Trech Kekahuna headshot

Trech Kekahuna Injury: Out for spring, probable for fall

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Kekahuna (lower body) is out for the remainder of Wisconsin's spring practice but is expected to be available for fall camp, Evan Flood of 247Sports reports.

Unfortunately for Kekahuna, it appears he suffered a lower-body injury during one of Wisconsin's spring practice sessions, as their first has already been finished even before the announcement occurred. Fortunately for him, being expected to be available for fall camp suggests his availability status will be probable multiple months after the spring.

Trech Kekahuna
Wisconsin
