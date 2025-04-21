Sieh Bangura Injury: Spotted on crutches

Bangura was seen using crutches during Ohio's spring game, Andrew Bowlby of WOUB Bobcat Showcase reports.

Bangura was unable to participate in the Bobcats' spring game as he deals with a lower-body injury of unknown severity. The 6-foot redshirt junior didn't see much action with the Golden Gophers, but he was a big part of the Bobcats' offense from 2022-2023. Bangura, who tallied 1,982 yards and 22 touchdowns on 412 carries, along with 50 receptions for 453 receiving yards and three touchdowns during his prior stint with Ohio (26 games), will continue to have his status monitored this offseason.