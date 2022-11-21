College Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Players to Pick Up Week 13

This article is part of our CFB Waiver Wire series.

70+ Club in Upcoming Slate: Here are the college games that have opened up with an over/under around the 70 point mark which means a plethora of fantasy points. Enjoy these barnburners and roster some players in these games if you can.

First though, here are the players who came through last week and may still be available in your leagues;

Welcome back to the waiver wire watch and hopefully you clinched a spot in the fantasy championship, let's go win this thing! As I've done throughout the college football season, I'll pick two guys from every conference who either caught my eye in the previous week or who have a favorable match-up in the near future. As always, I'll get to any questions or comments you have in the comments section below.

CFF Waiver Wire: Players to Pick Up Week 13

Tulane QB Michael Pratt (42.6 points)

Tulsa RB Deneric Prince (39.9 points)

Washington State RB Nakia Watson (25.6 points)

Hawaii RB Dedrick Parson (23.0 points)

UNLV QB Doug Brumfield (20.0 points)

Mississippi State D/ST (19.5 points)

Florida State RB Trey Benson (15.1 points)

Louisville WR Tyler Hudson (14.5 points)

Missouri D/ST (14.0 points)

Arizona State TE Jalin Conyers (10.9 points)

72.0 - Memphis at SMU

70.0 - UCF at USF

67.5 - Wake Forest at Duke

66.5 - West Virginia at Oklahoma State

65.5 - Tennessee at Vanderbilt

65.5 - Tulsa at Houston

*Fantasy Points referenced in article are DK format.

**To qualify for recommendations, players must be rostered in less than 50 percent of Fantrax Leagues

AAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Seth Henigan, QB, Memphis (39 percent rostered)

There's so much firepower and absolutely no defense in half of this American Conference, so it's really tough to pick from a bunch of fantasy studs. For quarterback, I'll stick with the Memphis at SMU game which has the highest over/under on the entire slate at 72.0 points. Henigan hasn't had to do much in the Tigers' last two games while averaging just 13.9 fantasy points, but he'll need to be throwing the ball much more to keep up with SMU's offense. With the recent underwhelming performances, he may be available for your fantasy championship as well!

Javon Baker, WR, UCF (19 percent rostered)

UCF was surprisingly upset by Navy in a 17-14 loss at home, but it wasn't due to Baker's poor play. He put together his second 100-yard receiving game of the season and scored a touchdown in his third straight contest. Baker is averaging 7.5 targets per game and UCF could put up over 50 points against a USF defense that may be the worst in the country. Baker should be rostered in far more leagues, especially deeper leagues with a lot of wide receiver spots.



Week 12 Rewind; Tulane QB Michael Pratt (42.6 points - 9/14, 141 YDS, 3 TD, 10 ATT, 70 YDS, 3 TD) & Tulsa RB Deneric Prince (39.9 points - 26 ATT, 220 YDS, 2 TD, 1/1 TAR, 19 YDS)

ACC Waiver Wire Pickups

Riley Leonard, QB, Duke (28 percent rostered)

I'm pretty sure Leonard has broken some kind of record for the number of times he's been in this waiver wire article. That's what happens when you average 30.3 fantasy points per game over your last five, including 29.3 this past week against a tough Pitt defense. Most of his points come on the ground where he's averaging 5.8 yards per carry on 107 attempts and 11 rushing scores. He should be able to extend his five-game streak with a rushing touchdown against Wake Forest. He's the priority add in your league if available.

Taylor Morin, WR, Wake Forest (14 percent rostered)

On the other side of that Duke and Wake Forest game, go with Morin who is coming off a season-high six catches and 10 targets against Syracuse. Over his last five games, he's averaging 15.5 fantasy points with at least one score in three of the five games. Most of the playmakers for the Demon Deacons are rostered in more than 50 percent of leagues, so take advantage where you can.

Week 12 Rewind; Louisville WR Tyler Hudson (14.5 points - 6/9 TAR, 85 YDS) & Florida State RB Trey Benson (15.1 points - 16 ATT, 80 YDS, 1 TD, 1/1 TAR, 1 YDS)

BIG 12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Brennan Presley, WR, Oklahoma State (30 percent rostered)

QB Spencer Sanders (92 percent rostered) is back and healthy as he attempted a season-high 67 passing attempts when the Cowboys fell behind Oklahoma 28-0 in the first quarter this past week. This led to Presley recording his first 100-yard receiving game of the season and his second time commanding double-digit targets. With Oklahoma State's defense struggling of late, it should be a shootout with West Virginia and Vegas agrees with an over/under at 66.5 points.

Garrett Greene, QB, West Virginia (1 percent rostered)

With bowl-eligibility out the window, there's no reason West Virginia can't give Greene his second start in a row. The dual-threat quarterback has been productive from a fantasy perspective while averaging 32.3 fantasy points over his last two games. Greene has nine total touchdowns and just two interceptions in eight games this year. WR Sam James (25 percent rostered) is also a consideration coming off a three touchdown performance which netted him a season-high 34.7 fantasy points against Kansas State.

Week 12 Rewind; Kansas QB Jason Bean (0.5 points - 1/3, 12 YDS *Did Not Start - QB Jalon Daniels back) & Oklahoma WR Jalil Farooq (10.0 points - 1/6 TAR, 30 YDS, 1 TD)

Big Ten Waiver Wire Pickups

CJ Stokes, RB, Michigan (2 percent rostered)

This recommendation is conditional on Blake Corum (100 percent rostered) and Donovan Edwards (80 percent rostered) being unavailable or limited. The showdown between the Buckeyes and Wolverines has the highest over/under in the conference at 60.5 points. The true freshman running back was the main guy behind Michigan's amazing offensive line after Corum left the game against Illinois. Stay tuned to the updates right up to game-time as this could be a sneaky last second plug and start on Saturday morning.

Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State (30 percent rostered)

Stover wasn't great last week with just 4.0 fantasy points, but I'm going to stick with him because I think they'll need him in an epic battle with Michigan. The Wolverines defense has been solid this year and I can see them doing a decent job against the stud receivers which will open up the middle of the field for Stover. Stover's most targeted games this year were against other solid defenses in Wisconsin and Penn State.

Week 12 Rewind; Ohio State TE Cade Stover (4.0 points - 2/2 TAR, 20 YDS) & Michigan State QB Payton Thorne (19.4 points - 27/42, 298 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT, 4 ATT, 5 YDS)

C-USA Waiver Wire Pickups

Austin Aune, QB, North Texas (20 percent rostered)

The Eagles were on a rare Week 12 bye, so Aune is available in a ton of leagues. Their upcoming game with Rice has an over/under at 60.5 points and North Texas is favored by 13.5 meaning they should be able to put up a bunch of points. Rice had no shot at competing with UTSA in a 41-7 loss this past week, so this is a great opportunity for Aune to go over 25 fantasy points like he has done on five different occasions this season.

Kevorian Barnes, RB, UTSA (8 percent rostered)

Over the last five weeks, Barnes has been the best running back for the Roadrunners. Over that span, he has three 100-yard rushing games and five total touchdowns. Trelon Smith (37 percent rostered) has missed the last two games with an injury and Brenden Brady (28 percent rostered) has just one 100-yard rushing game in those five games. Barnes appears to be the hot hand, so go here if you're in need of a running back.

Week 12 Rewind; Louisiana Tech WR Smoke Harris (13.7 points - 9/9 TAR, 51 YDS, 1 ATT, -4 YDS) & Rice QB TJ McMahon (*DNP - Injured)

MAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Sieh Bangura, RB, Ohio (43 percent rostered)

Bangura has been a beast in his last six appearances, averaging 26.9 fantasy points per game with 11 total touchdowns. The Bobcats are dealing with some injuries at quarterback right now which is even more of a reason to snag Bangura because they would be smart to ride the running back against Bowling Green in the regular season finale.

Tucker Gleason, QB, Toledo (1 percent rostered)

Gleason made a spot-start for an injured Dequan Finn (76 percent rostered) against Bowling Green and went off for 51.8 fantasy points. For this recommendations, make sure to check the line-up for the Tuesday Night game against Western Michigan. If Finn is a scratch once again, Gleason is a no-doubter add due to his dual-threat ability. He rushed 17 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns against the Falcons.

Week 12 Rewind; Western Michigan WR Corey Crooms (10.0 points - 4/9 TAR, 63 YDS, 1 ATT, -3 YDS) & Ohio QB Kurtis Rourke (12.0 points - 12/16, 169 YDS, 1 TD, 5 ATT, 12 YDS *Left Game w/ Injury)

Mountain West Waiver Wire Pickups

Chevan Cordeiro, QB, San Jose State (35 percent rostered)

Corderio will have the opportunity to go against his old team to end the regular season. The game between the Spartans and Hawaii has the highest conference over/under at 57 points and Cordeiro is playing some of his best football right now. He's coming off a pair of road games where he averaged 26.3 fantasy points with eight total touchdowns. With dual-threat ability and the revenge motivation, this has a lot of upside for fantasy championship match-ups.

Caleb Phillips, TE, Hawaii (1 percent rostered)

The tight end position has been extremely tough this season, so I'm going to look somewhere new this week. Phillips has a touchdown in three of his last five games. In Week 4, he converted 8-of-11 targets for 138 yards, so there's a ton of upside here if everything goes right. Hawaii is going to need to throw the ball versus San Jose State, so I like this as an underrated recommendation if you need a tight end this week.

Week 12 Rewind; Hawaii RB Dedrick Parson (23.0 points - 19 ATT, 115 YDS, 1 TD, 2/2 TAR, 5 YDS) & UNLV QB Doug Brumfield (20.0 points - 23/37, 288 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT, 18 ATT, 55 YDS)

PAC-12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Dorian Singer, WR, Arizona (37 percent rostered)

Singer has double-digit targets in four of his last eight games. QB Jayden de Laura (52 percent rostered) has been inconsistent to say the least, but Arizona should have a chance to end their season on a high note against a bad Arizona State defense. This game has the Pac 12's highest over/under at 62.5 points this week. Singer was fantastic in the loss to Washington State while converting 9-of-13 targets for 176 yards and a touchdown on his way to 35.6 fantasy points.

Nakia Watson, RB, Washington State (24 percent rostered)

Watson has been one of the best fantasy plays in all of the Pac-12 conference over his last three games and yet he's still rostered in less than a quarter of the leagues. He's averaging 31.3 fantasy points on 20.0 total opportunities (17.0 rushing attempts and 3.0 targets) per game. There's absolutely no reason for the Cougars to look somewhere else when they play Washington in their annual rivalry game this week.

Week 12 Rewind; Arizona State TE Jalin Conyers (10.9 points - 6/8 TAR, 49 YDS) & Washington State RB Nakia Watson (25.6 points - 15 ATT, 56 YDS, 1 TD, 5/5 TAR, 30 YDS, 1 TD)

SEC Waiver Wire Pickups

Mike Wright, QB, Vanderbilt (44 percent rostered)

Hello old friend, it feels like it's been an eternity since Wright opened up the season with 45.1 and 46.2 fantasy points against Hawaii and Elon respectively. A Vegas over/under of 65.5 points for Tennessee at Vanderbilt has me biting on this one as Tennessee's defense was embarrassed by South Carolina this past week. There's a chance Tennessee responds with better defense this week, but there's also a chance they don't.

Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia (44 percent rostered)

Going back to McConkey who has at least five targets in nine straight games. This consistent volume has led to at least one touchdown in three of his last four games. Georgia has their in-state rivalry game against Georgia Tech which they shouldn't have much problems with. I do expect them to utilize this game for a tune-up before the SEC Championship against LSU, so I do see them looking for McConkey at the usual target rate.

Week 12 Rewind; Texas A&M WR Evan Stewart (*DNP - Injured) & Auburn QB Robby Ashford (7.8 points - 8/19, 102 YDS, 9 ATT, 37 YDS)

Sun Belt Waiver Wire Pickups

Chase Brice, QB, Appalachian State (43 percent rostered)

The game between Appalachian State and Georgia Southern opens with the largest over/under in the conference at 59.5 points. It's a bonus that Vegas sees it as a four-point spread too which means it could be competitive. That's why I'm rolling with Brice who has put together a solid year for the Mountaineers with 31 total touchdowns and just six interceptions. I think he can show up in this game and block Georgia Southern from making a bowl game.

Khaleb Hood, WR, Georgia Southern (8 percent rostered)

On the other side of this aforementioned game, I'm stick with Hood who has commanded nine or more targets in six straight games. The Eagles are dealing with all kinds of injuries at receiver right now, so there's a great chance he goes for nine ore more targets once again versus Appalachian State. He's available in a ton of leagues, so this is a great spot to pickup a highly targeted receiver for the last week of the fantasy season.

Week 12 Rewind; Georgia State QB Darren Grainger (18.5 points - 8/15, 176 YDS, 1 TD, 10 ATT, 25 YDS, 1 TD) & Georgia Southern Khaleb Hood (14.0 points - 4/9 TAR, 40 YDS, 1 TD)

INDEPENDENTS

Keanu Hill, WR, BYU (4 percent rostered)

Hill is coming off a career-performance with 40.7 fantasy points where he caught six passes (on eight targets) for 137 yards and three touchdowns. He's received an uptick in work over the last three weeks as Kody Epps was shut down for the season with a shoulder injury. BYU's game with Stanford is a juicy match-up as the Cardinal rank 109th nationally against the pass.

Week 12 Rewind; Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne (10.6 points - 13/25, 156 YDS, 1 TD, 1 ATT, 4 YDS)

DEFENSE RECOMMENDATIONS

South Alabama (vs. Old Dominion) - Rostered in 36 percent of leagues and averaging 8.77 fantasy points per game. Old Dominion's offense has been brutal lately.

Liberty (vs. NMSU) - You're always in good shape going with a defense against NMSU. The Flames are available in 61 percent of leagues.

Virginia Tech (vs. Virginia) - The Hokies' defense has actually been fairly good against mediocre teams. They scored 9.5 fantasy points at Liberty and 14.5 fantasy points against Georgia Tech. Rostered in just 20 percent of leagues.

Week 12 Rewind; Air Force vs. Colorado State (8.5 points - 12 PA, 7 SK), Missouri vs. NMSU (14.0 points - 14 PA, 2 SK, 2 TA, 1 TD) & Mississippi State vs. ETSU (19.5 points - 7 PA, 1 SK, 3 TA, 1 TD)

SUMMARY & TOP RECOMMENDATIONS

Utilizing the two players for each conference above, here are my top recommendations for the week by position:

QB: Duke Riley Leonard, San Jose State Chevan Cordeiro, Memphis Seth Henigan

RB: Ohio Sieh Bangura, Washington State Nakia Watson, UTSA Kevorian Barnes

WR: Arizona Dorian Singer, Oklahoma State Brennan Presley, UCF Javon Baker

TE: Hawaii Caleb Phillips, Ohio State Cade Stover

D/ST: South Alabama (vs. Old Dominion), Liberty (vs. NMSU), Virginia Tech (vs. Virginia)