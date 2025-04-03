College Football
Quinten Joyner headshot

Quinten Joyner News: Labeld three-down back by RB coach

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Running backs coach Garret McGuire called Joyner "a true three-down back" earlier in spring, Don Williams of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reports. "What impresses me most about Quinten is how competitive he is. When he gets that ball, he's looking to go 60 every time he gets it. He's a home-run type hitter," said McGuire.

Joyner joined the Red Raiders this offseason, aiming for a larger role after handling the rock just 63 times as a rusher and 12 times as a receiver during the 2024 campaign at USC. He's apparently made a strong impression early in camp with his explosiveness, and he could be a challenger for lead back duties following Tahj Brooks' departure for the NFL. He's getting extra reps this spring with Cam'Ron Valdez sidelined, which assuredly helps his cause.

Quinten Joyner
Texas Tech
