Quinten Joyner News: Labeld three-down back by RB coach

Running backs coach Garret McGuire called Joyner "a true three-down back" earlier in spring, Don Williams of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reports. "What impresses me most about Quinten is how competitive he is. When he gets that ball, he's looking to go 60 every time he gets it. He's a home-run type hitter," said McGuire.

Joyner joined the Red Raiders this offseason, aiming for a larger role after handling the rock just 63 times as a rusher and 12 times as a receiver during the 2024 campaign at USC. He's apparently made a strong impression early in camp with his explosiveness, and he could be a challenger for lead back duties following Tahj Brooks' departure for the NFL. He's getting extra reps this spring with Cam'Ron Valdez sidelined, which assuredly helps his cause.