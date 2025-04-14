Eli Stowers Injury: Sits out during spring ball

Stowers (undisclosed) was held out of Vanderbilt's spring practices due to injury, Aria Gerson of The Nashville Tennessean reports.

Stowers is expected to return to practice during fall camp, but he was held out from spring ball due to injury. The 6-foot-4 graduate student, who tallied 49 receptions for 638 yards and five touchdowns across 13 games last season, projects to be the Commodores top option at tight end once again this season.