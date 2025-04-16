Skyler Locklear News: Appears to be top option at QB

Locklear appears to have taken a strong lead in securing the starting quarterback spot at UTEP this fall, Bret Bloomquist of the El Paso Times reports.

Locklear showed out in the Miners' spring game, completing 14-of-17 passes for 145 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the exhibition game. The 5-foot-11 redshirt sophomore saw very limited action across his last two seasons with Appalachian State, but he looks to be the favorite to secure the starting job at UTEP this fall.