Start vs. Sit: Players to Start, Players to Bench, for Week 13

This article is part of our Start vs. Sit series.

This is the other game with major playoff implications for both teams. It's also a game taking place at Yankee Stadium, so bear that in mind. Notre Dame will be assuredly the best defense Udoh has run against, though. The Fighting Irish have held opponents to 126.2 rushing yards and 11.4 points per game. I expect a real defensive clash here where offensive numbers will be at a premium.

Atkins only has one touchdown, but he had seven last season. We don't know which of those was the anomaly, but I do know Atkins gets targeted a lot and is the Bulls' No. 1 receiver. He's been targeted 83 times in 10 games and has 55 catches for 517 yards. Two teams in FBS football have allowed over 300 passing yards per game. One of those is Tulsa, which is last in the FBS at 309.1 yards per contest.

As we all expected, Ohio State versus Indiana is the one massive game of Week 13. There are a couple of other notable games, but that is the one with significant conference and playoff implications. Of course, plenty of other games are on the docket, many with fantasy-related potential. Here are my players to start and to bench for Week 13.

As we all expected, Ohio State versus Indiana is the one massive game of Week 13. There are a couple of other notable games, but that is the one with significant conference and playoff implications. Of course, plenty of other games are on the docket, many with fantasy-related potential. Here are my players to start and to bench for Week 13.

AAC Starts and Sits

START

Sean Atkins, WR, South Florida vs. Tulsa

Atkins only has one touchdown, but he had seven last season. We don't know which of those was the anomaly, but I do know Atkins gets targeted a lot and is the Bulls' No. 1 receiver. He's been targeted 83 times in 10 games and has 55 catches for 517 yards. Two teams in FBS football have allowed over 300 passing yards per game. One of those is Tulsa, which is last in the FBS at 309.1 yards per contest.

SIT

Kanye Udoh, RB, Army vs. Notre Dame

This is the other game with major playoff implications for both teams. It's also a game taking place at Yankee Stadium, so bear that in mind. Notre Dame will be assuredly the best defense Udoh has run against, though. The Fighting Irish have held opponents to 126.2 rushing yards and 11.4 points per game. I expect a real defensive clash here where offensive numbers will be at a premium.

ACC Starts and Sits

START

Lawrance Toafili, RB, Florida State vs. Charleston Southern

It's been a massively disheartening campaign for Florida State, but it has a chance to take out some frustrations on an FCS team. This is no sneakily tough matchup, either. Charleston Southern is 1-10. Toafili popped in the Seminoles' last game as he suddenly got 16 carries and nine targets. He turned those into 97 total yards, and that was against Notre Dame.

SIT

Xavier Brown, RB, Virginia vs. SMU

Brown has averaged 6.2 yards per carry and has, as such, seemingly taken over as the Cavaliers' top back. That's just in time to face the Mustangs. SMU is gunning for the ACC title, and the run defense plays a big role in that. The Mustangs have only allowed 99.0 rushing yards per game.

Big Ten Starts and Sits

START

Nathan Carter, RB, Michigan State vs. Purdue

On Friday night, the Spartans face Purdue's porous defense. The Boilermakers have given up over 200 rushing yards per game and also 38.9 points per contest. My only question is where to find the upside in the Michigan State run game. Carter and Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams have pretty much split carries evenly, but Carter is the one with a 100-yard game against a Group of Four team, and he had five catches on seven targets last week as well.

SIT

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State vs. Indiana

The Buckeyes have a great defense. All in all, it's the best in the Big Ten, perhaps the best in the country. Against the run, though, the Hoosiers may have the Buckeyes beat. Indiana has held the opposition to a staggering 72.2 rushing yards per game. It has also only given up 13.8 points per contest. Judkins is an excellent back, but due to his sharing a depth chart with TreVeyon Henderson, both backs have had to sacrifice numbers. The Mississippi transfer won't even have the chance to put up good counting stats through sheer quantity of work.

Big 12 Starts and Sits

START

Brennan Presley, WR, Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech

This game should be the inverse of the Buckeyes and the Hoosiers, given that both of these teams have allowed over 30 points per game. The Red Raiders have also allowed over 300 passing yards per contest. In a woeful season for the Cowboys, Presley has been a bright spot. He's tallied 71 catches for 667 yards and seven touchdowns.

SIT

Sam Leavitt, QB, Arizona State vs. BYU

Redshirt freshman Leavitt has popped, throwing three touchdowns with no turnovers in each of his last three games. He's had a couple off games this year, though, including against Utah. The Cougars are an even better defense, the best in the Big 12. BYU has limited teams to 176.1 passing yards, 139.2 rushing yards, and 19.5 points per game. Yes, the Cougars did just lose, but even that loss was 17-13.

Conference USA Starts and Sits

START

Seth McGowan, RB, New Mexico State at Middle Tennessee State

Once an Oklahoma recruit, McGowan never played for the program and didn't end up playing FBS ball until years later here with the Aggies. He's run the ball 135 times for 701 yards and three touchdowns, and he's added 136 yards and a touchdown through the air. These are two terrible run defenses, so both teams have a chance to rack up yards on the ground. The Blue Raiders have allowed 207.5 rushing yards and 34.0 points per contest.

SIT

Kenny Odom, WR, UTEP at Tennessee

In UTEP's last game, Odom had eight catches for 108 yards and three touchdowns. All in all he has 662 receiving yards and seven scores. Unfortunately for Odom, his next game after his big day comes on the road against an SEC team. One with a good defense at that.

MAC Starts and Sits

START

Connor Bazelak, QB, Bowling Green at Ball State

There's plenty of MACtion this week, but on Saturday, Bowling Green faces a Ball State team that has already fired head coach Mike Neu. A big reason for Neu's dismissal? The Cardinals' defense. Ball State has allowed 289.1 passing yards and, more notably, 40.1 points per game. Bazelak has not been lighting up the scoreboard, but he had three touchdowns in his last game, and when he faced Kent State, he had 313 passing yards and three scores. The Golden Flashes are the only MAC defense that offers a parallel to the Cardinals.

SIT

Tucker Gleason, QB, Toledo vs. Ohio

Gleason started the season with big numbers but against Duquesne, UMass, and Mississippi State. That's an FCS team, a team that fired its head coach and comfortably the worst defense in the SEC. Since then, he's thrown 10 touchdowns against seven interceptions. Now, Gleason has rushed for 178 yards and six touchdowns in that time, but the Bobcats have an impressive defense. They've allowed only 110.3 rushing yards and 19.6 points per game.

Mountain West Starts and Sits

START

Rahsul Faison, RB, Utah State vs. San Diego State

Utah State has a bad run defense, but Marquez Cooper is San Diego State's only running back of note, and he's a name you don't need a recommendation on. However, given that, I'll flip things around. The Aztecs have given up 188.9 rushing yards per game and 28.3 points per contest. You may not know Faison like you know Cooper, but he's rushed for 991 yards and eight touchdowns and four games with over 100 yards and a score.

SIT

Jaden Smith, WR, Nevada vs. Air Force

Smith has taken to FBS football, as he has 49 catches for 687 yards and five touchdowns. Although, that's in 11 games, as Nevada went to play at Hawaii and got an extra game as a result. Air Force has offensive issues, and it has been mediocre against the run, but it has been strong against the pass. The Falcons have only allowed 175.8 passing yards per game, top 15 in the FBS.

SEC Starts and Sits

START

Nate Frazier, RB, Georgia vs. UMass

Even before Trevor Etienne got hurt, the true freshman Frazier was getting more carries. Over the last three weeks he has 50 carries for 197 yards and three touchdowns. That was against Florida, Mississippi, and Tennessee. This is the perfect game for Kirby Smart to let Frazier get some reps. The Minutemen, no longer coached by Don Brown, have allowed 191.4 rushing yards and 32.0 points per game.

SIT

Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida vs. Mississippi

Here's another freshman back who has impressed. Although, five of Baugh's seven touchdowns came in one game against Kentucky. I mentioned Mississippi in the Frazier section because even rushing for 50 yards and a touchdown against this defense is impressive. Lane Kiffin's squad how only given up 79.9 rushing yards and 12.9 points per game and has only allowed over 17 points twice.

Sun Belt Starts and Sits

START

Gio Lopez, QB, South Alabama at Southern Mississippi

Taking over as the starting quarterback for the Jaguars this season, Lopez has thrown for 14 touchdowns against three interceptions. However, he's also rushed for 427 yards and six scores in nine games. Southern Miss has allowed 221.8 passing yards per contest, which is not bad, but that's only a piece of the story. The Golden Eagles have also given up 233.9 rushing yards and 36.6 points per game.

SIT

Ahmani Marshall, RB, Appalachian State vs. James Madison

Marshall was not the main back but the Mountaineers when the season began, but since taking over the role, he's been quite good. He's gotten at least 18 carries in each of his last three games, and he's gone over 100 yards each time. This will be a tougher challenge, though. James Madison has held opposing squads to 119.8 rushing yards and 18.0 points per game.