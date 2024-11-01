FanDuel College Football DFS Picks: Saturday Main Slate for Week 10

This article is part of our FanDuel College Football series.

CFB FanDuel DFS Breakdown for Saturday Main Slate

As the calendar flips to November and the weather starts turning colder, the thick of conference play continues, and CFP spots are on the line each week. We catch some of the better games this weekend on the slate, including Ohio State-Penn State, though the 46.5 total for that contest isn't particularly appealing.

Miami (37.5) tops the expected scoring charts this week is Miami (37.5), with Clemson (36.0) and Iowa State (35.0) not far behind. Georgia (33.0) and SMU (32.5) are next in line, with a host of teams sitting in the 30-32 range as well.

Clemson-Louisville (61.5) also leads the way in terms of game totals and is the only contest surpassing 60 on the week. Oklahoma State-Arizona State and SMU-Pittsburgh are next in line at 57.5, with nine of the 14 games clocking in between the 51.5-57.5 total range, leaving numerous game options on the board.

In terms of potential blowouts, we have Miami as the largest favorite (-20.5) on the slate over Duke, while Tennessee (-17.5) is next in line. Oregon and Georgia (-14.5 each) are the only others favored by two touchdowns, but Iowa State also just misses the mark at -13.5.

For a full list of all odds, expected scores and more interesting stats, check out the link for the matchups page in the DFS Tools section below.

College Football DFS Weather (winds 15+ MPH, precip. chance 50-plus percent and hot/cold temps noted)

Ole Miss at Arkansas - Potential for storms and strong wind gusts

Arizona State at Oklahoma State - Potential for Thunderstorms during game time

USC at Washington - Possible showers early in the game

Pittsburgh at SMU - Remnants of thunderstorm early in game plus some potential for 25-plus MPH wind gusts and 15-plus MPH winds

Notable College Football Injuries/Absences for Week 10

QB

Kevin Jennings, SMU - Limited in practice this week but is expected to start

Kurtis Rourke, Indiana - Will start against Michigan State

Drew Allar, Penn State - James Franklin indicated early in the week it was "too early to tell" if Allar will play

Behren Morton, Texas Tech - Green light to play

RB

Ollie Gordon, Oklahoma State - Left late last week. Knowing him, I'd be surprised if he doesn't play

Ja'Quinden Jackson, Arkansas - Ruled out for Saturday

Carson Hansen, Iowa State - Was taken out last week, would be surprised if he doesn't go but worth monitoring

Montrell Johnson, Florida - Listed questionable on injury report

Demie Sumo-Karngbaye, Kentucky - Good to go this week

Chip Trayanum, Kentucky - Won't play this week

Maurice Turner, Louisville - Hasn't played since Week 2 and no clear timeline for his return

Jaquez Moore, Duke - Has ramped up in practice a bit but hasn't played meaningful snaps since Week 2. Could be saving up games to redshirt

WR

Tre Harris, Ole Miss - Listed questionable on injury report

Squirrel White, Tennessee - Clear of injury report

Eugene Wilson, Florida - Won't play this week

Kobe Hudson, UCF - Status uncertain for Saturday

Jake Bailey, SMU - Labeled day-to-day earlier in the week

Xavier Guillory, Arizona State - Sidelined last week due to hamstring injury. Status TBD

Gary Bryant, Oregon - Wasn't observed at Tuesday's practice. Has yet to play this year

Jared Brown, South Carolina - Listed probable but said to be a go this week

TE

Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss - Listed probable on injury report

Terrance Ferguson, Oregon - Practiced Tuesday, status worth watching for on Saturday's injury report

Benjamin Brahmer, Iowa State - Could play against Texas Tech, injury not too bad

College Football DFS Tools

Week 10 CFB DFS Plays on FanDuel

Quarterback

Cade Klubnik, Clemson ($11,800) vs. Louisville

Klubnik has come into his own this season under center and has amassed back-to-back 300-yard passing efforts. He hasn't found pay dirt as a runner in any of the last three games, but next on the docket is a Cardinals defense that has yielded a slate-high 478 rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks, also allowing five rushing scores, tying them for second-most. The Tigers rank near the top of the board in terms of points expected, and Louisville's run defense has kept opposing running backs in check. The recipe is there for another big day from Clemson's signal-caller.

Kurtis Rourke, Indiana ($9,500) at Michigan State

In a similar vein, Rourke is also quarterbacking a team expected to put up 30-plus points Saturday, and he faces a pass defense that has allowed each of its past four opponents to tally more fantasy points than average. While I don't expect Rourke to hit the highs of 40 and 80 percent above his average from Michigan and Iowa (thanks to poor quarterback play leading to low averages from those teams prior), something in the range of 10-20 percent above average is certainly attainable. The Spartans are another defense that has been stout against the run, holding all but one opponent under average this year, so Curt Cignetti may look to attack Sparty through the air in this one, and Rourke already has three 300-plus yard passing efforts under his belt, including two 300-plus yard showings in his last three games.

Will Rogers, Washington ($7,900) vs. USC

Rogers hasn't put on his best performances of late, posting a combined 11.28 FD points between the last two games. That said, those efforts came on the road against the likes of Indiana and Iowa, two defenses that have proven to be high-caliber so far this year. Rogers is averaging 16.0 FD points in his three games at home versus power conference opponents and 18.0 FD points per game overall on home turf. USC has also proven to be generous to opposing quarterbacks of late, allowing each of the last four to tally above-average outputs. The Huskies sport a 27.0 expected score and are slight underdogs in this one, so this could be a spot we see Rogers bounce back with a solid showing under center.

Running Back

The Top Dogs

Dylan Sampson, Tennessee ($11,400) vs. Kentucky

RJ Harvey, UCF ($11,200) vs. Arizona

While I highly considered including Cam Skattebo ($11,500) here as well, I'm going to stick with these two as my favorite plays atop the board. Arizona State has an expected score of 31 but faces an Oklahoma State defense that has been plain bad against both facets of the offense, making it a bit unpredictable where the production will all come from.

I like the odds for Sampson a lot more. Kentucky has allowed only 11.3 FD points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season and has held every single opposing QB 20-plus percent under average fantasy scoring. On the flip side, Kentucky's run defense has struggled mightily of late, allowing Florida and Auburn to run a combined 72 times for 470 yards and seven touchdowns in the last two games. There certainly appear to be some issues stopping the run, and Tennessee's expected 31.5 points places Sampson squarely in a position to benefit.

Harvey is in a somewhat similar situation, with each of the last five opposing QBs posting below-average fantasy output against Arizona, while three of the last four running back rooms have posted double-digit above-average fantasy scoring. UCF's quarterback situation is questionable as well, so I expected the Knights to lean on Harvey again Saturday to help them get to the 31.5 expected score.

The Mid-Tier Targets

Henry Parrish, Ole Miss ($8,700) at Arkansas

Jonah Coleman, Washington ($7,300) vs. USC

Parrish intrigues me the most here, and he's justifiably the more expensive of the pair. While Arkansas is mid-pack in fantasy points per game allowed versus running backs this season, the last three weeks have seen that ranking drop in a way. Tennessee, LSU and Mississippi State have each compiled 29.5-plus fantasy points against the Razorbacks, combining for 472 rushing yards and five rushing scores and adding six catches for 122 yards and another core as receivers out of the backfield. Parrish was listed on the SEC's injury report the past couple of weeks before being cleared to play, and he's not on it at all this week, so that suggests he's feeling good. Potentially stormy and windy weather could also work in his favor.

Coleman's raw fantasy production has seen a downward trend over the past couple of weeks, but that's understandable when the Huskies fell behind Iowa early and were playing catch-up the entire game. It was a somewhat similar situation last week, though the Huskies did keep it much closer, and we saw Coleman tote the rock a season-high 19 times against the Hoosiers for 104 yards. He's also a reliable weapon out of the backfield, and USC has been a mixed bag of good and bad against the run. The spread in this contest (USC-1.5) should keep Coleman involved, and this could be an opportunity for him to get back in the end zone. Note: I probably wouldn't pair Coleman with Howard. This is likely an either/or situation.

GPP Shot Plays

Carson Hansen ($6,900 - Likely questionable-to-probable) or Abu Sama ($5,600), Iowa State vs. Texas Tech

Mark Fletcher, Miami ($6,600) vs. Duke

Jadan Baugh, Florida ($6,500) vs. Georgia - If Montrell Johnson is out

Hansen seemed to be the hot hand last week and was reportedly taken out to ensure his health last week. He's got 20-plus FD points in two straight games and faces a Texas Tech defense that simply can't stop anything, so he's certainly worth a shot, assuming he's playing Saturday. Sama also showed some life when given a chance last week, rushing 10 times for 55 yards and adding two catches for another 34. If you're looking to get wild and take a shot with minimal roster percentage, maybe Sama sees similar involvement and makes the most of it.

Fletcher didn't put up huge numbers last week, but he notably matched Damien Martinez's 15 carries and turned it into 71 yards and a score himself. Fletcher figures to remain involved for a Miamia team with the highest expected score on the slate, and his salary tag could pay dividends if he could bust a run or two. Duke has also been really good against opposing quarterbacks, so perhaps the Hurricanes go a bit more ground-heavy this week.

Baugh's matchup is far from ideal, but he's coming off a five-touchdown game. He's playing alongside a true freshman at quarterback who clearly doesn't have the full trust to throw the ball, chucking it just 14 times last week against Kentucky. If Montrell Johnson, who is listed as questionable, misses the game, Baugh could be worth a shot even in a tough matchup. The Gators will need to score somehow, and on the ground seems the most likely candidate.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

The Top Dogs

Jayden Higgins ($9,500) and Jaylin Noel ($8,200), Iowa State vs. Texas Tech

Brennan Presley ($9,200) or Dhe'Zhaun Stribling ($7,700), Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State

Ja'Corey Brooks, Louisville ($9,000) at Clemson

Higgins and Noel are part of the onslaught expected from Iowa State on Saturday, and they are simply the two stable forces in the passing attack, each garnering over 30 percent of the target share in the last two games and 31.9 percent (Higgins) and 28.9 percent (Noel) on the year. Even if Iowa State pulls ahead in this one in the first half and switches to a run-heavy approach, the pair here should be involved to get them there. Texas Tech allows a slate-high 308.3 passing yards per game on the season, and these are by far the main targets to get the Cyclones to that total.

Presley is definitely the safer of the plays for Oklahoma State and is coming off a massive effort last week that saw him rack up 17 targets. Ollie Gordon also left the game late last week, so it remains to be seen how healthy he'll be for this one. Despite that, Vegas anticipates the Cowboys totaling a respectable 26.5 points Saturday. Presley should be heavily involved there, and Stribling has put some impressive games on the ledger as well, posting 25.2 and 32.9 FD points. However, he has just 2.5 combined FD points and six total targets in the last two weeks, so there's much more risk involved there.

Brooks is a combination of matchup and game script I like. while Louisville sports only an expected score of 25.5, it's enough where we could see the Cardinals' leading wideout wet his beak with a trip to the end zone against a Clemson defense that has allowed three of the last four wideout rooms to go double-digit percent above average in fantasy production, allowing 30.9 points per game to opposing wideouts on the year.

Mid-Tier Targets

Antonio Williams, Clemson ($8,600) vs. Louisville

Denzel Boston, Washington ($8,000) vs. USC

Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State ($7,900) at Oklahoma State

Williams may not qualify as mid-tier exactly, but I'm putting him here because I included some cheaper options above. He's facing a Louisville defense that has allowed 20 pass plays of 25 or more yards this season, and he's the big-play receiver I would target with Bryant Wesco still not at 100 percent. He's also a readable pairing with Klubnik if you want to go that route to give you two pieces of the Tiger pie.

You may be sensing a theme with the Huskies here. Boston is the guy I like for his explosive upside for the Huskies, and hes' facing a Trojans secondary that has allowed a combined 93.3 FD points to opposing wideout rooms in the last two games, well above the season 25.7 FD points per game average. I could see this one turning into a higher-scoring game than expected, and while the Trojans spread the football around, Washington's production is a bit more condensed, and Boston is one of the key components.

Tyson is finally where I decided to get in on Arizona State's offense. He sports a 39.0 percent target share over Arizona State's last two contests, and Oklahoma State's pass defense has been gashed repeatedly this year, allowing 8.2 yards per pass attempt and 248.9 passing yards per game (both third-worst on the slate). The game should remain close enough that the passing game remains part of the equation, and Tyson is clearly the top dog on that.

GPP Shot Plays

Jake Briningstool, Clemson ($6,300) vs. Louisville

Matthew Hibner, SMU ($4,800) vs. Pittsburgh

Briningstool hasn't had the consistency many had hoped for this season, but this seems like a good opportunity to get him involved again versus a Louisville defense that yielded a pair of touchdowns to Boston College tight ends last week. Briningstool is still a good talent at the position and could make his mark Saturday if you're looking for a cheaper pairing with Klubnik.

Hibner is the new No. 1 tight end for the Mustangs following the news that RJ Maryland has been ruled out for the season. In his first action as the leading man last week, he tallied four catches for 39 yards on six targets against Duke. This week, he faces a Pitt defense that has yielded a slate-worst 12.4 FD points per game against opposing tight ends. This could be a good spot for Hibner to get involved and potentially find pay dirt for the first time in his career.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Benzine plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Crispy272001, DraftKings: Crispy27.