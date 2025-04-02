Rara Thomas News: Transfers to Troy

Thomas has transferred to Troy for the 2025 season, according to Josh Boutwell of The Troy Messenger reports.

Thomas appeared in 11 games for Georgia in the 2024 season, tallying 23 catches for 383 yards and a score on 36 targets. Those numbers were nowhere near the ones he posted at Mississippi State in the previous two campaigns, and he should be a prominent figure in Troy's passing attack if he can rediscover his old form.