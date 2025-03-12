Tyler Cherry Injury: Will miss 2025 season

Cherry will miss the 2025 season after suffering an undisclosed injury during postseason practice, Sammy Jacobs of Hoosier Huddle reports.

Cherry won't be an option at quarterback for this season after an injury during postseason practice knocked him out for the year. He will serve as a student assistant as he recovers and could rejoin the team in 2026. Fernando Mendoza and Grant Wilson, who transferred to Indiana from Cal from Old Dominion, respectively, will be the primary options at quarterback for the Hoosiers in 2025.