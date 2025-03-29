Adam Fox News: Scores twice in blowout win

Fox scored two goals on six shots, blocked four shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Sharks.

Fox stretched the Rangers' lead to 3-0 in the second period and poked home another goal in the third. This was his third multi-point effort in the last four games. The defenseman is locked in late in the campaign and is now up to nine goals, 56 points, 115 shots on net, 99 blocked shots and a plus-11 rating through 66 appearances in his usual top-four role.