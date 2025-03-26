Adam Lowry News: Helps out on game-winner

Lowry logged an assist, four shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.

Lowry ended a six-game point drought with the helper, which followed a stretch of a goal in three straight contests for the center. The Jets have made few adjustments to their line combinations, but Lowry was on the second line Tuesday, centering Nikolaj Ehlers and Mason Appleton. Lowry has reached the 30-point mark for the third year in a row and has added 88 shots on net, 118 hits, 56 blocked shots and a plus-18 rating over 64 appearances in another quality season for the middle-six mainstay.