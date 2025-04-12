College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nico Iamaleava headshot

Nico Iamaleava News: Tennessee to move on

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2025 at 6:51am

Iamaleava is expected to enter the NCAA's transfer portal, Nick Schultz of On3.com reports.

On Friday, it was announced that Iamaleava would sit out Tennessee's next practice because he wanted a new contract with the team. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN.com, UT's head coach Josh Heupel informed the Vols team Saturday that they will move on without Iamaleava. With that in mind, the ball is back in his court. Tennessee opting not to give Iamaleava a new contract means he either stands with his current deal or goes elsewhere for better options, the latter option more likely as of Saturday.

Nico Iamaleava
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now