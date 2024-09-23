CFB Waiver Wire: Players to Pick Up Week 5

This article is part of our CFB Waiver Wire series.

70+ Club in Upcoming Slate: Here are the college games that have opened up with an over/under closest to the 70-point mark, which means a plethora of fantasy points. Enjoy these barn burners and roster some players in these games if you can.

First, though, here are the guys who came through last week and may still be available in your leagues:

Welcome back to the college football waiver wire watch. Throughout the college football season, I'll pick two guys from every conference who either caught my eye in the previous week or have an upcoming favorable matchup. As always, I'll answer any questions or comments in the comments section below.

Eli Holstein, QB, Pittsburgh (43.2 points)

Josh Hoover, QB, TCU (32.1 points)

Fluff Bothwell, RB, South Alabama (26.6 points)

Tyler Huff, QB, Jacksonville State (26.1 points)

Luke Wysong, WR, New Mexico (26.1 points)

Pat Bryant, WR, Illinois (24.4 points)

Billy Edwards, QB, Maryland (23.6 points)

Dante Wright, WR, Temple (23.6 points)

Anthony Hankerson, RB, Oregon State (23.4 points)

Tucker Gleason, QB, Toledo (22.6 points)

Collin Rogers, K, SMU (16.0 points)

Blake Craig, K, Missouri (12.0 points)

South Carolina D/ST (12.0 points)

69.0 points - Tulsa at North Texas

65.5 points - South Alabama at LSU

64.5 points - Washington State at Boise State

63.5 points - Colorado at UCF

63.5 points - Liberty at Appalachian State

63.0 points - USF at Tulane

61.5 points - Mississippi State at Texas

61.5 points - Middle Tennessee at Memphis

*Fantasy Points referenced are in DraftKings format.

**To qualify for recommendations, players must be rostered in fewer than 50 percent of Fantrax Leagues

AAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Blake Horvath, QB, Navy (9 Percent Rostered)

Horvath had a ridiculous 66.1 fantasy points this past weekend as Navy pulled off a shocking 56-44 win over Memphis. There's been absolutely no defense played against the Midshipmen over their last two games as Horvath has 10 total touchdowns on 47 total attempts (21 passes and 27 rushes). This scoring rate is by no means sustainable, however, he's a play at UAB this week.

Anthony Watkins, RB, Tulsa (18 Percent Rostered)

Since most of North Texas' playmakers are rostered in more than 50 percent of leagues, this is the best opportunity to get a piece of the game with the highest Vegas over/under on the entire slate. QB Kirk Francis (11 percent rostered) is also a recommendation, but I like Watkins even more because I think the Hurricanes' best shot is to slow down the tempo of the game. That should result in Watkins getting double-digit touches, which he has in his last three games. The senior back also has a touchdown in three of four games already this year.

Week 4 Rewind: Army RB Kanye Udoh (2.4 points - 8 ATT, 24 YDS) & Temple WR Dante Wright (23.6 points - 3/4 TAR, 116 YDS, 1 TD)

ACC Waiver Wire Pickups

Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson (44 Percent Rostered)

Here's the prospect Clemson has been waiting for over the last few years. Over the last two games, Klubnik has 11 total touchdowns, including three on the ground. I think we can give him a pass for his 3.0 fantasy points against a tough Georgia defense in Week 1, as he's averaging 42.0 fantasy points per game against defenses not from the SEC. Klubnik is an excellent play over the next month of the season with Stanford, Florida State, Wake Forest and Virginia.

Treshaun Ward, RB, Boston College (38 Percent Rostered)

Ward has at least 20 fantasy points in three of his four games this year. The Kansas State transfer is averaging 6.4 yards per carry and has four total touchdowns through four games. The Eagles should be a lot for Western Kentucky to handle this week, so I like Ward to have his second 100-yard rushing performance in a row. He's also a solid play at Virginia the following week.

Week 4 Rewind: Pittsburgh QB Eli Holstein (43.2 points - 16/24, 247 YDS, 3 TD, 9 ATT, 93 YDS, 2 TD) & Virginia TE Tyler Neville (5.1 points - 2/3 TAR, 31 YDS)

BIG 12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Brendan Sorsby, QB, Cincinnati (42 Percent Rostered)

It's probably time to start taking this Cincinnati team seriously since they are 3-1. Their only loss came by one point against a decent Pittsburgh team. They recently dominated Houston 34-0 where Sorsby had 21.9 fantasy points. He has 11 total touchdowns and zero turnovers, so he couldn't be hotter going into the thick of the Big 12 schedule. The upcoming game at Texas Tech could be a back-and-forth battle.

Luke Grimm, WR, Kansas (27 Percent Rostered)

When analyzing by target share, Grimm has been Kansas' No. 1 receiver with an average of 37 percent of the team's targets going his way each week. He's been good with those opportunities at 19.9 fantasy points per game, including four total touchdowns. He even added his first rushing score of his career at West Virginia. QB Jalon Daniels (68 percent rostered) has struggled with turnovers, but that shouldn't hinder Grimm from making an impact most weeks.

Week 4 Rewind: TCU QB Josh Hoover (32.1 points - 28/43, 396 YDS, 3 TD, 2 INT, 4 ATT, -7 YDS, 1 TD, 2 FL) & Oklahoma State WR De'Zhaun Stribling (8.0 points - 3/8 TAR, 50 YDS)

Big Ten Waiver Wire Pickups

Kurtis Rourke, QB, Indiana (31 Percent Rostered)

Rourke is having no problems adjusting to life in the Big Ten conference, scoring 23.3 fantasy points per game. The Ohio transfer has 10 total touchdowns and zero turnovers through four games. While Indiana has yet to play a good team, they aren't playing one over the next two weeks either. Rourke should be a viable play against Maryland and Northwestern over the next two weeks.

Kalel Mullings, RB, Michigan (26 Percent Rostered)

I guess it doesn't matter whether Jim Harbaugh is the coach or not, Michigan finds success by committing to the run game. Mullings has been unstoppable in games against Arkansas State and USC with 32 carries for 312 yards and four touchdowns. Both Donovan Edwards (100 percent rostered) and Mullings should be in fantasy starting lineups every week.

Week 4 Rewind: Maryland QB Billy Edwards (23.6 points - 28/32, 328 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT, 3 ATT, 5 YDS) & Illinois WR Pat Bryant (24.4 points - 5/8 TAR, 74 YDS, 2 TD)

C-USA Waiver Wire Pickups

Seth McGowan, RB, New Mexico State (19 Percent Rostered)

McGowan has received double-digit touches in every single game this year. The talented Oklahoma transfer is just waiting to break out and this could be the week as the Aggies are underdogs at home against a bad New Mexico defense. I believe he has a high floor because of his versatile play. His upside is tremendous.

Reese Smith, WR, Liberty (0 Percent Rostered)

Liberty's offense has been hard to read for the 2024 season. This is more of a speculative recommendation after Smith garnered nine targets this past week against East Carolina. He took full advantage of those looks with six catches for 80 yards and three touchdowns, which was good enough for 32 fantasy points. Appalachian State's defense has struggled early in the season, so Liberty should be able to have a big week. WR Treon Sibley (52 percent rostered) is right outside of qualifying for this spot.

Week 4 Rewind: Jacksonville State QB Tyler Huff (26.1 points - 14/16, 236 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT, 11 ATT, 77 YDS, 1 TD) & Liberty RB Billy Lucas (5.9 points - 11 ATT, 59 YDS)

MAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Tanner Koziol, TE, Ball State (34 Percent Rostered)

Through three games, Koziol is arguably the best tight end in the country on a per-game basis with 18.7 fantasy points per game. He has 20 catches (on 25 targets) for 211 yards and two touchdowns. He's the Cardinals' best receiver and should be rostered in way more leagues. Once Ball State starts playing the MAC schedule, Koziol should eat even more.

Chris Parker, WR, Central Michigan (0 Percent Rostered)

Parker has been the Chippewas' best receiver so far with 12.4 fantasy points per game. Central Michigan has an intriguing matchup with San Diego State this week, which Vegas has at an even spread. For fantasy purposes, you're always looking for a game where it could be extremely competitive. For that reason, Parker is worth a dart throw this week.

Week 4 Rewind: Toledo QB Tucker Gleason (22.6 points - 19/33, 200 YDS, 2 TD, 2 INT, 12 ATT, 46 YDS, 1 TD, 2 FL) & Miami (OH) WR Cade McDonald (9.2 points - 4/8 TAR, 52 YDS)

Mountain West Waiver Wire Pickups

Maddux Madsen, QB, Boise State (14 Percent Rostered)

Time to check out Madsen for the first time this season after he rolled off 26.7 fantasy points with four total touchdowns against Portland State. The redshirt sophomore surprisingly beat out Malachi Nelson (28 percent rostered) for the starting job and some people are holding on to hope the USC transfer wins the job back. We'll know whether the Broncos made the right choice or not when they host a red-hot Washington State team late on Saturday Night.

Luke Wysong, WR, New Mexico (39 Percent Rostered)

Wysong delivered last week with a season-high 15 targets and his second 100-yard receiving game of the season. No reason to get off him now since he's still rostered in fewer than 50 percent of leagues. He's my priority add at the wide receiver position as he's been one of the best in the country with 30 grabs (on 47 targets) for 407 yards and a touchdown. They'll go up against New Mexico State this week and Wysong is going for four straight games with double-digit targets.

Week 4 Rewind: New Mexico WR Luke Wysong (26.1 points - 10/15 TAR, 126 YDS, 2 ATT, 5 YDS) & Utah State QB Bryson Barnes (0.0 points - *Did Not Start. Spencer Petras returned and scored 18.5 fantasy points)

SEC Waiver Wire Pickups

KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR, Auburn (28 Percent Rostered)

Lambert-Smith has made a successful jump from the Big Ten to the SEC with 19.7 fantasy points per game. He was fantastic against Arkansas with five catches (on eight targets) for 156 yards and two touchdowns. With an upcoming game against Oklahoma, it's likely Auburn is going to need to throw the ball early and often, so I like Lambert-Smith this week.

Conner Weigman or Marcel Reed, QB, Texas A&M (45 OR 9 Percent Rostered)

The cool part about this is that both Aggies quarterbacks qualify for the waiver wire watch. Weigman has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury and Reed has averaged 26.7 fantasy points in his absence. Whatever quarterback gets the nod this week should have the opportunity to shine against a mediocre Arkansas defense. Just make sure to stay up to date on the news of which guy will receive the start.

Week 4 Rewind: Texas QB Arch Manning (15.9 points - 15/29, 258 YDS, 2 TD, 2 INT, 1 ATT, -4 YDS) & Mississippi State WR Kevin Coleman (8.8 points - 6/7 TAR, 19 YDS, 1 ATT, 9 YDS)

Sun Belt Waiver Wire Pickups

Alonza Barnett, QB, James Madison (6 Percent Rostered)

Hello to the Dukes' new quarterback. He exploded for 60.4 fantasy points at North Carolina. The redshirt sophomore racked up 487 yards of offense with seven total touchdowns. That's more production than he had in his entire collegiate career before this standout performance. I'm not sure you can go on the road and have that type of performance as a fluke game, so let's bet on him having more great weeks in the Sun Belt conference. Perfect timing as the Dukes take on a bad Ball State team this week.

Terrance Carter, TE, Louisiana-Lafayette (1 Percent Rostered)

Carter has at least three catches and three targets in all three of his games this year. With two touchdowns already on the season, he's going to significantly surpass the three scores he had during the 2023 season. Moreover, the Ragin' Cajuns play Wake Forest, Southern Miss, Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina over the next four games, which all are favorable matchups for targets to the tight end.

Week 4 Rewind: South Alabama RB Fluff Bothwell (26.6 points - 14 ATT, 116 YDS, 0/1 TAR) & Appalachian State TE Eli Wilson (0.0 points - 0/1 TAR)

INDEPENDENTS & PAC-12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Wayshawn Parker, RB, Washington State (35 Percent Rostered)

The Cougars have been a lot of fun to watch this year and take their exciting 4-0 record to Boise State this week. Washington State has a true freshman as their lead back and he has double-digit touches in each of his last three games. He's averaging 14.5 fantasy points per game and he'll get fed plenty of volume as the Cougars try to pull off the upset on the blue turf.

Week 4 Rewind: Oregon State RB Anthony Hankerson (23.4 points - 20 ATT, 89 YDS, 2 TD, 2/2 TAR, 5 YDS)

DEFENSE & KICKER RECOMMENDATIONS

Defense

James Madison (vs. Ball State) - The Dukes have been the fourth-best defense in all of college football at 15.17 fantasy points per game. Rostered in just 11 percent of leagues.

Boston College (vs. Western Kentucky) - The Eagles should be able to dominate the Hilltoppers and are available in 97 percent of leagues.

USC (vs. Wisconsin) - The Badgers are without their starting QB and USC gets to return home where they will be more comfortable. Available in 98 percent of leagues.

Week 4 Rewind: Indiana vs. Charlotte (6.0 points - 14 PA, 1 TA), South Carolina vs. Akron (12.0 points - 7 PA, 2 SK, 1 TA), & Army vs. Rice (9.0 points - 14 PA, 2 TA, 1 Safety)

Kicker

Caden Chittenden, UNLV - Averaging 11.67 fantasy points per game and available in 95 percent of leagues. Was on a bye last week, so probably can be added right away.

Chris Tennant, Kansas State - The Wildcats have struggled on offense and are run-heavy, which sets up well for field goal opportunities. Rostered in just nine percent of leagues.

Noe Ruelas, James Madison - James Madison is so much fun, so why wouldn't we recommend them here as well? They are available in 99 percent of leagues and averaging 9.0 fantasy points per game.

Week 4 Rewind: Missouri Blake Craig (12.0 points - 3/6 FG, 3/3 XP), Notre Dame Mitch Jeter (4.0 points - 4/4 XP), & SMU Collin Rogers (16.0 points - 3/4 FG, 7/7 XP)

SUMMARY & TOP RECOMMENDATIONS

Utilizing the two players for each conference above, here are my top recommendations for the week by position:

QB: JMU Alonza Barnett, CLEM Cade Klubnik, NAVY Blake Horvath

RB: MICH Kalel Mullings, WAST Wayshawn Parker, NMST Seth McGowan

WR: NM Luke Wysong, AUB KeAndre Lambert-Smith, KAN Luke Grimm

TE: BALL Tanner Koziol, ULLAF Terrance Carter

D/ST: JMU (vs. Ball State), BC (vs. Western Kentucky), USC (vs. Wisconsin)

K: KSU Chris Tennant, UNLV Caden Chittenden, JMU Noe Ruelas

Be sure to check out our college football custom rankings and our player rankings cheat sheet for up-to-date season-long rankings, as well as our college football weekly rankings to help guide your lineup decisions. During the season, our college football DFS optimizer and value report are powerful tools to help build DFS lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel.