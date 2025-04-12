James Peoples News: Starts in spring game

Peoples got the start at running back in Ohio State's spring game, Dan Hope of ElevenWarriors.com reports.

Peoples is still in the battle for the Buckeyes starting ball carrier, but this looks like a step in the right direction for his playing time in the 2025 season. The 5-foot-10 running back was deeper in the depth chart last campaign, carrying the ball 49 times for 197 yards and two touchdowns.