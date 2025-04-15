College Football
Mikey Keene headshot

Mikey Keene Injury: Expected to begin throwing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Keene (undisclosed) is expected to begin throwing again this week, Anthony Broome of On3 reports.

An undisclosed problem affected Keene's spring availability, though it is not the case that he will be completely unavailable. This week should be a sure indication of how his health is doing, which would just occur around the time Michigan's spring practice ends.

