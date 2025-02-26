Adam Fox Injury: On injured reserve

Fox (upper body) was put on injured reserve Wednesday, according to Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

The Rangers are still hoping to have Fox available down the stretch, but the 27-year-old will miss at least New York's next three games because he's been put on IR. The injury interrupts his seven-game scoring streak (two goals, eight points). He has five goals and 48 points in 58 appearances in 2024-25. K'Andre Miller would probably move up to the first power-play unit under normal circumstances, but Miller is questionable for Friday's clash against Toronto due to a lower-body injury, which further complicates the Rangers' blue-line situation. Perhaps Braden Schneider will get a chance to serve in the top four and see power-play minutes. The Rangers might also have the 23-year-old Matthew Robertson make his NHL debut Friday.