size.

29) Rashod Owens, Oklahoma State

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Receiving Rushing Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds Rec TD Yds TD Rashod Owens Oklahoma State Sr 7,12 162 13.5 12 983 68 5 0 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

If last year's TaxAct Texas Bowl is a sign of things to come for Owens, then he will have a breakout year in 2024. He dominated Texas A&M with 10 catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns in an offensive explosion for the Cowboys. It marked just the fifth time in Owens' three-year career with Oklahoma State that he recorded five or more catches. He should remain heavily involved in the offense in 2024 alongside Brennan Presley, who led the team with 101 catches for 991 yards and six touchdowns in 2023. Owens wasn't far behind with 63 catches for 895 yards and five touchdowns. With Alan Bowman returning at quarterback and Ollie Gordon at running back, it should be a productive offense in Stillwater, and fantasy investors should be vying for shares of these stars.

30) Caullin Lacy, Louisville

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Receiving Rushing Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds Rec TD Yds TD Caullin Lacy Louisville Sr 3,11 162 13.5 12 843 72 7 0 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

After placing top-eight nationally in receptions (91) and receiving yards (1,316) to go along with seven receiving touchdowns, Lacy departed from the University of South Alabama to prove himself in a power four conference with Louisville. He'll have the opportunity to push for a lead role in the wide receiver room. Junior Chris Bell, who caught 29 passes for 407 yards last season for the Cardinals, and Alabama transfer Ja'Corey Brooks, who caught three passes in six games during 2023, figure to be Lacy's primary competition. Lacy will be catching passes from Tyler Schough in 2024, a Texas Tech transfer whose collegiate career started out at Oregon. Schough's 2023 season was derailed by a broken fibula, and he generated 746 passing yards and a 7:4 TD:INT across four starts prior to the injury while adding 149 yards on the ground. Although Lacy won't have a locked-in No. 1 role, he is the most proven wideout on Louisville's roster and still possesses great fantasy upside.

31) Derwin Burgess, Georgia Southern

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Receiving Rushing Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds Rec TD Yds TD Derwin Burgess Georgia Southern Sr 6,11 162 13.5 12 864 79 6 0 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

With Khaleb Hood running out of eligibility, Burgess is set to take over the alpha role in Georgia Southern's wide receiver room. Burgess racked up 74 catches for 813 yards and six touchdowns a season ago and saw double-digit targets in seven of his 13 games played. He'll be flanked by returning wideout Dalen Cobb and transfer LV Bunkley-Shelton, who caught five passes over the last two seasons combined at Oklahoma. In 2023, the Eagles led all of college football with 577 pass attempts (44.4 per game), but with dual-threat QB JC French expected to take over signal-calling duties, that number could decrease significantly. Even with a drop-off in passing volume, there will be more than enough opportunities for Burgess to exceed his 2023 totals and surpass the 1,000-yard milestone for the first time in his career.

32) Kyle Williams, Washington State

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Receiving Rushing Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds Rec TD Yds TD Kyle Williams Washington State Sr 6,10 160 13.3 12 863 62 7 3 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Williams was the established top pass catcher for Washington State this past season, and his return announcement should be of great relief for offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle. Williams won't have the luxury of a proven commodity under center following Cam Ward's transfer to Miami. Instead, he'll await the winner of a battle between redshirt sophomore John Mateer and transfer Zevi Eckhaus. On the fantasy plus side, the collapse of the Pac-12 means Williams is slated to face a much softer and more fantasy-friendly schedule in 2024, so he could have big things in store regardless of who wins the starting quarterback job.

33) Eric Singleton, Georgia Tech

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Receiving Rushing Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds Rec TD Yds TD Eric Singleton Georgia Tech So 5,10,12 158 13.2 12 910 61 6 7 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Singleton was the main man in Georgia Tech's passing game in the 2023 campaign. He finished out the season with 714 receiving yards and six touchdowns, and another offseason to improve could pay dividends. Aiding Singleton's cause is the return of signal-caller Haynes King, who stabilized what has been a problem spot for the Yellow Jackets in recent years to the tune of 2,842 passing yards and a 27:16 TD:INT ratio, not to mention significant ground contributions. The continuity in the passing game should shine through and may need to with an expected porous defense on the other side of the ball. It's also worth noting that Georgia Tech plays in Week 0, potentially lessening Singleton's impact a bit in leagues that don't score that week.

34) Kaedin Robinson, Appalachian State

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Receiving Rushing Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds Rec TD Yds TD Kaedin Robinson Appalachian State Sr 8,12 158 13.1 12 845 62 7 2 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Robinson is approaching what is likely his final collegiate season, and if it goes anything like 2023, he should be in good hands. The 6-foot-2 wide receiver was a force in the Sun Belt, bringing in 67 receptions for 905 yards and 10 touchdowns. He'll return alongside Joey Aguilar, who also finished the 2023 season in style. Robinson has the connection with his quarterback and the athleticism necessary, so this season will be the test for him to surpass 1,000 yards for the first time in his career, which should be more than achievable. Even a slight step forward would bolster Robinson's fantasy case in 2024.

35) Josh Kelly, Texas Tech

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Receiving Rushing Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds Rec TD Yds TD Josh Kelly Texas Tech Sr 7,12 157 13.1 12 845 60 7 5 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

The Red Raiders saw the departure of their top three receivers this offseason, which sets up a golden opportunity for Kelly. Transferring in from Washington State, where he had 61 grabs for 923 yards and eight touchdowns, Kelly can continue to build on his finish last year. In the Cougars last three games, Kelly averaged 7.7 receptions on 11.0 targets for 122.0 yards and 0.7 touchdowns. He figures to take on a sizable role in Texas Tech's aerial attack as well, taking some of the pressure off star running back Tahj Brooks. If Kelly can help unlock the passing game with QB Behren Morton, the Red Raiders could return to being one of the most fantasy-friendly offenses in all of college football.

36) Malachi Fields, Virginia

2024 Fantasy Projection

Fantasy Receiving Rushing Player Name Team Eligibility Bye Pts PPG G Yds Rec TD Yds TD Malachi Fields Virginia Sr 5,10 157 13.1 12 887 64 6 1 0

2024 Fantasy Outlook

Fields wasn't even the top option in the passing game during the 2023 season, but he still ended the season with 100 targets. His ability to capitalize on these targets ended up being less efficient with 58 receptions, but now, as the number one receiver on the team, his opportunities could increase. The 6-foot-4 wide receiver finished the year with 811 yards and five touchdowns, and Malik Washington going to the NFL only means better things for Fields. Both Anthony Colandrea and Tony Muskett return under center, so if the Cavaliers can discover a reliable option, Fields could elevate his production in 2024.