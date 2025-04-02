NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 2

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

After a busy night of hockey Tuesday, there are only five games on the docket tonight. Here are my FanDuel lineup recommendations for Wednesday.

SLATE PREVIEW

Washington and Florida are set to play in the second half of a back-to-back, so those squads might see diminished results due to fatigue. Colorado will play Thursday in addition to tonight, which might influence the team's lineup decisions.

GOALIES

Scott Wedgewood, COL at CHI ($8,000): Wedgewood has been dominant since joining the Avalanche, posting a 10-4-1 record, 2.01 GAA and .919 save percentage across 16 appearances. He's in a great position to have another strong game Wednesday versus Chicago, which ranks 27th in goals per game with 2.70. Be sure to verify who is starting for the Avalanche -- Mackenzie Blackwood ($8,000), who has a 27-18-6 record, 2.45 GAA and .915 save percentage in 52 outings, is also a great option if he gets the nod instead.

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. MIN ($7,600): Shesterkin has offered mixed results this campaign with a 24-26-5 record, 2.84 GAA and .906 save percentage in 55 outings. Still, he stopped 26 of 28 shots in an overtime victory over Minnesota on March 13 and has a solid chance of providing a similar result tonight. The Wild are still without Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) and have managed just 2.20 goals per game over their past 25 contests without him.

VALUE PLAYS

Kiefer Sherwood, VAN vs. SEA ($4,700): Sherwood is on a roll with three goals and 10 points across his past nine appearances. It helps that he's been averaging 16:08 of ice time over that span, up from his season average of 14:48. He logged 18:25 on Sunday, which was his third highest ice time of 2024-25.

Andre Burakovsky, SEA at VAN ($4,300): Burakovsky has collected two goals and seven points across his past seven appearances. He's not going to come close to his career high of 61 points -- he's at eight goals and 23 assists through 72 outings -- but he seems set to at least finish the campaign on a positive note.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers

Auston Matthews (C - $9,000), Mitch Marner (W - $7,400), Matthew Knies (W - $5,900)

Injuries have limited Matthews to 59 games this campaign, but he's still likely to reach the 30-goal milestone for the ninth consecutive campaign. He's sitting at 29 markers and 68 points after supplying six goals and 12 points across his past nine appearances.

In contrast to Matthews, Marner has remained relatively healthy this campaign, playing in 73 of Toronto's 74 games. The 27-year-old winger has 23 goals and 91 points this season, including two goals and eight points across his active five-game scoring streak.

Knies, who is set to round out this unit, has 25 goals and 49 points in 70 appearances in 2024-25. He's definitely not as impressive as his linemates, and if you have the budget to spare, you could consider swapping him out for William Nylander (W - $8,200), who has 42 goals and 79 points through 74 outings. Nylander is projected to play alongside Matthews and Marner on the power play.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL at CHI ($7,200): Makar has four goals and 10 points in eight appearances as he continues to put up some of the best offensive numbers in what has already been an impressive career. The 26-year-old is up to 28 goals, which ties his career high, and 85 points, which is five shy of his personal best, through 75 outings this campaign. The next best defenseman in terms of points this campaign is Zach Werenski, who has 74 points in 72 appearances.

Adam Fox, NYR vs. MIN ($6,200): Fox has earned three multi-point games over his past four appearances, providing four goals and two assists across that span. That's pushed him up to nine goals and 56 points in 66 outings in 2024-25. At this rate, reaching the 60-point mark for the fourth straight campaign seems probable.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.