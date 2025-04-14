College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tanner Koziol headshot

Tanner Koziol News: Could be on the move

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Koziol is considering to re-enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after recently landing with Wisconsin, Colten Bartholomew of Wisconsin State Journal reports.

Koziol has been absent from practices for over 10 days and was mentioned as a possible transfer portal addition after recently committing to the Badgers. The Ball State transfer was expected to be an important part of this offense after posting 94 receptions for 839 yards and eight touchdowns across 12 gams.

Tanner Koziol
Wisconsin
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now