DFS College Football: PrizePicks Selections for Week 6

This article is part of our DFS College Football series.

Each week throughout the college football season I share my favorite player props as part of our DFS College Football: PrizePicks Selections series.

I use the Picks & Props tool as my guide to find my favorite passing, rushing and receiving props. In this special edition, I'm focusing on just passing props, where I'm hitting 83% on documented picks so far.

QB Maalik Murphy, Duke

After racking up consistently good numbers against lesser opponents, Murphy struggled in the ACC opener last week, completing just 44.1 percent of his passes. Even so, he racked up 209 yards on just 15 completions.

Murphy's upside can be limited by Duke's balanced offense. (They average 50% run and 50% pass plays so far this season.) However, Georgia Tech is favored to win this game by 9.5, which implies that Duke will be playing from behind and passing more. Look for Murphy to approach his season average of 245 pass yards on Saturday.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Maalik Murphy MORE than 214.5 pass yards

QB Hajj-Malik Williams, UNLV

This season UNLV football has been in the news far more than anyone could have expected. It started last week with starting QB Matthew Sluka leaving the team citing "certain representations that were made" after he enrolled at UNLV not being upheld. Then after Hajj-Malik Williams took the reins and led the team to victory against Fresno State, UNLV entered The Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time in program history. It was an impressive first start for the Campbell University transfer, as his 13 for 16, 182 yards passing performance was far more efficient than any of Sluka's starts.

The reason I love this pick is because the Rebels are so committed to the run game. In fact, neither UNLV quarterback has attempted more than 18 passes in a game this season, as the team has run the ball on 72 percent of their plays. In this run-heavy scheme, we project Williams to finish with approximately 155 pass yards and find most of his fantasy production with his legs.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Hajj-Malik Williams LESS than 184.5 pass yards

QB Cade McConnell, UTEP

This week I found some value at the bottom of the Conference USA standings. With Skyler Locklear at quarterback, UTEP struggled to an 0-4 record, opening the door for McConnell to take over. McConnell has experience as the starter in the second half of the 2023 season, and although he completed only 53.5 percent of his passes, he got enough volume to average over 230 yards per game.

In Week 4 in relief of Locklear, McConnell went 19 for 29 for 220 yards. Following a Week 5 bye, McConnell should put up solid numbers on Thursday night against a Sam Houston team that ranks 68th in pass yards allowed.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Cade McConnell MORE than 200.5 pass yards

Week 5 Results:

DJ Uiagalelei more than 176.5 pass yards - win

Nicholas Singleton less than 79.5 rush yards - loss

Savion Williams more than 56.5 receiving yards - loss

Bonus Pick: Riley Leonard less than 175.5 pass yards - win

Overall Article Picks Record: 6-9

Bonus Picks: 2-0 (follow @TheSpatula300 on X for bonus picks)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.

