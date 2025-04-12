Jeremiyah Love Injury: Warming up ahead of spring game

Love (hamstring) is warming up ahead of Notre Dame's spring game Saturday, Mike Berardino of the South Bend Tribune reports.

Love is not expected to play in the game after suffering the injury early in spring practices, though his availability for warmups indicates that the running back should be good to go well ahead of the 2025 season. Love rushed for 1,124 yards with 17 touchdowns in 16 games with the Irish last year.