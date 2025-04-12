Nico Iamaleava News: Tennessee to move on

Iamaleava is expected to enter the NCAA's transfer portal, Nick Schultz of On3.com reports.

On Friday, it was announced that Iamaleava would sit out Tennessee's next practice because he wanted a new contract with the team. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN.com, UT's head coach Josh Heupel informed the Vols team Saturday that they will move on without Iamaleava. With that in mind, the ball is back in his court. Tennessee opting not to give Iamaleava a new contract means he either stands with his current deal or goes elsewhere for better options, the latter option more likely as of Saturday.