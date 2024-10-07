CFB Waiver Wire: Players to Pick Up Week 7

This article is part of our CFB Waiver Wire series.

70+ Club in Upcoming Slate: Here are the college games that have opened up with an over/under closest to the 70-point mark, which means a plethora of fantasy points. Enjoy these barn burners and roster some players in these games if you can.

First, though, here are the guys who came through last week and may still be available in your leagues:

Welcome back to the college football waiver wire watch. Throughout the college football season, I'll pick two guys from every conference who either caught my eye in the previous week or have an upcoming favorable matchup. As always, I'll answer any questions or comments in the comments section below.

First, though, here are the guys who came through last week and may still be available in your leagues:

Tyler Huff, QB, Jacksonville State (46.3 points)

Bryson Daily, QB, Army (39.6 points)

Jaden Nixon, RB, Western Michigan (34.0 points)

Hajj-Malik Williams, QB, UNLV (31.4 points)

Eli Heidenreich, RB, Navy (31.1 points)

Ja'Corey Brooks, WR, Louisville (30.1 points)

Tucker Gleason, QB, Toledo (28.5 points)

Jam Miller, RB, Alabama (19.8 points)

Jay Ducker, RB, Sam Houston State (16.7 points)

UConn D/ST (15.0 points)

Caden Chittenden, K, UNLV (11.0 points)

Ben Sauls, K, Pittsburgh (10.0 points)

Will Bettridge, K, Virginia (10.0 points)

65.0 points - Appalachian State at Louisiana-Lafayette

64.5 points - UNLV at Utah State

64.5 points - Arkansas State at Texas State

64.5 points - Ole Miss at LSU

61.5 points - Washington State at Fresno State

61.5 points - Boise State at Hawaii

61.0 points - Marshall at Georgia Southern

60.5 points - Clemson at Wake Forest

60.0 points - North Texas at Florida Atlantic

*Fantasy Points referenced are in DraftKings format.

**To qualify for recommendations, players must be rostered in fewer than 50 percent of Fantrax Leagues

AAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Bryson Daily, QB, Army (38 Percent Rostered)

Daily's rushing statistics over the last three games are insane: 60 carries for 407 yards and eight touchdowns. He also has four passing scores on just 19 attempts. The option offense is back this season and Daily is running over the American Atheltic Conference competition. I don't see that changing versus UAB or East Carolina over the next two weeks. Take advantage while you still can as he shouldn't qualify for this waiver wire article in the future. RB/WR Noah Short (32 percent rostered) is also an option if you want to stack with Daily.

CJ Campbell Jr., RB, Florida Atlantic (12 Percent Rostered)

Campbell has been one of the most versatile running backs in the nation. He has five rushing scores over his last three games and at least one catch in four out of five games this season. He's one of the most targeted running backs in all of FBS with 23 targets. Over his last three games, he's averaging 23.3 fantasy points per game. With an upcoming game against North Texas, he should be set up for another big outing.

Week 6 Rewind: Army QB Bryson Daily (39.6 points - 5/5, 140 YDS, 2 TD, 13 ATT, 110 YDS, 2 TD) & Navy RB Eli Heidenreich (31.1 points - 6 ATT, 100 YDS, 5/5 TAR, 101 YDS)

ACC Waiver Wire Pickups

Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest (44 Percent Rostered)

The volume for Claiborne has been immense with 16.2 rushing attempts and 2.6 targets per game. He's taken advantage of those opportunities as well at 22.2 fantasy points per game. Even though I don't love the matchup with Clemson this week, when you have a player pushing around 20 opportunities per game, that player needs to be in fantasy lineups. I love him versus UConn and Stanford after the Clemson game, so go scoop him up if you can right now.

Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville (41 Percent Rostered)

We've gotten used to the Cardinals' stud at receiver, but let's give some love to the quarterback making it happen for Ja'Corey Brooks (70 percent rostered) every week. Shough has at least 20 fantasy points in every game this year and already has a career-high 13 touchdowns compared to only two interceptions. He'll have a chance to ball out against Virginia and Miami over his next two games.

Week 6 Rewind: Louisville RB Ja'Corey Brooks (30.1 points - 3/5 TAR, 121 YDS, 2 TD) & Duke RB Star Thomas (9.5 points - 14 ATT, 48 YDS, 4/4 TAR, 7 YDS)

BIG 12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Brendan Sorsby, QB, Cincinnati (48 Percent Rostered)

Sorsby is having a career year at his new school while completing a career-high 66.3 percent of his passes with 15 total touchdowns and just one interception. The Indiana transfer is averaging 27.3 fantasy points per game and has seven total touchdowns in two Big 12 games against Houston and Texas Tech. With UCF, Arizona State and Colorado in their next three games, it's likely Sorsby will continue to have multiple touchdowns every week.

Darius Lassiter, WR, BYU (1 Percent Rostered)

I have to admit I was completely wrong about BYU as I thought their offense would struggle in the new-look Big 12 this season. Lassiter has been awesome with a touchdown in each of their last three games. He had a breakout performance at Baylor in Week 5 with eight catches on 13 targets for 120 yards and a score. He should have the opportunity to get double-digit targets once again when they play Arizona this week.

Week 6 Rewind: Oklahoma State WR De'Zhaun Stribling (13.4 points - 2/6 TAR, 54 YDS, 1 TD) & West Virginia TE Kole Taylor (4.5 points - 2/2 TAR, 25 YDS)

Big Ten Waiver Wire Pickups

Billy Edwards, QB, Maryland (31 Percent Rostered)

Good thing Maryland is coming off a bye, so we can get Edwards back in the waiver wire article. He's been here a few times already this year and always comes through as he has 20+ fantasy points in every game this year. He has a couple of fantasy-friendly matchups with Northwestern and USC over the next two weeks before being a sit recommendation at Minnesota in Week 9. He's been one of the best through the air while completing 72.3 percent of his passes for 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Giles Jackson, WR, Washington (39 Percent Rostered)

The Huskies proved they are Big Ten contenders with a 27-17 win over Michigan. Jackson has been their most consistent receiver with 38 catches (on 47 targets) for 479 yards and two touchdowns. That's resulted in 17.0 fantasy points per game which is useful for all fantasy squads. Washington shouldn't be slowing down either as they take on an Iowa team who has struggled against opposing passing games this year.

Week 6 Rewind: Penn State QB Drew Allar (19.2 points - 17/24, 237 YDS, 1 TD, 4 ATT, -3 YDS, 1 TD) & Northwestern RB Cam Porter (8.6 points - 6 ATT, 15 YDS, 1 TD, 1/1 TAR, 1 YDS)

C-USA Waiver Wire Pickups

Tyler Huff, QB, Jacksonville State (14 Percent Rostered)

Huff was one of the nation's top performers last week with 46.3 fantasy points. He was a beast on the ground with 15 carries for 176 yards and three touchdowns. He has double-digit rushing attempts in each of his last four games and has decent passing volume as well. In his last four games, he's averaging 25.5 passing attempts per game, so it's plausible he'll be a top performer for the rest of the season.

Kam Thomas, WR, UTEP (13 Percent Rostered)

Thomas leads all of the conference in targets with 42 opportunities this year. He's been consistent with those looks at 14.2 fantasy points per game. With only one touchdown and 8.4 targets per game, it's only a matter of time before he has a bigger breakout performance. That could happen over the next few weeks as the Miners play Western Kentucky, FIU, Louisiana Tech and Middle Tennessee. It's going to be a productive month for the redshirt junior.

Week 6 Rewind: Jacksonville State QB Tyler Huff (46.3 points - 16/25, 193 YDS, 15 ATT, 176 YDS, 3 TD) & Sam Houston State RB Jay Ducker (16.7 points - 9 ATT, 70 YDS, 1 TD, 2/2 TAR, 17 YDS)

MAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Jaden Nixon, RB, Western Michigan (26 Percent Rostered)

Nixon came through in the clutch this past week with an amazing performance which included 14 carries for 124 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 8.9 yards per carry on his way to 34.0 fantasy points. On the season, he's averaging 7.1 yards per carry and has six total touchdowns. Most of that production came over the last three weeks. With Akron, Buffalo and Kent State next up on the schedule, Nixon could be huge for fantasy squads if he stays in the starting role.

Jake Newell, TE, Akron (14 Percent Rostered)

Sticking with that game with the Broncos and Zips, I like Akron tight end Newall, who has at least three catches and four targets in each of his last five games. As usual with college fantasy football, the tight end position is stacked at the top and thins out fast. At least with Newell, you can expect some decent volume as he's been very consistent this year. Moreover, this game between Western Michigan and Akron should be one of the more competitive in the conference this week.

Week 6 Rewind: Toledo QB Tucker Gleason (28.5 points - 27/38, 318 YDS, 2 TD, 2 INT, 14 ATT, 8 YDS, 1 TD) & Western Michigan RB Jaden Nixon (34.0 points - 14 ATT, 124 YDS, 3 TD, 1/1 TAR, 6 YDS)

Mountain West Waiver Wire Pickups

Brayden Schager, QB, Hawaii (41 Percent Rostered)

If you're looking for volume at quarterback, Schager is your guy, as he's averaging 24.8 completions on 41.0 attempts per game. This has allowed him to rack up 23.2 fantasy points per game with 13 total touchdowns and six interceptions. Hawaii is never going to stop throwing the ball, so Schager is a great pick-up for the Mountain West portion of the schedule. There's going to be some high-scoring games in that conference this year.

Avery Morrow, RB, Colorado State (9 Percent Rostered)

Morrow has evolved into a workhorse back over the Rams' last two games with a combined 46 carries for 296 yards and three touchdowns. He's also nabbed all five of his targets for another 40 yards. It appears he's ready to take on a larger role with the team and is available in nearly all leagues at this point. They'll go up against two of the tougher defenses in San Jose State and Air Force, but then it's cruise control for the rest of the year.

Week 6 Rewind: UNLV QB Hajj-Malik Williams (31.4 points - 21/25, 227 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT, 12 ATT, 53 YDS, 1 TD) & Boise State TE Matt Lauter (6.3 points - 3/4 TAR, 33 YDS)

SEC Waiver Wire Pickups

Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt (34 Percent Rostered)

Stowers has been one of the best receivers for Vanderbilt overall. Over the last three games, he has a combined 22 catches (on 34 targets) for 280 yards and a touchdown. He was particularly effective in the massive upset of Alabama with his second 100-yard receiving game of the season. The New Mexico State transfer came over with quarterback Diego Pavia (35 percent rostered) and should be highly targeted in every game moving forward.

Theo Wease, WR, Missouri (28 Percent Rostered)

Wease is having a career year with 28 catches (on 45 targets) for 359 yards and a touchdown. He's on pace to surpass the 49 catches for 682 yards he had during the 2023 season. Wease is averaging 9.0 targets per game, which is more than teammate Luther Burden (100 percent rostered), who is currently seeing 6.6 targets per game. With the Tigers' defense being exposed against Texas A&M, it looks like the team will need both of their starting receivers to be productive in games.

Week 6 Rewind: Florida QB Graham Mertz (12.3 points - 19/23, 179 YDS, 1 TD, 3 ATT, 11 YDS) & Alabama RB Jam Miller (19.8 points - 5 ATT, 45 YDS, 2 TD, 2/2 TAR, 13 YDS)

Sun Belt Waiver Wire Pickups

Ben Wooldridge, QB, Louisiana-Lafayette (22 Percent Rostered)

Wooldridge has been all over the fantasy board this year with a performance as high as 31.7 points and one as low as 12.6 points. Unfortunately, the season low came this past week at Southern Miss, as he didn't need to do much in that game. That should change this next week when the Ragin' Cajuns go up against Appalachian State, which has fielded one of the worst defenses in all of college football.

Braydon Bennett, RB, Coastal Carolina (9 Percent Rostered)

Bennett made his return from an undisclosed injury and did so in a big way with three touchdowns on just 10 total touches against Old Dominion. He hadn't seen any snaps since Week 2, however. He is one of the Sun Belt's best running backs. In limited action across three games, he's averaging 18.9 fantasy points per game. If he can stay healthy, he could be one of the best running backs on your fantasy team.

Week 6 Rewind: JMU QB Alonza Barnett (19.9 points - 20/47, 251 YDS, 15 ATT, 49 YDS, 1 TD, 1 FL) & Louisiana-Lafayette RB Elijah Davis (6.3 points - 14 ATT, 47 YDS, 1/1 TAR, 6 YDS)

INDEPENDENTS & PAC-12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Kris Hutson, WR, Washington State (17 Percent Rostered)

Hutson has double-digit targets in each of his last three games. The Cougars were on a bye this past week, so it's possible you can go out and scoop him off the wire right away. Everyone knows about signal-caller John Mateer (90 percent rostered) and wideout Kyle Williams (95 percent rostered), but Hutson is just as lethal. The Oregon transfer is available in a ton of leagues and is currently averaging 15.4 fantasy points per game.

Week 6 Rewind: UConn WR Skyler Bell (1.8 points - 1/6 TAR, 8 YDS)

DEFENSE & KICKER RECOMMENDATIONS

Defense

Louisiana-Monroe (vs. Southern Miss) - The Warhawks are averaging 11.5 fantasy points per game and are available in 99 percent of leagues. They have 12 sacks, seven turnovers and two touchdowns on the season.

Army (vs. UAB) - This undefeated Army team is legit and rostered in just 12 percent of leagues. They should be able to shut down UAB this week.

Illinois (vs. Purdue) - Illinois is coming off a bye and is available in 65 percent of leagues. Purdue's offense is lost right now and was recently shut down by Wisconsin (13.5 fantasy points).

Week 6 Rewind: Oregon State vs. Colorado State (1.5 points - 31 PA, 1 SK, 1 TA), UConn vs. Temple (15.0 points - 20 PA, 2 SK, 3 TA, 1 TD) and Toledo vs. Miami of Ohio (7.0 points - 20 PA, 2 SK, 1 TA)

Kicker

Caden Chittenden, UNLV - No reason to get off Chittenden yet as he's leading the nation at 11.4 fantasy points per game. Still available in 65 percent of leagues.

Nolan Hauser, Clemson - This freshman kicker was busy last week while converting 5-of-7 field goals at Florida State. Rostered in just five percent of leagues, he's a play pretty much every week moving forward.

Tyler Loop, Arizona - Loop has a combined 27 fantasy points and eight made field goals in his last two games. Three of his field goals have come from 50+ this season and he's available in 57 percent of leagues.

Week 6 Rewind: UNLV Caden Chittenden (11.0 points - 2/2 FG, 5/5 XP), Pittsburgh Ben Sauls (10.0 points - 2/2 FG, 4/4 XP) and Virginia Will Bettridge (10.0 points - 3/4 FG, 1/1 XP)

SUMMARY & TOP RECOMMENDATIONS

Utilizing the two players for each conference above, here are my top recommendations for the week by position:

QB: ARMY Bryson Daily, ULLAF Ben Wooldridge, LOU Tyler Shough

RB: WESTMI Jaden Nixon, WF Demond Claiborne, COLST Avery Morrow

WR: MIZZOU Theo Wease, WAST Kris Hutson, UTEP Kam Thomas

TE: VANDY Eli Stowers, AKRON Jake Newell

D/ST: ARMY (vs. UAB), Illinois (vs. Purdue), Louisiana-Monroe (vs. Southern Miss)

K: UNLV Caden Chittenden, CLEM Nolan Hauser, ARIZ Tyler Loop

Be sure to check out our college football custom rankings and our player rankings cheat sheet for up-to-date season-long rankings, as well as our college football weekly rankings to help guide your lineup decisions. During the season, our college football DFS optimizer and value report are powerful tools to help build DFS lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel.