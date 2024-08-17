2024 Big Ten Conference Preview: Sleepers, Busts and All-Conference Teams

This article is part of our Conference Preview series.

The new-look Big Ten is finally here, with Oregon, Washington, USC and UCLA finally entering the fray in 2024. For some, these schools still carry their reputations from the Pac-12 as pass-happy offenses that are physically weaker in the trenches. Squaring up with the Big Ten's traditional cold weather, ground-and-pound programs will be a challenge. But, there's plenty of rushing and receiving talent among both the new entrants and the traditional powers in the Big Ten – even if the conference doesn't feature as many proven star quarterbacks as in years past.

Big Ten All-Conference Fantasy Teams

All-Big Ten First Team (overall position rank)

QB: Dillon Gabriel, Oregon (2)

RB: Darius Taylor, Minnesota (7)

RB: Jordan James, Oregon (8)

WR: Tez Johnson, Oregon (6)

WR: Evan Stewart, Oregon (7)

WR: Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State (13)

TE: Colston Loveland, Michigan (4)

All-Big Ten Second Team

QB: Will Howard, Ohio State (19)

RB: Donovan Edwards, Michigan (16)

RB: TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State (19)

WR: Will Pauling, Wisconsin (15)

WR: Denzel Boston, Washington (41)

WR: Daniel Jackson, Minnesota (48)

TE: Luke Lachey, Iowa (5)

All-Big Ten Third Team

QB: Miller Moss, USC (32)

RB: Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State (20)

RB: Kyle Monangai, Rutgers (26)

WR: Jeremiah Hunter, Washington (53)

WR: Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State (61)

WR: Elijah Sarratt, Indiana (66)

TE: Tyler Warren, Penn State (12)

2024 Big Ten Sleepers

RB: Noah Whittington, Oregon

Whittington is one of the forgotten studs in Oregon's star-studded depth chart. The redshirt senior logged a career-high 779 yards on 139 carries while serving as the No.2 running back behind Bucky Irving in 2022. Whittington was on track for a similarly productive campaign last year before suffering a torn ACL in late September. That opened the door for power rusher Jordan James to step up and fill the role behind Irving last year. James is now expected to be not only the team's lead back but also one of the most productive players in the Big Ten this season. However, I think Whittington should push James hard for playing time in 2024.

The 5-foot-8 redshirt senior managed a full recovery in just six months and returned to full participation this spring. Whittington also poses a bigger threat in the passing game, as he caught 10 passes over just three games before going down last season. With Heisman favorite Dillon Gabriel and a retinue of dangerous pass catchers in tow, the Ducks are going to be extremely difficult to defend. Adding in another dynamic playmaker like Whittington will only make the Ducks' offense that much more dangerous. There'll be opportunities for explosive plays all over the field for this crew. Between his value as both a rusher and receiver, don't be surprised if Whittington ends up as one of the most-productive running backs in the Big Ten this season.

WR: Duce Robinson, USC

Head coach Lincoln Riley has a big task on his hands this season: replacing Caleb Williams and a bevy of skill talent that left USC for the NFL Draft. The first player everyone will point to is 5-foot-10 speedster Zachariah Branch – the team's top returning receiver from last season and the headliner for a group of highly talented sophomores. Robinson is the next name to know among that group. The 6-foot-6 Arizona native was the nation's top-rated tight end in the 2023 recruiting class, and he actually wound up playing more as a wide receiver during his true freshman campaign. Robinson's production was up and down as the offense often struggled to find any consistency for much of last season. But, he flashed his potential early and late in the year, finishing with 16 catches for 351 yards. Branch's value is well known and it's reflected in his preseason projection. Meanwhile, Robinson is currently projected as the team's 4th-most productive wideout behind Ja'Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon. Betting on Robinson's upside and athleticism could pay dividends for fantasy players able to scoop him up in the late rounds of their draft.



WR: Trech Kekahuna, Wisconsin

Kekahuna is the top breakout candidate for the Badgers – even though he'll technically show up as a backup on the team's preseason depth chart. The redshirt freshman was one of Luke Fickell's first significant recruiting wins at Wisconsin, as he initially committed under former head coach Paul Chyst before recommitting shortly after Fickell was hired in 2022. Kekahuna barely saw the field in 2023 while backing up standout slot receiver Will Pauling. But, he delivered when he got his chance in the ReliaQuest Bowl, catching four passes for 64 yards. Offensive coordinator Phil Longo's offense has historically highlighted slot receivers by getting them the ball out in open space to make plays after the catch. The 5-foot-10 Hawaii native reportedly ran a sub-4.40 40-yard dash as a recruit, and his value as a YAC receiver has been on full display during Wisconsin's spring and fall camp. So much so that Wisconsin's coaching staff has openly talked about utilizing more four-receiver sets to get back Pauling and Kekahuna on the field as much as possible. So, while Kekahuna might not be on the starting roster, it's very possible that he ends up with the second-most snaps and production among Wisconsin's wideouts.

RB: Leshon Williams, Iowa

When it comes to viable fantasy options, Iowa players are understandably usually not at the top of the list for most fantasy managers. The Hawkeyes have been far from an offensive juggernaut throughout the Kirk Ferentz era, but the replacement of former offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, along with the return of quarterback Cade McNamara, should breathe some life into this offense, and Williams could be primed for a breakout season as a result. The senior running back put together a solid season for Iowa in 2023 despite the overall offensive dysfunction, putting up a very respectable 821 yards despite seeing less than 10 carries in five different games. Fantasy managers can definitely look for regression toward the mean in the touchdown department as well, as Williams' single touchdown in 2023 is likely more indicative of an inept offense than an inept running back. Improved quarterback play could completely revamp this offense, as we've seen McNamara lead a competent offense before when given a solid run game and a strong defense. While the defense is a given with the Hawkeyes, Williams, and McNamara can feed off each other to make this a sneaky good offense and put up some productive numbers.

WR: Nick Marsh, Michigan State

It's always difficult to gauge how involved a true freshman will be in their respective offenses, but by all accounts, the 2024 Spartan offense will feature a large dose of Nick Marsh. The coaching staff and fellow players have raved about the young receiver throughout the offseason, with fellow receiver Montorie Foster calling Marsh "different" and repeating the nickname 'Megatron'.With a large frame at 6-foot-3 and 209 pounds as a true freshman, the nickname certainly makes sense. After a standout performance in the Michigan State spring game that included a 75-yard touchdown catch and run, it appears that head coach Jonathan Smith could have a major difference-maker on his hands. The big-bodied Marsh could provide a reliable target for Michigan State's young quarterback Aidan Chiles, particularly in the red zone, which could turn Marsh into a deadly fantasy option.



QB: Max Brosmer, Minnesota

Brosmer is one of the more intriguing names in the Big Ten quarterback rankings, as the new Minnesota quarterback will take his talents to the FBS level for the first time this season after putting up 3,464 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2023. Betting on an FCS transfer to make the jump to Big Ten play is a tough thing, but Minnesota has put Brosmer in a position to thrive. Not only do the Golden Gophers bring back dynamic running back Darius Taylor to take some of the offensive burden off Brosmer, but the former New Hampshire transfer will also get the chance to target the team's leading receiver from 2023, Daniel Jackson. Having a veteran receiver with the capability to be a reliable target goes a long way for a new quarterback, and with the added bonus of not facing preseason, Top-3 ranked Oregon or Ohio State in the regular season, 2024 could be shaping up to be a breakout season for Brosmer and the Golden Gophers.

2024 Big Ten Fantasy Busts

RB: TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

Henderson is probably the Big Ten's most explosive running back. The 2023 First-Team All-Big Ten selection averaged 5.9 yards per carry and fell just short of 1,000 rushing yards despite missing three games with injury last season. I'm definitely not betting against Henderson's talent or potential as an NFL Draft pick. But, his production will face a significant obstacle in new teammate Quinshon Judkins. The 6-foot, 219-pound Judkins rushed for over 1,100 yards in both of his first two collegiate seasons at Ole Miss before joining an influx of transfer portal talent headed to Columbus. He and Henderson are college football's best running back tandem on paper, and Ohio State is expected to lean much more on its rushing attack this season with its new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly this season. Yet, there are only so many touches to go around, and both of the team's potential starting quarterbacks – Kansas State transfer Will Howard and returning backup Devin Brown – pose threats in the running game. This multiplicity of rushing options will likely hurt Henderson's potential for red-zone touches and scoring opportunities in general. His durability is also in question, as he's missed eight games over the past two seasons due to injury. Henderson will certainly have games when he shines, but I'd expect Judkins to get more usage overall, leaving the conference's other high-end running backs as safer bets to produce week-to-week in fantasy.

QB: Will Rogers, Washington

Yes, Will Rogers will be playing quarterback for the Huskies in 2024. The one who set the SEC's career and single-season completions records during his four-year career at Mississippi State. He's now filling the void left by star quarterback Michael Penix. But, Rogers won't have nearly the same support system that Penix had in Seattle. Washington lost head coach Kalen DeBoer, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and nearly its entire offensive core either to the transfer portal or the NFL Draft. As a result, new head coach Jedd Fisch is trying to rebuild the team through the transfer portal during the program's maiden voyage into the Big Ten. College football has seen a number of programs transform in just one offseason given the right combination of coaching hire and transfer portal additions. Fisch is a proven college coach, but it's likely that Rogers will have a significant burden to carry this offense due to a lack of proven high-end transfers. That includes the offensive line, where the team's replacing all five starters from last year. This doesn't bode well for Rogers who isn't much of a rusher or creator outside of the pocket. The range of outcomes is fairly wide for Rogers and the Huskies, but it's too easy to see the floor falling out rather quickly.

RB: Woody Marks, USC

There's a lot of carries to replace for the Trojans after the loss of Marshawn Lloyd and Austin Jones, as these two combined 1,297 yards on 201 carries last season. Marks' fantasy projection is still just too high for my liking. The redshirt senior from Mississippi State spent four years playing in an air-raid scheme that rarely accentuates running backs as actual rushers. So, despite playing 45 games over this span, Marks never accumulated 600 rushing yards in a single season, and he eclipsed 5.0 yards per carry just once during his career-best rushing season in 2022. USC's offensive line was perhaps the biggest underlying issue on offense last season, and there were no significant additions to the starting five this offseason. It's hard to see this unit making significant strides during the team's first season in the Big Ten, especially with a schedule that featured three of the conference's top rushing defenses last year in Michigan, Penn State, and Nebraska, as well as non-conference games versus LSU and Notre Dame.

Marks should be relatively productive thanks to his value as a rusher and pass catcher, as he did accumulate an impressive 154 receptions over the past three seasons. But, I don't think he'll stand out enough in USC's offense to reach his preseason projection as the #7-ranked running back in the Big Ten.

QB: Hudson Card, Purdue

Card put together a decent debut season as a starter in West Lafayette in 2023, throwing for 2,387 yards and 15 touchdowns. Unfortunately for the senior signal caller, he finds himself in the unenviable position of being the quarterback of a team replacing its top four receivers in terms of 2023 production. The former Texas transfer can't be blamed for the loss of his supporting cast, but the fact of the matter remains that the 2024 Purdue receiving group is untested and unproven, which could lead to inconsistency and a lack of confidence in the passing game. The Boilermakers also return leading rusher Devin Mockobee, as well as incoming transfer Reggie Love from Illinois to lead the rushing attack. The consistency and familiarity in the run game combined with a lack of battle-tested and proven receivers will make things plenty difficult for Card as he tries to lead the Purdue offense, but another problem stands in his way as well: scheduling. Purdue is scheduled to face four of the preseason Top-10 teams in the nation this year, giving Card an additional obstacle in his quest for a productive season. With circumstances stacked against him in a number of different ways, it's probably best to avoid Card in fantasy drafts if possible.

WR: Montorie Foster, Michigan State

Spartans receivers giveth and Spartan receivers taketh away. The veteran Foster is currently believed to be the top receiver in the Michigan State offense after logging a team-leading 576 yards and three touchdowns with an extremely shaky quarterback room last season, but that could very well change throughout the 2024 season. The Spartans have a number of new and exciting weapons on offense, including true freshman receiver Nick Marsh and transfer tight end Jack Velling, with Velling posing the additional threat of having familiarity with starting quarterback Aidan Chiles from their Oregon State days. Add in the returning sophomore receiver Jaron Glover and a solid running back room headlined by former UConn transfer Nathan Carter, and Foster could be competing for targets sooner rather than later, with the larger receivers and tight end potentially vulturing red zone looks as well.

RB: Chez Mellusi, Wisconsin

The Badgers have a long history of great running backs, but this season may be a struggle for the Wisconsin ground game. Mellusi is currently slated to be the starting back for Wisconsin, looking to fill the massive shoes of former All-Big Ten running back Braelon Allen, but recent additions to the team, including transfer back Tawee Walker, could take away from his workload. Incoming transfer quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is an upgrade in talent from previous signal callers in Madison and could lead to a more pass-friendly offense than in years past, and veteran receiver Will Pauling should occupy a large role within the offense as well. An additional concern for Mellusi is health, as the senior back is coming off a season-ending leg injury that sidelined him after just four games in 2023. These concerns combine to indicate a potentially bleak outlook for Mellusi's 2024 campaign, despite the initial starting role.