CFB Waiver Wire: Players to Pick Up Week 8

*Fantasy Points referenced are in DraftKings format. **To qualify for recommendations, players must be rostered in fewer than 50 percent of Fantrax Leagues

70+ Club in Upcoming Slate: Here are the college games that have opened up with an over/under closest to the 70-point mark, which means a plethora of fantasy points. Enjoy these barn burners and roster some players in these games if you can.

First, though, here are the guys who came through last week and may still be available in your leagues:

Welcome back to the college football waiver wire watch. Throughout the college football season, I'll pick two guys from every conference who either caught my eye in the previous week or have an upcoming favorable matchup. As always, I'll answer any questions or comments in the comments section below.

Bryson Daily, QB, Army (48.7 points)

CJ Campbell, RB, Florida Atlantic (28.3 points)

Tyler Huff, QB, Jacksonville State (27.6 points)

Avery Morrow, RB, Colorado State (27.0 points)

Ben Wooldridge, QB, Louisiana-Lafayette (23.4 points)

Kris Hutson, WR, Washington State (16.7 points)

Giles Jackson, WR, Washington (15.3 points)

Army D/ST (13.5 points)

Caden Chittenden, K, UNLV (11.0 points)

78.5 points - New Mexico at Utah State

66.5 points - North Texas at Memphis

61.5 points - UNLV at Oregon State

61.5 points - Miami at Louisville

61.5 points - Texas State at Old Dominion

AAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Darian Mensah, QB, Tulane (12 Percent Rostered)

I hesitate to go here because the Green Wave doesn't necessarily need Mensah to have a big game. This is evident from his 10.2 fantasy points in a 71-20 win over UAB in Week 6. Nonetheless, Tulane has an upcoming dream run for fantasy purposes with Rice, North Texas, Charlotte, and Temple in their next four games. Mensah could have a huge next month, which will uptick his current average of 16.0 fantasy points per game.

DT Sheffield, WR, North Texas (48 Percent Rostered)

North Texas and Memphis have the second-largest over/under on the entire slate, so we need to make sure we get a piece of that game. Sheffield is that guy with 21 catches (on 25 targets) for 295 yards and four touchdowns over his last three games. That was good enough for 26.8 fantasy points per game, which has him as one of the best-performing receivers in all of the AAC.

Week 7 Rewind: Army QB Bryson Daily (48.7 points - 3/7, 102 YDS, 1 TD, 12 ATT, 136 YDS, 4 TD) & Florida Atlantic RB CJ Campbell (28.3 points - 18 ATT, 89 YDS, 1 TD, 6/6 TAR, 74 YDS)

ACC Waiver Wire Pickups

Kevin Jennings, QB, SMU (11 Percent Rostered)

Jennings is coming off his first career 100-yard rushing game and it was a big reason why SMU beat Louisville 34-27 in Week 6. While holding on to the starting job over his last three games, he's averaging 23.8 fantasy points with six total touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also has at least nine carries in each of his last four outings. They'll head to Stanford this week and take on one of the worst defenses in the country.

Isaac Brown, RB, Louisville (19 Percent Rostered)

Brown is having an amazing true freshman season with three 100-yard rushing performances in his first six games. He's coming off his best game of the year at Virginia where he rumbled for 30.7 fantasy points with 20 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns. He's averaging a strong 8.6 yards per carry and also has 14 catches on 3.3 targets per game. As it starts to get cold on the East Coast, Brown should be a lock in all formats moving forward.

Week 7 Rewind: Wake Forest RB Demond Claiborne (6.7 points - 18 ATT, 53 YDS, 1/3 TAR, 4 YDS) & Louisville QB Tyler Shough (12.1 points - 18/31, 231 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT, 3 ATT, -1 YDS)

BIG 12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor (6 Percent Rostered)

Over his last three games, Robertson has been a scoring machine with 10 total touchdowns. Baylor's defense isn't very good, so he's been averaging 37.7 passing attempts over that span. The chucking of the ball will need to continue when they play Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and TCU over the next three weeks. You could do a lot worse than the 28.9 fantasy points he's averaging. Starter Dequan Finn (38 percent rostered) has been out with an injury, so make sure that is still the case versus Texas Tech, otherwise, Robertson is the play against Texas Tech.

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State (14 Percent Rostered)

Tyson was the X-factor for the Sun Devils in their upset of Utah on Friday Night. He's accumulated four touchdowns in his last four games and has at least five targets in all six games this year. It's not all RB Cameron Skattebo (98 percent rostered) out in the desert as Tyson has some nice chemistry with QB Sam Leavitt (27 percent rostered). Who knew Arizona State and Cincinnati would be an intriguing conference tilt?

Week 7 Rewind: Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby (18.0 points - 25/38, 241 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INT, 9 ATT, 4 YDS, 1 TD) & BYU WR Darius Lassiter (13.6 points - 5/11 TAR, 86 YDS)

Big Ten Waiver Wire Pickups

Tawee Walker, RB, Wisconsin (32 Percent Rostered)

With teammate Chez Mellusi (73 percent rostered) leaving the program, Walker is a priority add for all leagues where he's not currently rostered. The Badgers are rolling and he dominated Rutgers on the road this past week with 24 carries for 198 yards and three touchdowns. Walker has eight touchdowns through his last three games. I wouldn't be shocked if he pushes for 1,000 rushing yards and 20+ touchdowns this season.

Max Klare, TE, Purdue (35 Percent Rostered)

The Boilermakers showed some fight in their 50-49 loss at Illinois. Klare was one of those fighters with six catches (on eight targets) for 133 yards. He has at least two catches in every game so far and is averaging 5.7 targets per game. Like every year, the tight end position is extremely hard to predict, so just go out and get this guy because he's going to get you something every week. Purdue is going to need to throw the ball a ton versus Oregon this week.

Week 7 Rewind: Maryland QB Billy Edwards (16.3 points - 28/51, 296 YDS, 1 INT, 14 ATT, 5 YDS, 1 TD, 1 FL) & Washington WR Giles Jackson (15.3 points - 9/15 TAR, 63 YDS)

C-USA Waiver Wire Pickups

Evan Bullock, QB, Louisiana Tech (0 Percent Rostered)

Bullock had a breakout game in his second career start with 36.5 fantasy points against Middle Tennessee. He completed 72 percent of his passes for 290 yards and five touchdowns as the Bulldogs won 48-21 on Thursday Night. He also added his first collegiate rushing score. I don't expect him to have as big a game at New Mexico State, but it still should be a serviceable start if you need a signal-caller and he's available in all leagues.

Jay Ducker, RB, Sam Houston State (10 Percent Rostered)

Ducker is currently on a three-game scoring streak and will have plenty of opportunities to keep that alive when the team plays Western Kentucky and Florida International over the next two weeks. He's the Bearkats' best running back and the only aspect to be cautious about is QB Hunter Watson (7 percent rostered), who also runs the ball with 14.0 rushing attempts per game. Ducker has received double-digit touches in each of his last four games.

Week 7 Rewind: Jacksonville State QB Tyler Huff (27.6 points - 11/18, 196 YDS, 2 TD, 13 ATT, 58 YDS, 1 TD) & UTEP WR Kam Thomas (5.9 points - 3/7 TAR, 24 YDS, 1 ATT, 5 YDS)

MAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Parker Navarro, QB, Ohio (6 Percent Rostered)

Navarro is fresh off back-to-back 100-yard rushing performances where he's accumulated a total of five touchdowns in those two games. Interestingly enough, he had 35.5 fantasy points against Akron in Week 5 and the same output at Central Michigan last week. The only reason he's not rostered in more leagues is because the Bobcats were on a bye in Week 6. Ohio goes up against Miami of Ohio this week – a that team has been dreadful on the defensive end.

Delbert Mimms, RB, Eastern Michigan (7 Percent Rostered)

Mimms has been one of the most opportunistic transfers in all of college football with six touchdowns through six games with his new team. The senior has been one of Eastern Michigan's best players with at least one score in five of six games. That's helped him average 14.7 fantasy points per game, which should only get better as we get deeper into the MACtion schedule. I always love to utilize MAC running backs when the crisp fall nights come around.

Week 7 Rewind: Western Michigan RB Jaden Nixon (2.1 points - 14 ATT, 21 YDS) & Akron TE Jake Newell (DNP - Undisclosed Injury)

Mountain West Waiver Wire Pickups

Spencer Petras, QB, Utah State (6 Percent Rostered)

The Vegas over/under on New Mexico at Utah State at 78.5 points with just a 2.5-point line is nuts. Since New Mexico's QB Devon Dampier (66 percent rostered) does not qualify for this list, I'll gladly jump on Petras. Petras has averaged 48.0 passing attempts over his last three games and that volume has played in the fantasy realm. In battles with the Mountain West's best in Boise State and UNLV, he's averaged 30.5 fantasy points per game with six total touchdowns through the air.

Avery Morrow, RB, Colorado State (31 Percent Rostered)

No reason to get off Morrow, who has three straight 100-yard rushing performances. He has five total touchdowns and seven catches to go along with that monster rushing production. He's been one of the best in the conference not named Ashton Jeanty (100 percent rostered) with 29.9 fantasy points in his last three games. Speaking of Jeanty, the Broncos are on a bye this week, so maybe go out and get Morrow as a temporary replacement this week.

Week 7 Rewind: Hawaii QB Brayden Schager (15.1 points - 21/36, 264 YDS, 1 TD, 17 ATT, 5 YDS) & Colorado State RB Avery Morrow (27.0 points - 22 ATT, 100 YDS, 2 TD, 2/2 TAR, 10 YDS)

SEC Waiver Wire Pickups

Diego Pavia, QB, Vanderbilt (38 Percent Rostered)

Typically, I wouldn't be a fan of starting an SEC quarterback in a fluff game (they play the MAC's Ball State this week), but Pavia is a different kind of dude. He's almost all of Vandy's offense at 20.5 passing attempts and 17.5 rushing attempts per game. Surprisingly, he has just two rushing scores, both coming in the first two weeks of the year, as he had 13 total rushing scores in 27 games at New Mexico State. This could be the week that he rushes back into the end- zone. If not, he's had at least two passing scores in each of his last four games.

Dillon Bell, WR, Georgia (28 Percent Rostered)

I'm so excited for Georgia at Texas in primetime that I had to recommend someone from this game. Let's go with Bell because it appears Georgia no longer has a dominant defense. That's led to Bell having at least four catches and a touchdown in each of his last three games. There's no doubt the Bulldogs will need to throw the ball versus a great Texas team, so let's get a piece of that action.

Week 7 Rewind: Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers (1.2 points - 0/1 TAR, 2 ATT, 12 YDS) & Missouri WR Theo Wease (7.8 points - 3/3 TAR, 48 YDS)

Sun Belt Waiver Wire Pickups

Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State (41 Percent Rostered)

Hurst has been one of the best receivers in the country no one knows. Over his last four games, he has 23 catches (on 41 targets) for 388 yards and five touchdowns. He's received double-digit targets in each of his last three games and the Panthers are going to need to throw the ball if they're going to compete in the Sun Belt this year. They should be throwing a ton in their next two games at Marshall and Appalachian State.

Taylor Thompson, TE, JMU (14 Percent Rostered)

In PPR formats, Thompson has double-digit fantasy performances in four straight games. He's yet to eclipse the century mark but has three touchdowns and is averaging 4.7 targets per game. The Dukes have one of the most entertaining offenses in the nation and the senior transfer is a big part of that fun. He should have favorable matchups against Georgia Southern and Southern Miss over the next two games.

Week 7 Rewind: Louisiana-Lafayette QB Ben Wooldridge (23.4 points - 14/23, 198 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT, 5 ATT, 25 YDS, 1 TD) & Coastal Carolina RB Braydon Bennett (6.4 points - 12 ATT, 45 YDS, 1/1 TAR, 9 YDS)

INDEPENDENTS & PAC-12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Trent Walker, WR, Oregon State (2 Percent Rostered)

Walker has double-digit targets in four of six games this year. That trend should continue with upcoming tilts with UNLV, Cal and San Jose State. All three of those teams could go up and down the field with Oregon State, so this is a great time to scoop up Walker. He was able to score his first touchdown with the Beavers at Nevada in Week 7. He had his best game of the season with 22.6 fantasy points in the 42-37 loss at Nevada.

Week 7 Rewind: Washington State WR Kris Hutson (16.7 points - 6/11 TAR, 45 YDS, 1 ATT, 2 YDS, 1 TD)

DEFENSE & KICKER RECOMMENDATIONS

Defense

Tulane (vs. Rice) - The Green Wave's defensive front has been nasty with 14 sacks in their last four games. Available in 72 percent of leagues and technically FBS's second-best fantasy defense at 14.0 fantasy points per game.

Vanderbilt (vs. Ball State) - Rostered in just six percent of leagues and averaging a respectable 9.67 fantasy points per game. Ball State has been dreadful, so Vandy should be able to dominate.

San Jose State (vs. Wyoming) - This has more to do with the opponent as Wyoming has fielded one of the more disappointing offenses this season. The Spartans are averaging 7.75 fantasy points per game and are available in 95 percent of leagues.

Week 7 Rewind: Louisiana-Monroe vs. Southern Miss (8.0 points - 21 PA, 2 SK, 2 TA), Army vs. UAB (13.5 points - 10 PA, 3 SK, 2 TA) and Illinois vs. Purdue (0.5 points - 49 PA, 1 SK)

Kicker

Nolan Hauser, Clemson - Even though he had zero field goal attempts this last week, there is no reason to get off the freshman, as he's averaging 10.0 fantasy points per game. He's rostered in 34 percent of leagues.

Kenneth Almendares, Louisiana-Lafayette - Almendares has at least two made field goals in five straight games. He is available in 86 percent of leagues.

Will Ferrin, BYU - The Cougars are for real. Ferrin has double-digit fantasy points in three of his last four games. He is rostered in just six percent of leagues and is averaging 9.0 fantasy points per game.

Week 7 Rewind: UNLV Caden Chittenden (11.0 points - 2/2 FG, 5/6 XP), Clemson Nolan Hauser (7.0 points - 7/7 XP), & Arizona Tyler Loop (7.0 points - 2/2 FG, 1/1 XP)

SUMMARY & TOP RECOMMENDATIONS

Utilizing the two players for each conference above, here are my top recommendations for the week by position:

QB: VANDY Diego Pavia, UTST Spencer Petras, OHIO Parker Navarro

RB: WISC Tawee Walker, COLST Avery Morrow, LOU Isaac Brown

WR: GAST Ted Hurst, NORTX DT Sheffield, ORST Trent Walker

TE: JMU Taylor Thompson, PUR Max Klare

D/ST: Vanderbilt (vs. Ball State), Tulane (vs. Rice), San Jose State (vs. Wyoming)

K: ULLAF Kenneth Almendares, CLEM Nolan Hauser, BYU Will Ferrin

