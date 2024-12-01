Adam Lowry News: Opens scoring in loss

Lowry scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Stars.

Lowry struck at 3:16 of the first period, but the Jets didn't solve Jake Oettinger after that. This was Lowry's fourth goal and fifth points over the last nine contests as he continues to offer steady depth scoring from the third line. The 31-year-old center is up to six tallies, 16 points, 33 shots on net, 44 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating over 25 appearances this season, production worthy of a depth spot in most fantasy formats.