Kody Epps News: Retires from football

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2025 at 11:57am

Epps has decided to hang up his cleats and retire from football, Casey Lundquist of SI.com reports.

Epps will call it a career after a four-year stint with BYU. The 5-foot-11 redshirt junior tallied 68 receptions for 772 yards and seven touchdowns with the Cougars. It is unclear if Epps' decision is related to his string of injuries this last two years, but he will not appear with WKU after joining the program in December.

