Skyler Locklear News: Appears to be top option at QB
Locklear appears to have taken a strong lead in securing the starting quarterback spot at UTEP this fall, Bret Bloomquist of the El Paso Times reports.
Locklear showed out in the Miners' spring game, completing 14-of-17 passes for 145 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the exhibition game. The 5-foot-11 redshirt sophomore saw very limited action across his last two seasons with Appalachian State, but he looks to be the favorite to secure the starting job at UTEP this fall.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football toolsSign Up Now