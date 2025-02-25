John Busha News: No longer on Air Force roster

Busha isn't listed on the Air Force spring roster for 2025, per the team's official site.

Despite starting quarterback Quentin Hayes reportedly not partaking in spring ball, Busha isn't in consideration to start under center this fall, and the fact that he's no longer listed on the roster suggests he may no longer be pursuing football. Either way, Josh Johnson and Liam Szarka have taken most of the reps in spring ball with Hayes not participating.