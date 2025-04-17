Gio Lopez News: Transfers to UNC

Lopez is transferring to North Carolina, Hayes Fawcett of On3.com reports.

Lopez is joining Bill Belichick's program after entering the transfer portal a few days ago. He is coming off of a great season with South Alabama where he threw for 2,557 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions and ran for 465 yards and seven touchdowns. The redshirt sophomore will contend with Max Johnson for the starting quarterback position.