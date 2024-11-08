FanDuel College Football DFS Picks: Saturday Main Slate for Week 11

This article is part of our FanDuel College Football series.

CFB FanDuel DFS Breakdown for Saturday Main Slate

As we hit the home stretch of the regular season with CFP bids on the line, we see a lot of the heavy hitters on Saturday's slate. Topping the expected scoring charts are Ohio State (45.0) an Tennessee (43.0), with Oregon (40.5) not trailing too far behind. TCU (39.0), Miami (37.) and Texas (35.0) all cross the 35-point expected threshold.

A lot of those teams are doing the heavy lifting in game totals as well, with TCU-Oklahoma State topping the expected game totals at 67.5. Georgia Tech adds its 26.5 expected points to Miami's output for second on the list at 63.4, while a close matchup between Colorado (33.5) and Texas Tech (29.0) leads us to a 62.5 game total. Tennessee-Mississippi State (61.5) rounds out the 60-plus expected totals.

Potential blowouts this week are headlined by Ohio State (-37.5) versus Purdue, with Notre Dame (-25.5), Tennessee (-24.5), Oregon (-23.5) and Texas (-22.5) rounding out a big slate of heavy favorites in Week 11, potentially producing a bit of value down the depth chart on teams of some of the biggest favorites.

College Football DFS Weather (winds 15+ MPH, precip. chance 50-plus percent and hot/cold temps noted)

Georgia at Ole Miss - Likely showers early in the game at a minimum

Maryland at Oregon - Chance for rain Saturday, depending on the source of forecast

Notable College Football Injuries/Absences for Week 11

QB

Haynes King, Georgia Tech - Expected to be a game-time decision Saturday

Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech - Was a full participant and worked with the first-team offense in practice

DJ Lagway, Florida - Listed as questionable but seems to be more on the doubtful side of questionable

RB

Cam Skattebo, Arizona State - Game-time decision Saturday

Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech - Practiced in full and worked with the first-team offense

Trevor Etienne, Georgia - Not included in the injury report, so he's good to go

Henry Parrish, Ole Miss - Ruled out for Saturday

Montrell Johnson, Florida - Listed questionable for Saturday

Matt Jones, Ole Miss - Listed doubtful for Saturday

Chad Alexander, Georgia Tech - Status uncertain after missing the last game

Daniel Hishaw, Kansas - Not included on the depth chart for Saturday

DeSean Bishop, Tennessee - Ruled out for Saturday

WR

Tre Harris, Ole Miss - Listed as doubtful to play

Tez Johnson, Oregon - Won't play against Maryland

Gary Bryant, Oregon - Has been practicing this week

Jordan Watkins, Ole Miss - Upgraded to questionable after initial doubtful designation

Isaiah Bond, Texas - Probable to play after missing last week

Cayden Lee, Ole Miss - Listed as questionable for Saturday

Elijhah Badger, Florida - is listed as questionable for Saturday's game

Eugene Wilson, Florida - Out for season

Mario Craver, Mississippi State - Listed probable for Saturday

CJ Daniels, LSU - Considered probable for Saturday

Tyler Brown, Clemson - Remains week-to-week

TE

Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss - Listed probable for Saturday

College Football DFS Tools

Week 11 CFB DFS Plays on FanDuel

Quarterback

Cam Ward, Miami ($12,700) at Georgia Tech

Ward has been masterful to date, entering Week 11 averaging 31.3 FanDuel points per contest on the year. while Georgia Tech isn't the most fantasy-friendly defense the Hurricanes have faced to date, Vegas still pegs Miami to put up 37 points in this contest. However, what we know about the Yellow Jackets is that the defense is also unforgiving to opposing running backs this season, having yet to allow one running back room to top its season fantasy average. Quarterbacks have typically scored a bit below average as well, but the Hurricanes would have to score somehow to reach the 37-point mark, and there have been two occasions where quarterbacks broke through for big games above average. If there's anyone to trust to get Miami to the expected point total, it's Ward, and even a season-average output (31.3) would qualify him for a fantasy-friendly day.

Dillon Gabriel, Oregon ($11,500) vs. Maryland

One of the big things I like to target on these slates are teams with high expected scoring totals facing defenses that are good against one phase of the offense and bad against another. Well, the Terps' defense fits the bill in this instance. Entering Saturday, opposing rushing attacks have failed to meet season-average fantasy production in every game this year. Conversely, quarterbacks have topped their season averages in all but two contests, including each of the last four. The Terps have allowed four of seven FBS opponents to exceed 300 passing yards, and each of those quarterbacks also threw for at least three passing touchdowns. I'm expecting a similar result for Gabriel through the air on Saturday, and he's also hit pay dirt on the ground in four of the last five, a trend I expect to continue.

Haynes King, Georgia Tech ($9,800) vs. Miami - if he plays

King's status is expected to run up game time, but the Yellow Jackets are thankfully in the early window of contests. For a team that has scored a combined 19 points in the two games without King, the team's expected 26.5-point score seems to suggest Vegas thinks he'll give it a go, and that total could rise if his status is confirmed leading up to the opening kick. As good as the Hurricanes' offense has been this season, they have also allowed each of the last four opposing QBs to chalk up double-digit above-average fantasy points. For King, that average amounts to 25.1 FD points per game since a rainy Week 0 game in Dublin. Given that each of the last four QBs has fared 17 percent or better above average, even a 20 percent increase on that average would position King for a 30-point effort Saturday, providing ample value.

GPP option to consider: Carson Beck, Georgia ($9,500) at Ole Miss

Beck hasn't been good recently; I acknowledge that. He'll need to be Saturday as the Bulldogs square off against one of the best run defenses in the country. The Rebels have fared reasonably well against quarterbacks, too, but three of the last five have gone over average fantasy output. Beck's recent efforts won't make him a popular play, so this could be a spot to take a shot on a bounce-back effort for a Georgia team expected to put up 29 points.

Running Back

The Top Dogs

Dylan Sampson, Tennessee ($11,800) vs. Mississippi State

Phil Mafah, Clemson ($10,000) at Virginia Tech

Sampson and Mafah both fit the mold of high-volume ball-carriers with favorable matchups this week, though in different ways. Sampson is part of a Vols offense expected to blow out the Bulldogs with 43 expected points, while Clemson only sports a 29.5 expected total after a rough showing last week. While I wouldn't be shocked to see Sampson on the bench at some point in the second half as part of a blowout, I think he'll be a big part of the way the Vols get to that point, facing a Bulldogs defense yielding 5.3 yards per carry, 2.0 rushing touchdowns per game and 211.7 rushing yards per contest

Mafah, on the other hand, should remain in the game all four quarters, and he faces a Hokies defensive front that has allowed opposing backs to go over average in three of the last four, including two efforts of 40-plus percent above average. LeQuint Allen torched them last week to the tune of 21 carries for 121 yards and three touchdowns while adding five grabs for another 37 yards, and Mafah is certainly capable of posting similar lines, racking up 30 totes for 171 yards and a pair of scores along with five catches for 28 yards just last week himself.

Mid-Tier Targets

Ollie Gordon, Oklahoma State ($8,800) at TCU

Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame ($8,500) vs. Florida State

Ohio State Running Backs vs. Purdue

Gordon is likely the back I'm least confident in among the group, despite the price tag, simply because he's facing a game script that suggests catch-up ball in the second half versus TCU. That said, the Cowboys do sport an expected score of 28.5 and face a Horned Frogs defensive front that allowed a whopping 229 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns to Baylor last week. Gordon is coming off two big games prior to last week, and I expect the Cowboys to lean on him as much as they can, especially facing a defense that has held opposing QBs in check so far this year.

Love has seemingly separated himself a bit in the race for backfield carries of late, handling 38 percent of the toted against Georgia Tech and 30 percent of the carries in a blowout against Navy last week. The Seminoles are still a stout defense but not nearly the same level as it was a season ago. One thing that remains is that quarterbacks have underperformed against FSU, failing to reach season averages in every game since Week 1 versus BC. The 'Noels consistently falling behind likely plays a role in that, but it's notable. It was a similar two for the running backs to a point, but that tune has changed in the last two weeks. Omarion Hampton posted the best mark to date last week, racking up 32 carries for 172 yards and four touchdowns in a blowout win. While Love won't see that kind of volume, the Fighting Irish's expected 34.0 points means someone has to score, and he seems like the best bet.

Quinshon Judkins ($8,100) and TreVeyon Henderson ($7,000) have split work all season, and it's about time they get rewarded for their efforts. There is certainly still a risk here that Will Howard could be the one to go off, but this game is slated to be a blowout, so there is no reason for the Buckeyes to go deep into the bag of tricks this week. The Boilers allow 5.1 yards per rush attempt and three rushing scores per game on the year along with 203.3 rush yards per game. I expect the Buckeyes to let it ride with their two stud backs a bit more this week as a result, especially with the game script of a massive 37.5-point spread expecting this to turn into laugher.

GPP Shot Plays

Domonique Thomas, Ole Miss ($5,100) vs. Georgia

DeCarlos Brooks, Arizona State ($5,800) vs. UCF - if Cam Skattebo is out

James Peoples, Ohio State ($4,600) vs. Purdue

Thomas should be viewed as the best option among this group, as he has the clearest path to playing time with Henry Parrish out and Matt Jones doubtful to suit up. He carried the ball 10 times last week after Parrish's departure, giving him more totes than Ulysses Bentley (five carries). The matchup isn't great, and Bentley could still be a factor, but there is a path for Thomas to contribute. Brooks is in a similar vein if Skattebo sits out. Skattebo's status is unclear heading into game day and Kyson Brown got the majority of work last week after Skattebo went down. Still, Brooks was expected to be a factor this season, and there would be a large volume of carries vacated if Skattebo isn't available.

Peoples would simply be a blowout play, and this seems like the type of game would could see him handle a handful of carries. If he can find pay dirt in the second half, Peoples could easily reach 2-3x value at this minimal salary.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

The Top Dogs

Travis Hunter, Colorado ($10,800) at Texas Tech

Jayden Higgins, Iowa State ($9,300) at Kansas

Savion Williams, TCU ($9,100) vs. Oklahoma State

Hunter is among the Heisman frontrunners this year, and for good reason: he's a star on both sides of the ball. Hunter is coming off one of his best offensive outings of the year against Cincinnati, racking up nine catches for 153 yards and a pair of touchdowns. With a bye week last on the books last week, he should be fresh heading into Week 11 against a Texas Tech defense yielding a slate-high 307.2 passing yards per game and 2.2 passing touchdowns per game. Push play here.

Higgins has been the picture of consistency for the Cyclones this year, reaching the end zone in all but one game so far. Facing a Jayhawks team that allows 1.8 passing touchdowns per game, Higgins is a pretty secure bet to make his way back to pay dirt, accumulating plenty of receiving stats along the way.

Williams seems to still be undervalued at wide receiver, given the evolution of his role. The budding wideout has earned his way into backfield touches over the last three weeks, rushing for a combined 201 yards and a touchdown in addition to his contributions as a receiver. Going against one of the worst defenses in power conference football this week, Williams seems like he should be a lock in most DFS lineups at this salary.

Mid-Tier Targets

Josh Kelly, Texas Tech ($8,100) vs. Colorado

Oregon Ducks WR vs. Maryland

Kelly works in the slot, so he'll avoid Hunter at cornerback this week. That's certainly a benefit for him, as the other portions of the secondary aren't quite as dominant, leaving room for Kelly to bring back some value in what figures to be a high-scoring contest. He sports a 36.1 percent target share over the last pair of games and should continue that recent trend Saturday.

Whether it's Traeshon Holden ($8,300), Evan Stewart ($6,500) or Gary Bryant ($4,900), I don't think you can really go wrong here with the Ducks wideouts against one of the worst secondaries in college football. I also wouldn't blame you for pairing up a couple of wideouts with Dillon Gabriel in a highly affordable stack by Ducks standards. This may end up being chalk, but it seems likely a winning combination somewhere in this trio of wideouts versus a Terps defense that has allowed 275.8 passing yards and 1.9 passing touchdowns per game, along with 8.0 yards per pass attempt.

GPP Shot Plays

Chris Hilton, LSU ($5,000) vs. Alabama

Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss ($5,000) vs. Georgia

I made the recommendation of Hilton as a shot play last week, and while it didn't pay off yet, head coach Brian Kelly indicated that Hilton is likely bound for more work this week, though he did mention to limit expectations given the time he has missed. Hilton is still a big-play threat, so he could make a splash play or two here, and he's at a highly affordable price tag.

Prieskorn is another to take a chance on if you are looking to save up, and he's probably the one I'd take first of the two listed above if I only need one. While the matchup isn't the most favorable, there will likely be a hefty number of targets available again this week, with Tre Harris sidelined again. Prieskorn missed his chance to rack up additional numbers last week, but he turned in five grabs for 71 yards and a touchdown the week prior. He should see his fair share of looks again Saturday as the Rebels look to keep their CFP hopes alive with an upset win over the Bulldogs.

Another WR to consider: Jordan Watkins, Ole Miss ($7,100) vs. Georgia

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Benzine plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Crispy272001, DraftKings: Crispy27.