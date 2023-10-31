College Football DFS Picks: Tuesday and Wednesday MACtion Slates for Week 10

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Weekday Slate series.

I will not use a quarterback in the S-FLEX for most of my Tuesday lineups. I would rather spend up on one quarterback and find better values with the stable of running backs available.

The leaves are falling, so you know it's MACtion time! We'll run down the popular weekday event with endorsements available for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Weather

Buffalo/Toledo - 60 percent chance of sleet/freezing rain

CFB DFS Tools

Tuesday Slate Overview

Northern Illinois (-5.5) @ Central Michigan O/U: 45.5

Toledo (-14) vs. Buffalo O/U: 50.5

Quarterback

Dequan Finn, Toledo (DK $8,300, FD $12,000) vs. Buffalo

Toledo has the most potent offense on this slate, so there is no need to get cute despite the inflated salary on FanDuel. Buffalo's defense is strong enough to make this game competitive, but they'll have trouble stopping Finn, who has some of the best dual-threat stats in the country. If he can't find daylight in the passing lanes, he'll burn you with his feet. With 14 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns this season, he's a threat whenever he has the ball in his hands.

Also consider: Jase Bauer, Central Michigan (DK $7,500, FD $8,800) vs. NIU

Running Back

Peny Boone, Toledo (DK $6,100, FD $10,500) vs. Buffalo

Boone's streak of 100-yard games ended in his last game, but signs point to renewing that run against Buffalo's defense, which surrenders an average of 182.4 yards to opposing rushers. Boone has 865 yards and eight touchdowns on the season and is suitable for an RB slot or the S-FLEX position.

Antario Brown, Northern Illinois (DK $5,700, FD $9,800)) @ Central Michigan

All four of these teams rely on a solid running game, and I think the road favorite is a better play against a CMU defense that's given up an average of 29 points per game. Boone has a decent YAC number and has six touchdowns on the season. He has a capable backup in Gavin Williams (DK $5,100, FD $6,400), but I would only consider him for salary relief on FanDuel.

Also consider: Ron Cook, Buffalo (DK $5,100, FD $7,000) @ Toledo

Wide Receiver

Jerjuan Newton, Toledo (DK $7,000, FD $9,000) vs. Buffalo

Junior Vandeross, Toledo (DK $6,200, FD $7,000) vs. Buffalo

It makes sense to go for broke with a double stack with Finn, so I will take both of these wideouts in a majority of my lineups. The salaries are appropriate for each player, and although Newtown is the more significant TD threat, their reception count is almost identical.

Jesse Prewitt III, Central Michigan (DK $5,300, FD $7,300) vs. NIU

Although Bauer is the likely starter, Bert Emanuel will once again be in pads and might make an appearance. It won't matter to Prewitt, who is the top passing target for the Chippewas. CMU will likely be playing from behind, so they'll need to air it out more often.

Wednesday Slate Overview

Bowling Green (-5.5) vs. Ball State O/U: 39.5

Akron (-3.5) vs. Kent State O/U: 38.5

Quarterback

Quarterback is a little tricky for this slate, as most of them are little more than offensive managers than playmakers. It's another slate where the SFLEX will likely occupy a running back. The quarterback pool is devoid of a quarterback with a double-digit projection.

Kiael Kelly, Ball State (DK $6,500, FD $9,300) @ Bowling Green

Kelly gets the nod because he has the best dua-threat capability, with 343 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the season. No quarterback comes close to that number, and we aren't placing a lot of stock in the passing acumen for any of these teams. The team is also adamant that Layne Hatcher won't start this week.

Running Back

Our path at running back is relatively straightforward. We will take the top three backs without exception.

Terion Stewart, Bowling Green (DK $8,000, FD $11,000) vs. Ball State

I'll start Stewart with confidence despite using a lot of my salary to take him. He's coming off a 131-yard, three-touchdown game against Akron, which is also an indication of Akron's shortcomings in the running game. Stewart has 670 yards and seven touchdowns on the season. Stewart is not without competition,

Marquez Cooper, Ball State (DK $7,400, FD $8,700) @ Bowling Green

With the Cardinals rolling with an RPO scheme moving forward, Cooper has looked a lot better in recent weeks. He blew up for 162 yards against Central Michigan in his last game, and he forms an imposing running attack alongside Kaiel Kelly, who will often take the ball himself.

You'll want to check on Gavin Garcia's (DK $4,900, FD $7,000) status for Kent State and pivot to Jaylen Thomas (DK $5,000, FD $7,500) if he's available. The public will lean toward Akron's Lorenzo Lingard as an additional back, but I want to be unique here.

Wide Receiver

Don't expect miracles at this position. I'll be the first to admit that my endorsements here aren't very solid, but we unfortunately have to find three of them on both sites.

Qian Magwood, Ball State (DK $6,000, FD $8,000) @ Bowling Green vs. Bal State

The switch to a more run-based approach hasn't affected Magwood too severely, as he's still putting up respectable numbers. He has 34 catches for 309 yards and a touchdown, and while that looks like an anemic total, it's one of the better results on paper for this wideout pool.

Chrishon McCray, Kent State (DK $5,700, FD $9,400) @ Akron

Somehow, McCray continues to make the best out of a bad situation, as the Golden Flashes are a mess at quarterback. We didn't take a KSU quarterback because we have no idea who will be throwing the ball. Still, we have to look at what's on paper and place some faith in McCrao, who's squeezed out 449 yards and two touchdowns out of this offense.

Also consider: Odieu Hiliare, Bowling Green (DK $4,000, FD $7,700)