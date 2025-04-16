College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Skyler Locklear headshot

Skyler Locklear News: Appears to be top option at QB

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Locklear appears to have taken a strong lead in securing the starting quarterback spot at UTEP this fall, Bret Bloomquist of the El Paso Times reports.

Locklear showed out in the Miners' spring game, completing 14-of-17 passes for 145 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the exhibition game. The 5-foot-11 redshirt sophomore saw very limited action across his last two seasons with Appalachian State, but he looks to be the favorite to secure the starting job at UTEP this fall.

Skyler Locklear
UTEP
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now