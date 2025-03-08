Adam Lowry News: Scores in second straight game

Lowry scored an unassisted goal in Friday's 6-1 win against New Jersey.

Lowry scored the first of three goals in the third period for Winnipeg. The 31-year-old center is up to 13 goals, 28 points, 78 shots on target and 107 hits in 56 games this season. Lowry has goals in back-to-back games and is two points away from reaching the 30-point mark for the third consecutive season. Lowry's career high in points of 36 is within reach this season if he can consistently produce offensively for Winnipeg down the stretch. The third-line center has some fantasy value in deeper leagues, especially in banger format with triple-digit hits.