College Football DFS: Friday Night Slate on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 9

The death spiral of USC's season continued with a bad loss to Maryland, and the Trojan faithful are placing most of the blame on Lincoln Riley. Moss is doing his best with what he's given, an offensive line with trouble forming a pocket for him to pass in. That said, Rutgers has one of the weakest passing defenses the Trojans will face this

Boston College's passing defense isn't particularly strong, which is the primary reason behind selecting Shough. The quarterback's only hiccup occurred against Virginia, and he posted his best line of the season in the shootout against Miami. Of the six quarterbacks available, Shough has the steadiest floor of the group. Even though Vegas has given the matchup the lowest projected total, it's not a massive difference from the other two games.

We have three games on tap for Friday night, with a battle for the top seat in the Mountain West headlining the matchups.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Louisville (-7) @ Boston College O/U: 53.5

Boise State (-3) @ UNLV O/U: 64

USC (-13.5) vs. Rutgers O/U: 56

CFB DFS TOOLS

CFB DFS Friday Night Slate Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 9

Quarterback

Tyler Shough, Louisville (DK $8,100, FD $10,100) @ Boston College

Miller Moss, USC (DK $7,200, FD $8,800) vs. Rutgers

The death spiral of USC's season continued with a bad loss to Maryland, and the Trojan faithful are placing most of the blame on Lincoln Riley. Moss is doing his best with what he's given, an offensive line with trouble forming a pocket for him to pass in. That said, Rutgers has one of the weakest passing defenses the Trojans will face this season. Rutgers started the season strong with wins against Washington and Virginia Tech, but they've been outmatched since. Cross-country travel has been a big problem for Big 10 teams, which leads me to use Moss as one of two USC smash spots for the slate.

Also consider: Hajj-Malik Williams, UNLV (DK $8,800, FD $11,500) vs. Boise State

Running Backs

There's no questioning the allure of Ashton Jeanty, but I'm going to fade him and take my chances. I anticipate he'll be very popular, but UNLV has a decent run defense that could cause him some problems. I don't fault anyone for taking him in a cash game, but a cheaper running back with upside will likely get you further in a tournament setting.

Woody Marks, USC (DK $8,000, FD $9,000) vs. Rutgers

I'll keep the ball rolling with the Trojans and go with Marks against the Scarlet Knights, who don't offer anything special defensively. USC has used the run more and more as the season wears on, and it's where they've had the most success. Marks will surrender some production to Quinten Joyner, but not enough to cause much concern. His salary is well-placed on both sites.

Isaac Brown, Louisville (DK $6,200, FD $8.000) @ Boston College

Brown's stat lines bounce around a bit, but he's had three consecutive weeks of good results with 319 yards and three touchdowns over the span. He had an excellent PPR performance against Miami with six catches, and that will come in handy on DraftKings, where you are rewarded a whole point compared to FanDuel's 0.5 points per reception. Boston College has surrendered an average of 156 rushing yards to opponents this season.

Wide Receiver

Ja'Corey Brooks, Louisville (DK $7,300, FD $9,700) @ Boston College

Brooks is the perfect stack to accompany Shough, as he's accumulated 55 targets from his quarterback this season. He also has 679 receiving yards and eight touchdowns to his credit, making him one of the safest Cardinals to add.

Ricky White, UNLV (DK $8,700, FD $9,800) vs. Boise State

You can't get much worse than Boise State's passing defense. They rank an embarrassing 131st nationally against the pass, surrendering a whopping 305.8 yards per game to opposing passers. That's why Hajj-Malik Williams came very close to making my top two at quarterback. The exorbitant salary on FanDeuel gave me pause, but a tack of Williams and White on DraftKings is worth considering.

Makai Lemon, USC (DK $4,000, FD $6,500) vs. Rutgers

You're probably feeling the crunch of the salary cap by now, so we've got to go lower. Lemon has emerged as one of Miller Moss' favorite targets recently, with a total of 14 catches for 162 yards over the past two games. There are several talented wideouts to choose from on the team, but I am going to ride the trend and take Lemon to help out our salary cap.

Austin Bolt, Boise State (DK $3,900 FD $5,600) UNLV

I had intended to fade Boise State tonight, but upon looking for budget value to stay under the salary, Bolt's recent results stood out. He's found the end zone three times over the past three games, and although there are other guys like Cameron Camper and Prince Straachan on the roster, Maddux Madsen seems to have found a new red zone target with the 6-3 senior. The blowout against Utah State could be blamed for his increased output, but why stop a good thing? I'd look at the other receivers available on both squads for value in this game - Bolt is just one example.