Squirrel White Injury: Could be back soon

White (undisclosed) has been practicing in a limited capacity and should return to full-time soon, Curt Weiler of Rivals.com reports.

White was limited to start the spring, but it appears he'll be a full-go well ahead of the 2025 campaign. White is expected to serve as one of Florida State's top wideouts after logging 34 receptions for 381 yards and two touchdowns last year at Tennessee.