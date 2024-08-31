This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Clemson vs. Georgia Best Bets

Week 1 brings an interesting matchup between two conference powerhouses. These two teams have been heading in slightly different directions over the past few seasons. The Bulldogs have surmounted themselves as one of the top programs in the nation, while Clemson has been fighting to regain the glory of yesteryear.

Clemson vs Georgia Betting Odds for Week 1

Spread: Clemson +12.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook); Georgia -13.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Clemson +380 (DraftKings Sportsbook); Georgia -500 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: Over 48 (DraftKings Sportsbook); Under 48.5 (BetMGM)

Clemson vs Georgia Betting Picks for Week 1

The moneyline and spread have not wavered much since lines were re-released following a look ahead late last week. The spread settled in at +/-13.5 on Friday and has not budged despite 60% of bets coming in on Georgia. On the other hand, the total has had some movement in recent days after re-opening in many places a week ago at 49; the consensus total bumped up to 49.5 on Monday before settling back down to its current mark of 48.5.

Clemson vs Georgia Expert Pick: Under 48.5 (BetMGM) and Georgia -12.0 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Both of these teams are anchored by their play in the trenches, and they take pride in it. Clemson and Georgia have been top-5 in their conference in both rushing defense and rushing offense the past three seasons, and both sat atop the charts of their conferences in total defense twice during that period.

Offensive play will likely be the major separator in this one. For Clemson, Cade Klubnik took over the offense with a bang late in 2022, sealing an ACC Title and then going on to rack up over 300 yards in the Orange Bowl against Tennessee. Since then, Klubnik has had just one regulation game with over 300 yards passing, which came against Charleston Southern and has averaged just 6.3 yards per attempt. Klubnik and the Clemson offense have yet to show the ability to stretch the field and create the big play. This inability to stretch is very concerning when going up against a defense of Georgia's caliber, as it will allow their already dangerous defense to cheat up and attack the line of scrimmage. Georgia on the other hand does not have this problem in the slightest, senior quarterback Carson Beck threw for just under 4,000 yards last year and hit the 300 yard mark five times while averaging 9.5 yards per attempt a year ago. Oh, and did I mention he did all that while the Georgia offense put up the most rushing yards in the SEC?

Both these defenses are formidable and can frustrate opponents. Only one of these offenses has proven to be dynamic, pounding the run game and taking the top off the defense. It's Georgia and the under here.

Clemson vs Georgia Predictions for Week 1

Despite losing top receiving threats in Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey, and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, the Bulldogs still have a plethora of talent in their receiving corps. Georgia brings back leading returning receiver Dominic Lovett, a versatile Dillon Bell, and deep threat Rara Thomas to go along with transfers London Humphreys, Michael Jackson III, and Colbie Young. The receiving corp shouldn't miss a beat for Georgia allowing them to continue to spread the ball around while also imposing their running attack on the Clemson defense. I don't see Clemson being able to sustain much offensively against one of the nation's top defenses, this one may be a bit ugly.

Georgia 31, Clemson 10.