Adin Hill headshot

Adin Hill News: Pulled after two periods

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Hill surrendered four goals on 21 shots over two periods of Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Wild in Game 3.

Hill gave up two of the goals on Wild power plays and another came on a turnover, so it was another loss that isn't fully his fault. It's mildly interesting head coach Bruce Cassidy switched to Akira Schmid for the final frame, but it's unlikely to lead to a goalie controversy at this time. Hill has struggled behind an unusually sloppy defense so far, allowing 10 goals on just 57 shots over three playoff games. It's not a must-win game just yet, but Hill will need to be sharper in Saturday's Game 4.

Adin Hill
Vegas Golden Knights
