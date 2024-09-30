CFB Waiver Wire: Players to Pick Up Week 6

This article is part of our CFB Waiver Wire series.

70+ Club in Upcoming Slate: Here are the college games that have opened up with an over/under closest to the 70-point mark, which means a plethora of fantasy points. Enjoy these barn burners and roster some players in these games if you can.

First, though, here are the guys who came through last week and may still be available in your leagues:

Welcome back to the college football waiver wire watch. Throughout the college football season, I'll pick two guys from every conference who either caught my eye in the previous week or have an upcoming favorable matchup. As always, I'll answer any questions or comments in the comments section below.

First, though, here are the guys who came through last week and may still be available in your leagues:

Alonza Barnett, QB, JMU (43.2 points)

Brendan Sorsby, QB, Cincinnati (40.2 points)

Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson (36.0 points)

Blake Horvath, QB, Navy (31.4 points)

Kalel Mullings, RB, Michigan (26.1 points)

Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana (25.5 points)

Tanner Koziol, TE, Ball State (22.8 points)

Marcel Reed, QB, Texas A&M (21.8 points)

JMU D/ST (21.5 points)

Luke Grimm, WR, Kansas (20.5 points)

KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR, Auburn (18.7 points)

Caden Chittenden, K, UNLV (11.0 points)

65.5 points - West Virginia at Oklahoma State

65.5 points - Utah State at Boise State

64.5 points - Pittsburgh at North Carolina

62.5 points - South Alabama at Arkansas State

62.5 points - Texas Tech at Arizona

60.5 points - Tennessee at Arkansas

*Fantasy Points referenced are in DraftKings format.

**To qualify for recommendations, players must be rostered in fewer than 50 percent of Fantrax Leagues

AAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Bryson Daily, QB, Army (18 Percent Rostered)

Army is undefeated and one of the big reasons why is their dynamic run-first quarterback. The experienced senior is averaging 32.0 fantasy points per game and is rushing the ball an average of 20.5 times per game. This has allowed him to have three rushing scores in each of his last two games. With Tulsa, UAB and East Carolina on the slate over the next three weeks, he should continue to eat from a fantasy perspective. RB/WR Noah Short (17 percent rostered) is also a target this week.

Eli Heidenreich, RB, Navy (34 Percent Rostered)

Can you believe that both Army and Navy are undefeated? With that in mind, we need to have a recommendation from each school. since QB Blake Horvath (57 percent rostered) no longer qualifies for this list, let's go to the next best thing in Heidenreich. Surprisingly enough, he's been a beast on the receiving end with 15 catches (on 20 targets) for 348 yards and five touchdowns. At this point, there's no reason to think he won't have a touchdown reception for the fifth game in a row.

Week 5 Rewind: Navy QB Blake Horvath (31.4 points - 9/11, 225 YDS, 2 TD, 13 ATT, 84 YDS, 1 TD) & Tulsa RB Anthony Watkins (6.9 points - 9 ATT, 32 YDS, 1/1 TAR, 27 YDS)

ACC Waiver Wire Pickups

Ja'Corey Brooks, WR, Louisville (45 Percent Rostered)

Even with Caullin Lacy (82 percent rostered) back in the lineup versus Notre Dame, Brooks was the top fantasy performer with five grabs (on eight targets) for 71 yards and two touchdowns. Lacy also had five grabs (on eight targets) but did not have the scores. Brooks is well on his way to having a career year. Upcoming games against SMU, Virginia and Miami could all be shootouts with more scoring opportunities.

Star Thomas, RB, Duke (18 Percent Rostered)

Thomas is a hidden gem at Duke with three straight 100-yard rushing games. The New Mexico State transfer is perhaps the only reason they were able to hold off North Carolina this past week as he had 32 total touches for 211 yards and two touchdowns on his way to a career-high 38.1 fantasy points. Thomas is a sneaky good receiver as he had 34 catches (on 44 targets) in his 28 games at New Mexico State.

Week 5 Rewind: Clemson QB Cade Klubnik (36.0 points - 15/31, 255 YDS, 4 TD, 1 INT, 7 ATT, 48 YDS, 1 TD) & Boston College RB Treshaun Ward (5.5 points - 6 ATT, 20 YDS, 1/3 TAR, 25 YDS)

BIG 12 Waiver Wire Pickups

De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, Oklahoma State (42 Percent Rostered)

Stribling has been one of the most consistent fantasy receivers in the nation with at least eight targets in every single game. He's been awesome on his 42 total targets with 27 catches for 502 yards and three touchdowns, good enough for 12.0 yards per target. Oklahoma State's defense has been a liability this season which means Stribling is going to continue to see consistent looks. Their upcoming game with West Virginia has the highest over/under on the Vegas board.

Kole Taylor, TE, West Virginia (18 Percent Rostered)

Taylor has at least three targets in each of the Mountaineers' first four games. He was a big part of their passing game in 2023 with 35 grabs (on 62 targets) for 444 yards and four touchdowns. With a showdown at Oklahoma State that could feature a lot of scoring, I think Taylor would be a great addition this week. As Big 12 play ratchets up, he should continue to get more targets as well.

Week 5 Rewind: Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby (40.2 points - 31/45, 426 YDS, 4 TD, 1 INT, 12 ATT, 52 YDS) & Kansas WR Luke Grimm (20.5 points - 6/7 TAR, 85 YDS, 1 TD)

Big Ten Waiver Wire Pickups

Drew Allar, QB, Penn State (42 Percent Rostered)

Penn State recently had a hard-fought battle with Illinois and now that they've made it through that game undefeated, it's time to get Allar going again. Before that defensive struggle, Allar was averaging 27.6 fantasy points per game. He won't see nearly as much resistance against UCLA and USC over the next two weeks, which should set up well for fantasy investors.

Cam Porter, RB, Northwestern (19 Percent Rostered)

There's some hesitation here as Porter missed the Wildcats' last game against Washington with a lower-body injury. The injury is expected to be short-term, so if Porter is announced back, he's worth an add when the team plays Indiana and Maryland over the next two weeks. Neither of those defenses are great run-stoppers, so if Porter can get back to the lineup, he can have fantasy success. Northwestern desperately needs their best player back as well as they couldn't move the ball at all versus Washington.

Week 5 Rewind: Indiana QB Kurtis Rourke (25.5 points - 22/33, 359 YDS, 3 TD, 2 INT, 5 ATT, -9 YDS, 1 FL) & Michigan RB Kalel Mullings (26.1 points - 24 ATT, 111 YDS, 2 TD)

C-USA Waiver Wire Pickups

Tyler Huff, QB, Jacksonville State (10 Percent Rostered)

There are only two games on the C-USA slate in Week 6, so not a ton to choose from. Nonetheless, there are still some studs and Huff is one of those guys. Since taking over the starting job in Week 2, he's averaging 28.7 fantasy points per game. He's had double-digit carries in all three of those games and has been better than anticipated through the air with a 71.4 percent completion rate. He should be able to handle some weak competition in the conference over the next month.

Jay Ducker, RB, Sam Houston State (5 Percent Rostered)

Ducker, a Memphis transfer, had his breakout game against Texas State as he rumbled for 69 yards and a career-high three touchdowns on 14 carries. With so much success around the goal line, it's likely the Bearkats stick with the hot hand when they play at UTEP this week. If Ducker can continue to receive 15+ carries each week, he's worth investing in for your fantasy team.

Week 5 Rewind: NMST RB Seth McGowan (14.2 points - 10 ATT, 74 YDS, 3/4 TAR, 38 YDS) & Liberty WR Reese Smith (*DNP - Game Cancelled)

MAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Tucker Gleason, QB, Toledo (34 Percent Rostered)

The Rockets play Miami of Ohio and Buffalo in their next two games, two of the most fantasy-friendly defenses in the conference. Against better competition, Gleason has been solid, scoring 23.6 fantasy points per game. He's completing a career-high 60.7 percent of his passes and has 12 total touchdowns compared to just two interceptions. It's worth noting he had four total turnovers in Toledo's last loss at Western Kentucky, but he did have a bye week to put that performance behind him.

Jaden Nixon, RB, Western Michigan (5 Percent Rostered)

Until Jalen Buckley (93 percent rostered) returns from an undisclosed injury, Nixon needs to be added in all fantasy formats. In Buckley's starting spot, Nixon has 40 rushes for 335 yards and three touchdowns over the Broncos' last two games. That type of workhorse volume has resulted in 30.5 fantasy points per game. Even when Buckley returns, Nixon has done enough to carve out a role in this offense.

Week 5 Rewind: Ball State TE Tanner Koziol (22.8 points - 9/9 TAR, 78 YDS, 1 TD) & Central Michigan WR Chris Parker (5.8 points - 3/7 TAR, 28 YDS)

Mountain West Waiver Wire Pickups

Hajj-Malik Williams, QB, UNLV (7 Percent Rostered)

Hello, Mr. Williams. The Campbell transfer posted 40.2 fantasy points in his starting debut with the undefeated Rebels. I guess QB Matthew Sluka's (26 percent rostered) NIL scandal will not impact this offense as they were truly dominant against Fresno State. Williams is a dual-threat QB and he has favorable matchups over the next two weeks against Syracuse and Utah State.

Matt Lauter, TE, Boise State (3 Percent Rostered)

Lauter has been the Broncos' best receiver in their last two games with a combined 11 catches (on 13 targets) for 187 yards and three touchdowns. That's more production than he had in all of the 2023 season in seven games of action. Boise State is going to have a target on their back from other Mountain West teams, so I like Lauter to continue to get a handful of targets as the Broncos look to stay on the national radar for the top group of five playoff spots.

Week 5 Rewind: Boise State QB Maddux Madsen (16.4 points - 12/21, 184 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT, 3 ATT, 20 YDS) & New Mexico WR Luke Wysong (11.2 points - 5/9 TAR, 47 YDS, 1 ATT, 15 YDS)

SEC Waiver Wire Pickups

Graham Mertz, QB, Florida (27 Percent Rostered)

We've been down this road before. It didn't work out well in the season opener against Miami as Mertz had just 2.9 fantasy points before leaving with an injury. This time around is different as he had 28.4 fantasy points and four total touchdowns at Mississippi State in Week 4. Coming off a bye, he will get to play Central Florida this week, who just gave up over 20 fantasy points to Colorado's quarterback in a loss. When healthy, Mertz has looked good while completing 75.0 percent of his passes.

Jam Miller, RB, Alabama (48 Percent Rostered)

In what has been a competitive non-conference schedule for the Crimson Tide, Miller has ripped off four straight games with a touchdown despite having just 9.0 touches per game. Typically, this wouldn't be the kind of volume you're looking to add to your fantasy team for a running back, however, Alabama goes up against Vanderbilt this week and there's a good chance Miller surpasses his season average for touches in what's expected to be a blowout.

Week 5 Rewind: Auburn WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (18.7 points - 5/7 TAR, 77 YDS, 1 TD) & Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed (21.8 points - 11/22, 163 YDS, 2 TD, 10 ATT, 13 YDS, 1 TD)

Sun Belt Waiver Wire Pickups

Alonza Barnett, QB, JMU (39 Percent Rostered)

Barnett is no one-trick pony as he went for over 40+ fantasy points for the second week in a row. He followed up his 60.4 fantasy points at North Carolina with 43.2 fantasy points against Ball State. He's accounted for an insane 13 total touchdowns in his last two games. With an upcoming game at Louisiana-Monroe and a relatively soft schedule in the Sun Belt, he has the potential to be a player that propels you to the fantasy playoffs and beyond.

Elijah Davis, RB, Louisiana-Lafayette (3 Percent Rostered)

Davis has been the Ragin' Cajuns best running back this season at 13.6 fantasy points per game. Over his last three games, he's averaging 8.4 yards per carry on 11.0 rushing attempts per game. With that kind of explosiveness, he's been able to notch three touchdowns, which matched his career production as he played in just four games during his true freshman season. This team would be smart to get Davis the ball more and it's only a matter of time before he receives double-digit carries every week.

Week 5 Rewind: JMU QB Alonza Barnett (43.2 points - 20/28, 280 YDS, 5 TD, 10 ATT, 60 YDS, 1 TD) & ULL TE Terrance Carter (2.3 points - 1/3 TAR, 14 YDS)

INDEPENDENTS & PAC-12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Skyler Bell, WR, UConn (14 Percent Rostered)

Bell went off on Buffalo with 42.3 fantasy points, which was a career performance for the transfer from Wisconsin. He couldn't be stopped on his six catches for 153 yards and three touchdowns. The experienced receiver is averaging 6.4 targets per game and 15.6 yards per target. That sets up nicely for when the Huskies play Temple, one of the worst teams in all of FBS. There's a great chance he will follow up his breakout performance with another solid game.

Week 5 Rewind: Washington State RB Wayshawn Parker (3.5 points - 11 ATT, 35 YDS, 0/2 TAR)

DEFENSE & KICKER RECOMMENDATIONS

Defense

Oregon State (vs. Colorado State) - The Beavers have been surprisingly good on the defensive side this year at 8.12 fantasy points per game. They shut out San Diego State a few weeks ago and could have similar success against Colorado State. They are rostered in three percent of leagues.

UConn (vs. Temple) - This recommendation isn't for the faint of the heart; however, the Huskies have been good. Temple is one of the worst teams in FBS and Connecticut's defense is available in nearly all leagues.

Toledo (vs. Miami of Ohio) - Time for some MACtion. You could do a lot worse than the Rockets D/ST. They have been awesome on the defensive line with 12 sacks, which should create problems for the Redhawks. They are rostered in just three percent of leagues.

Week 5 Rewind: JMU vs. Ball State (21.5 points - 7 PA, 5 SK, 3 TA, 1 TD), Boston College vs WKU (9.5 points - 20 PA, 3 SK, 3 TA), & USC vs. Wisconsin (8.0 points - 21 PA, 2 TA, 1 TD)

Kicker

Caden Chittenden, UNLV - Let's stick with our star kicker from a week ago as he's had three straight double-digit fantasy performances. He's available in 87 percent of leagues.

Ben Sauls, Pittsburgh - Sauls has been one of the best kickers in the nation at 10.75 fantasy points per game. He's rostered in just 41 percent of leagues and is a perfect 7-for-7 on field goal attempt this season.

Will Bettridge, Virginia - Bettridge and the Cavs were off this past week, so you may be able to scoop this reliable kicker off the wire. He's averaging 9.25 fantasy points per game and is available in 99 percent of leagues.

Week 5 Rewind: UNLV Caden Chittenden (11.0 points - 1/1 FG, 8/8 XP), Kansas State Chris Tennant (6.0 points - 6/6 XP), & JMU Noe Ruelas (6.0 points - 6/7 XP)

SUMMARY & TOP RECOMMENDATIONS

Utilizing the two players for each conference above, here are my top recommendations for the week by position:

QB: JMU Alonza Barnett, UNLV Hajj-Malik Williams, JACST Tyler Huff

RB: DUKE Star Thomas, SAMHU Jay Ducker, WESTMI Jaden Nixon

WR: UCONN Skyler Bell, OKST De'Zhaun Stribling, LOU Ja'Corey Brooks

TE: WVU Kole Taylor, BOISE Matt Lauter

D/ST: Oregon State (vs. Colorado State), Toledo (vs. Miami of Ohio), UConn (vs. Temple)

K: PITT Ben Sauls, UNLV Caden Chittenden, UVA Will Bettridge

