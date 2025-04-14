Tanner Koziol News: Could be on the move

Koziol is considering to re-enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after recently landing with Wisconsin, Colten Bartholomew of Wisconsin State Journal reports.

Koziol has been absent from practices for over 10 days and was mentioned as a possible transfer portal addition after recently committing to the Badgers. The Ball State transfer was expected to be an important part of this offense after posting 94 receptions for 839 yards and eight touchdowns across 12 gams.