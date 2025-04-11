Adam Fox News: Distributes three helpers

Fox registered three assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 9-2 win over the Islanders.

He also blocked two shots and went plus-2. Fox has racked up 12 points over 13 contests since returning from an upper-body injury, so it doesn't look like he's missed a beat. He's at nine goals, 51 helpers, 127 shots on net, 104 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 71 appearances. It's still a good season for a defenseman, but this will end up as Fox's lowest-scoring campaign in four years, as he wasn't immune from the Rangers' struggles.