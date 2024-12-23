College Football DFS: Monday Bowl Slate Picks for DraftKings and FanDuel

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Weekday Slate series.

We have two bowl games on tap for Monday, and I've provided my favorite picks across both major sites. We've also provided a list of the notable transfers that will impact the outcome for a few teams.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Myrtle Beach Bowl: UTSA (-11.5) vs. Coastal Carolina O/U: 55.5

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Northern Illinois (-3.5) vs. Fresno State O/U: 39.5

TRANSFERS/INJURIES

UTSA

DE Ronald Triplette (Starter, Transfer Portal)

RB Kevorian Barnes (Transfer Portal)

DL Joseph Evans (Starter, Declared for NFL Draft)

TE Oscar Cardenas (Starter, Knee Injury)

Coastal Carolina

QB Noah Kim & Ethan Vasko (Starters, Transfer Portal)

CB Matthew McDoom (Starter, Signed with Cincinnati)

LB Clev Lubin (Starter, Signed with Auburn)

TE Kendall Karr (Starter, Transfer Portal)

WR Cameron Wright (Starter, Undisclosed Injury)

Northern Illinois

QB Ethan Hampton (Starter, Signed with Wake Forest)

WR Trayvon Rudolph (Starter, Transfer Portal)

S Santana Banner (Starter, Transfer Portal)

DT Skyler Gill-Howard (Starter, Transfer Portal)

DE Jalonnie Williams (Starter, Transfer Portal)

RB Antario Brown (Starter, Leg Injury)

Fresno State

QB Mikey Keene (Starter, Transfer Portal)

WR Jalen Moss (Starter, Transfer Portal)

WR Raylen Sharpe (Starter, Signed with Arkansas)

RB Malik Sherrod (Starter, Transfer Portal)

CB Alzillion Hamilton (Starter, Transfer Portal)

DT Gavriel Lightfoot (Starter, Signed with Colorado)

DT Jacob Holmes (Starter, Transfer Portal)

LB Phoenix Jackson (Starter, Transfer Portal)

WR Mac Dalena (Declared for NFL Draft - Potential Opt-Out)

CB Cam Lockridge (Declared for NFL Draft - Potential Opt-Out)

CFB Monday Bowl Slate Picks for DraftKings and FanDuel

Quarterback

Owen McCown, UTSA (DK $7,900), (FD $11,400) vs. Coastal Carolina

McCown is probably the safest bet on all of the board on Monday as the Roadrunners are arguably the most talented team playing and they were the least effected by the portal. McCown exceeded 24 fantasy points in seven different games this season. He averaged 264.2 passing yards per game and had 26 total touchdowns compared to just nine interceptions on the season. I would expect him to be extremely popular on both DraftKings and FanDuel.

Joshua Wood, Fresno State (DK $6,300), (FD $8,100) vs. Northern Illinois

With Keene in the portal, it's going to be Wood or Jayden Mandal at quarterback. There's not a lot of confidence in the passing game because Fresno State may have none of their starting wide receivers for the bowl game. I'm recommending Wood because in his short number of reps in 2024, he rushed 26 times for 86 yards and five touchdowns. Pretty much all of these snaps were out of the wildcat formation. His ability to run the ball gives me some confidence that you can start him with some upside on this slate. If it's announced that Wood is starting, I would seriously consider him at the superflex spot.

Running Back

Braydon Bennett, Coastal Carolina (DK $6,800), (FD $8,800) vs. UTSA

Since returning from an injury in Week 6, Bennett has averaged 20.4 fantasy points per game. Even if the Chanticleers struggle to compete with UTSA in their bowl game, Bennett shouldn't have a problem accumulating enough touches to make his salary worth it. The star running back is versatile and had a four-game stretch during the Sun Belt portion of the schedule where he was averaging 5.5 targets per game. Similar to McCown above, Bennett is one of the more talented players in the slate and he gets to play on his home turf.

Bryson Donelson, Fresno State (DK $3,400), (FD $8,000) vs. Northern Illinois

Because I don't trust the pass-game for Fresno State one bit, I'm all in on recommending their run game. Donelson has been an impressive true freshman in his last two games. He rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown versus Colorado State in Week 13 and then followed up that performance with nine catches for 44 yards at UCLA in Week 14. He's a no-brainer play for DK and a bit more expensive on the FD slate.

Wide Receiver

Houston Thomas, UTSA (DK $3,500), (FD $6,500) vs. Coastal Carolina

The tight end is one of my favorite stacks with McCown because he was a favorite target for most of the 2024 season. The redshirt sophomore racked up 32 catches (on 51 targets) for 443 yards and three touchdowns. With the uncertainty around the depth charts, I like Thomas because he had at least one catch in every game this year.

Cam Thompson, Northern Illinois (DK $4,800), (FD $6,800) vs. Fresno State

With Rudolph in the portal, Thompson elevates to the number one receiver option. It wasn't that long ago when he recorded eight catches (on 14 targets) for 128 yards and a touchdown at Ball State in Week 9. If he can have that type of performance in the Potato Bowl, it could make all the difference for your daily fantasy line-up.

Willie McCoy OR Devin McCuin, UTSA (DK $5,500/$6,300), (FD $7,200/$9,200) vs. Coastal Carolina

McCoy is a play on both sites, with UTSA having the best implied scoring total, and I prefer McCuin much more on DK because of the cheaper price tag. It's completely reasonable to expect this game to get out of hand because Coastal Carolina's defense has struggled in 2024, and they are starting a quarterback with no experience. Go ahead and load up on the Roadrunners in this slate!

