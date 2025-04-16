Kiael Kelly News: Looks poised for starting QB duties

Kelly looks like the starting quarterback for the Cardinals coming out of spring, Cade Hampton of the Star Press reports.

Kelly switched positions multiple times last year and entered the transfer portal at one point during the winter before deciding to return under new head coach Mike Uremovich. Kelly can do some damage on the ground, rushing for 724 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023, so improvement as a passer could go a long way to making him a fantasy-relevant option under center in 2025.